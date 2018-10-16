Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Replacement of SHIRE PLC

AMENDMENT Section (2a & 2b)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Shire plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Shire plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 12 OCTOBER 2018 (e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer? Yes - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received ADR PURCHASES 6,312 169.5600 USD 169.4644 USD ADR SALES 6,312 169.5600 USD 169.4644 USD 5p ordinary PURCHASES 855,665 43.2550 GBP 42.4404 GBP 5p ordinary SALES 232,739 43.2500 GBP 42.5900 GBP 5p ordinary PURCHASES 257,000 56.7181 USD 56.7181 USD 5p ordinary SALES 6,962 56.7847 USD 56.7847 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit ADR CFD LONG 39 170.4100 USD ADR CFD SHORT 100 170.1850 USD ADR CFD SHORT 246 170.4100 USD ADR CFD SHORT 378 170.4100 USD 5p ordinary CFD LONG 1 42.5907 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 187 42.5950 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 4,999 42.7001 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 304 42.7780 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 11 42.8050 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 3 42.8050 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 1,239 42.8368 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 1,079 42.8543 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 4,025 42.8976 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 6,706 42.8976 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 24 42.9237 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 16,087 42.9348 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 1,210 42.9382 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 1 43.0050 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 8 43.0200 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 541 43.0350 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 475 43.0834 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 67 43.0834 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 23,182 43.1015 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 20,909 43.1015 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,679 42.4404 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,738 42.6263 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 71,896 42.6263 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 6,848 42.6981 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 59 42.7412 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 3 42.7412 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 11 42.7643 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 6,706 42.8692 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,150 42.8692 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,598 42.8699 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 139 42.9023 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,598 42.9050 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,095 42.9282 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 16,609 42.9310 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,849 42.9310 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,659 42.9941 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 227 43.0050 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 380 43.0050 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 445 43.1483 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 50,000 42.8151 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 541 43.0350 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 257,000 56.7181 USD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Typee.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit 5p ordinary PUT PURCHASE 100,000 38.0000 A 18/01/2019 0.8400 GBP 5p ordinary PUT PURCHASE 50,000 40.0000 A 18/01/2019 1.2000 GBP

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product descriptione.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 16 OCTOBER 2018 Contact name: Craig Horsley Telephone number: +44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.