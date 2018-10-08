Log in
Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of Shire plc

10/08/2018 | 06:38pm CEST

AMENDMENT Section 2(b)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Shire plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Shire plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

03 OCTOBER 2018

(e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

Yes - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

ADR

PURCHASES

6,455

180.8500 USD

179.1900 USD

ADR

SALES

2,030

180.3700 USD

179.5300 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

ADR

CFD

LONG

22

179.6800 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

22

179.6800 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

3

180.3000 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

109

180.3000 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

262

180.3000 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

262

179.1900 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

3

179.1900 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

100

179.1900 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

100

179.1900 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

1,181

179.1900 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

109

179.1900 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

890

179.1900 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

290

179.1900 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

200

179.2650 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

2,075

179.9977 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

200

180.1887 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

1,315

180.2282 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

4

180.4900 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

70

180.5600 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

46,363

46.1513 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

4,079

46.1513 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

868

46.1600 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

6,523

46.2181 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3,178

46.2256 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

300

46.2450 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

350

46.2526 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2,690

46.2750 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

929

46.2843 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,415

46.1055 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

20,741

46.1055 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

7,933

46.1055 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4,572

46.1055 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,425

46.1055 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,358

46.1055 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,345

46.1055 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,184

46.1055 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,216

46.1055 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,044

46.1055 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

612

46.1055 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

8,760

46.1055 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,451

46.1055 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5,049

46.1055 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5,659

46.1055 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,713

46.1180 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,313

46.1180 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

952

46.1180 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5,749

46.1180 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

401

46.1180 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

685

46.1180 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

777

46.1180 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

798

46.1180 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,539

46.1180 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4,172

46.1180 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

935

46.1180 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4,210

46.1180 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5,205

46.1180 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,000

46.1180 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

13,609

46.1180 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

14,733

46.1424 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

10,500

46.1424 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

18,218

46.1424 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,273

46.1424 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5,385

46.1424 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

14,601

46.1424 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,792

46.1424 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,397

46.1424 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,405

46.1424 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

20,120

46.1424 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,332

46.1424 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

11,596

46.1424 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

12,996

46.1424 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,719

46.1424 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

47,635

46.1424 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

804

46.1722 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

7,426

46.1722 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,626

46.1722 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,904

46.1722 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

11,497

46.1722 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,370

46.1722 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,595

46.1722 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,553

46.1722 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

8,344

46.1722 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,077

46.1722 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,870

46.1722 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

10,410

46.1722 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,000

46.1722 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

8,419

46.1722 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

27,221

46.1722 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,619

46.2358 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,905

46.2358 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

401

46.2388 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

17

46.2452 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,438

46.2873 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5,007

46.2873 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5,611

46.2873 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,361

46.2873 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4,533

46.2873 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

7,866

46.2873 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,413

46.2873 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

20,567

46.2873 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,325

46.2873 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,304

46.2873 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,174

46.2873 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,035

46.2873 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

8,687

46.2873 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

607

46.2873 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,206

46.2873 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

804

46.2923 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

11,497

46.2923 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,370

46.2923 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,595

46.2923 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

8,344

46.2923 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,077

46.2923 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,553

46.2923 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,870

46.2923 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

10,410

46.2923 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

8,419

46.2923 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,000

46.2923 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

27,221

46.2923 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

7,426

46.2923 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,626

46.2923 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,904

46.2923 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

35,950

46.2981 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4,030

46.2981 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,570

46.2981 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

27,250

46.2981 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

49,050

46.2981 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,440

46.2981 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,388

46.2637 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3,271

59.7507 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,372

59.7535 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,891

59.8260 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,473

59.8287 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,669

46.3462 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

37,448

60.3100 USD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Typee.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product descriptione.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

08 OCTOBER 2018

Contact name:

Craig Horsley

Telephone number:

+44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 16:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
