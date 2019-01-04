Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of Shire

Log in
0
01/04/2019 | 09:24am EST

AMENDMENT Section (2b)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Shire plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Shire plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

02 JANUARY 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

Yes - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of

relevant

security

Purchases/

sales

Total number

of securities

Highest price

per unit paid/received

Lowest price

per unit paid/received

ADR

PURCHASES

1,210

173.6000 USD

171.9800 USD

ADR

SALES

2,623

173.5450 USD

171.6400 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of

relevant

security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per

unit

ADR

CFD

LONG

2,300

172.5715 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

2,400

172.6097 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

100

173.0000 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

100

173.0000 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

100

173.4900 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

1,200

172.5106 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

1,200

172.5106 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

800

45.7134 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

18,174

45.2816 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,843

45.2816 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,879

45.2816 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,879

45.5318 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,843

45.5318 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

18,174

45.5318 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

31,700

45.6319 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Typee.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of

relevant

security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/

exercised

against

Number of securities

Exercise price

per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding,

formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal

or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the

disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between

the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

Date of disclosure:

04 JANUARY 2019

Contact name:

Craig Horsley

Telephone number:

+44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 14:23:07 UTC
