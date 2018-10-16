Log in
SHIRE (SHP)
05:28p SHIRE : Description Current report filing
PU
05:13p SHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- Shire Plc AMENDMENT
PU
05:08p SHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Replacement of SHIRE PLC
PU
Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Replacement of SHIRE PLC

10/16/2018 | 05:08pm CEST

AMENDMENT Section (2a & 2b)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Shire plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Shire plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

12 OCTOBER 2018

(e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

Yes - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

ADR

PURCHASES

6,312

169.5600 USD

169.4644 USD

ADR

SALES

6,312

169.5600 USD

169.4644 USD

5p ordinary

PURCHASES

855,665

43.2550 GBP

42.4404 GBP

5p ordinary

SALES

232,739

43.2500 GBP

42.5900 GBP

5p ordinary

PURCHASES

257,000

56.7181 USD

56.7181 USD

5p ordinary

SALES

6,962

56.7847 USD

56.7847 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

ADR

CFD

LONG

39

170.4100 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

100

170.1850 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

246

170.4100 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

378

170.4100 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1

42.5907 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

187

42.5950 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

4,999

42.7001 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

304

42.7780 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

11

42.8050 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3

42.8050 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,239

42.8368 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,079

42.8543 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

4,025

42.8976 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

6,706

42.8976 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

24

42.9237 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

16,087

42.9348 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,210

42.9382 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1

43.0050 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

8

43.0200 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

541

43.0350 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

475

43.0834 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

67

43.0834 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

23,182

43.1015 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

20,909

43.1015 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,679

42.4404 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,738

42.6263 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

71,896

42.6263 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,848

42.6981 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

59

42.7412 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3

42.7412 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

11

42.7643 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,706

42.8692 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,150

42.8692 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,598

42.8699 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

139

42.9023 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,598

42.9050 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,095

42.9282 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

16,609

42.9310 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,849

42.9310 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,659

42.9941 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

227

43.0050 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

380

43.0050 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

445

43.1483 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

50,000

42.8151 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

541

43.0350 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

257,000

56.7181 USD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Typee.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

5p ordinary

PUT

PURCHASE

100,000

38.0000

A

18/01/2019

0.8400 GBP

5p ordinary

PUT

PURCHASE

50,000

40.0000

A

18/01/2019

1.2000 GBP

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product descriptione.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

16 OCTOBER 2018

Contact name:

Craig Horsley

Telephone number:

+44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 15:07:05 UTC
