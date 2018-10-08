Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of Shire plc

AMENDMENT Section 2(b)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Shire plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Shire plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 03 OCTOBER 2018 (e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer? Yes - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received ADR PURCHASES 6,455 180.8500 USD 179.1900 USD ADR SALES 2,030 180.3700 USD 179.5300 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit ADR CFD LONG 22 179.6800 USD ADR CFD LONG 22 179.6800 USD ADR CFD LONG 3 180.3000 USD ADR CFD LONG 109 180.3000 USD ADR CFD LONG 262 180.3000 USD ADR CFD SHORT 262 179.1900 USD ADR CFD SHORT 3 179.1900 USD ADR CFD SHORT 100 179.1900 USD ADR CFD SHORT 100 179.1900 USD ADR CFD SHORT 1,181 179.1900 USD ADR CFD SHORT 109 179.1900 USD ADR CFD SHORT 890 179.1900 USD ADR CFD SHORT 290 179.1900 USD ADR CFD SHORT 200 179.2650 USD ADR CFD SHORT 2,075 179.9977 USD ADR CFD SHORT 200 180.1887 USD ADR CFD SHORT 1,315 180.2282 USD ADR CFD SHORT 4 180.4900 USD ADR CFD SHORT 70 180.5600 USD 5p ordinary CFD LONG 46,363 46.1513 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 4,079 46.1513 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 868 46.1600 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 6,523 46.2181 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 3,178 46.2256 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 300 46.2450 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 350 46.2526 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 2,690 46.2750 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 929 46.2843 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 6,415 46.1055 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 20,741 46.1055 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 7,933 46.1055 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 4,572 46.1055 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,425 46.1055 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 6,358 46.1055 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,345 46.1055 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,184 46.1055 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,216 46.1055 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,044 46.1055 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 612 46.1055 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 8,760 46.1055 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,451 46.1055 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 5,049 46.1055 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 5,659 46.1055 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,713 46.1180 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,313 46.1180 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 952 46.1180 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 5,749 46.1180 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 401 46.1180 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 685 46.1180 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 777 46.1180 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 798 46.1180 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,539 46.1180 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 4,172 46.1180 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 935 46.1180 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 4,210 46.1180 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 5,205 46.1180 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,000 46.1180 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 13,609 46.1180 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 14,733 46.1424 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 10,500 46.1424 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 18,218 46.1424 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,273 46.1424 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 5,385 46.1424 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 14,601 46.1424 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,792 46.1424 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,397 46.1424 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,405 46.1424 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 20,120 46.1424 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,332 46.1424 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 11,596 46.1424 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 12,996 46.1424 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,719 46.1424 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 47,635 46.1424 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 804 46.1722 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 7,426 46.1722 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 6,626 46.1722 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,904 46.1722 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 11,497 46.1722 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,370 46.1722 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,595 46.1722 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,553 46.1722 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 8,344 46.1722 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,077 46.1722 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,870 46.1722 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 10,410 46.1722 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 6,000 46.1722 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 8,419 46.1722 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 27,221 46.1722 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,619 46.2358 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,905 46.2358 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 401 46.2388 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 17 46.2452 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,438 46.2873 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 5,007 46.2873 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 5,611 46.2873 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 6,361 46.2873 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 4,533 46.2873 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 7,866 46.2873 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,413 46.2873 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 20,567 46.2873 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,325 46.2873 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 6,304 46.2873 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,174 46.2873 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,035 46.2873 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 8,687 46.2873 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 607 46.2873 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,206 46.2873 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 804 46.2923 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 11,497 46.2923 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,370 46.2923 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,595 46.2923 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 8,344 46.2923 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,077 46.2923 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,553 46.2923 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,870 46.2923 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 10,410 46.2923 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 8,419 46.2923 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 6,000 46.2923 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 27,221 46.2923 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 7,426 46.2923 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 6,626 46.2923 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,904 46.2923 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 35,950 46.2981 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 4,030 46.2981 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 6,570 46.2981 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 27,250 46.2981 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 49,050 46.2981 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,440 46.2981 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 1,388 46.2637 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 3,271 59.7507 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 1,372 59.7535 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 1,891 59.8260 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 1,473 59.8287 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,669 46.3462 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 37,448 60.3100 USD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Typee.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product descriptione.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 08 OCTOBER 2018 Contact name: Craig Horsley Telephone number: +44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.