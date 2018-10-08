Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of SHIRE PLC

AMENDMENT Section (2a & 2b)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Shire plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Shire plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 04 OCTOBER 2018 (e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer? Yes - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received 5p ordinary PURCHASES 588,046 45.9137 GBP 44.7949 GBP 5p ordinary SALES 1,165,328 45.6550 GBP 44.4400 GBP 5p ordinary PURCHASES 8,668 58.9425 USD 58.9425 USD 5p ordinary SALES 4,641 60.1604 USD 60.1604 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit ADR CFD LONG 288 177.3700 USD ADR CFD SHORT 1,085 176.8500 USD ADR CFD SHORT 90 176.8500 USD ADR CFD SHORT 128 176.8500 USD ADR CFD SHORT 288 176.8500 USD 5p ordinary CFD LONG 16,902 45.1874 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 294 45.1912 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 126 45.2091 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 71 45.2156 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 361,907 45.2359 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 185,979 45.2359 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 77,863 45.2359 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 6,050 45.2359 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 5,617 45.2359 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 1,466 45.2359 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 2,320 45.2831 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 38,105 45.3017 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 270 45.3022 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 1,741 45.3099 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 34,956 45.3099 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 46 45.3202 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 7 45.3268 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 5,405 45.3616 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 3,572 45.3616 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 6,031 45.1449 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 5,440 45.1449 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,258 45.1850 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,258 45.1850 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 15,867 45.2079 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 130 45.2696 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 130 45.2696 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 173 45.2696 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 144 45.2740 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 706 45.2815 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 35,991 45.2815 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 4,070 45.3693 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 19 45.3952 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,000 45.4000 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 6,005 45.4093 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 5,310 45.4337 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,572 45.4337 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,747 45.5318 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 349 45.7695 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 96 45.9138 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 157 45.2700 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 8,091 45.2700 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 16,452 45.2805 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 320 45.2805 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 5,000 45.1034 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 343 45.1202 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 5,743 45.2402 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 5,000 45.2818 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 15,000 45.4627 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 4,939 45.4650 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 9,257 45.5715 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 4,200 58.9425 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,600 58.9425 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,329 58.9425 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 800 58.9425 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 739 58.9425 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Typee.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product descriptione.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 08 OCTOBER 2018 Contact name: Craig Horsley Telephone number: +44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.