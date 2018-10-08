Log in
SHIRE (SHP)
Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of SHIRE PLC

10/08/2018 | 06:38pm CEST

AMENDMENT Section (2a & 2b)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Shire plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Shire plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

04 OCTOBER 2018

(e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

Yes - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

5p ordinary

PURCHASES

588,046

45.9137 GBP

44.7949 GBP

5p ordinary

SALES

1,165,328

45.6550 GBP

44.4400 GBP

5p ordinary

PURCHASES

8,668

58.9425 USD

58.9425 USD

5p ordinary

SALES

4,641

60.1604 USD

60.1604 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

ADR

CFD

LONG

288

177.3700 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

1,085

176.8500 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

90

176.8500 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

128

176.8500 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

288

176.8500 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

16,902

45.1874 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

294

45.1912 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

126

45.2091 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

71

45.2156 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

361,907

45.2359 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

185,979

45.2359 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

77,863

45.2359 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

6,050

45.2359 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

5,617

45.2359 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,466

45.2359 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2,320

45.2831 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

38,105

45.3017 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

270

45.3022 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,741

45.3099 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

34,956

45.3099 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

46

45.3202 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

7

45.3268 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

5,405

45.3616 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3,572

45.3616 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,031

45.1449 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5,440

45.1449 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,258

45.1850 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,258

45.1850 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

15,867

45.2079 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

130

45.2696 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

130

45.2696 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

173

45.2696 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

144

45.2740 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

706

45.2815 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

35,991

45.2815 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4,070

45.3693 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

19

45.3952 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,000

45.4000 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,005

45.4093 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5,310

45.4337 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,572

45.4337 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,747

45.5318 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

349

45.7695 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

96

45.9138 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

157

45.2700 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

8,091

45.2700 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

16,452

45.2805 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

320

45.2805 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5,000

45.1034 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

343

45.1202 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5,743

45.2402 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5,000

45.2818 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

15,000

45.4627 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4,939

45.4650 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

9,257

45.5715 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4,200

58.9425 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,600

58.9425 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,329

58.9425 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

800

58.9425 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

739

58.9425 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Typee.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product descriptione.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

08 OCTOBER 2018

Contact name:

Craig Horsley

Telephone number:

+44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 16:37:05 UTC
