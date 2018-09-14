Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Shire    SHP   JE00B2QKY057

SHIRE (SHP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/14 10:59:07 am
4462 GBp   +1.64%
10:38aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - SHIRE PLC
PU
10:18aSHIRE : Form 8.3 - Shire plc
PU
09:55aTakeda gets China's approval for $62 billion Shire purchase
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - SHIRE PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 10:38am CEST

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Shire plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Shire plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

13 SEPTEMBER 2018

(e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

Yes - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

ADR

PURCHASES

2

172.6500 USD

172.6500 USD

ADR

SALES

2

172.6500 USD

172.6500 USD

5p ordinary

PURCHASES

753,066

44.0800 GBP

43.5600 GBP

5p ordinary

SALES

555,649

44.1000 GBP

43.5675 GBP

5p ordinary

PURCHASES

35,000

57.4265 USD

57.4265 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

ADR

CFD

LONG

273

172.4800 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

2

172.4800 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

274

172.4800 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

18

172.4800 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

47

172.4800 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

17

172.4800 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

17

172.4800 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

221

172.4800 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

221

172.0300 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

17

172.0300 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

47

172.0300 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

18

172.0300 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

141

172.0300 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

141

172.0300 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

100

172.0400 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

500

172.4718 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

18

172.4800 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

12,903

43.7572 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1

43.7746 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

43

43.7746 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,036

43.7891 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2,146

43.7891 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

160

43.7942 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

9,891

43.8202 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

579

43.8295 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

5,761

43.8372 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

189

43.8382 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

11,933

43.8577 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2,191

43.8619 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2,816

43.8816 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3,291

43.9000 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

48,622

43.9000 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3,290

43.9000 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

60

43.9418 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

917

44.0250 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

657

43.7468 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

813

43.7658 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,369

43.7658 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

917

43.7775 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

239

43.7956 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1

43.8000 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4

43.8000 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

9,668

43.8546 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

31

43.8611 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

51

43.8611 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

13

43.8611 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

62

43.8611 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,839

43.8628 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

27

43.8668 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5

43.8668 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,816

43.8750 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,351

43.8750 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4

43.9000 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

10,963

43.9663 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5,530

43.7675 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

612

57.4265 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

31,465

57.4265 USD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Typee.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product descriptione.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

14 SEPTEMBER 2018

Contact name:

Craig Horsley

Telephone number:

+44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 08:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHIRE
10:38aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - SHIRE PLC
PU
10:25aSHIRE : Takeda Moving U.S. Headquarters From Chicago Area to Boston
AQ
10:18aSHIRE : Form 8.3 - Shire plc
PU
09:55aTakeda gets China's approval for $62 billion Shire purchase
RE
09:28aSHIRE : Statement regarding SAMR clearance
PU
08:15aSHIRE PLC SHIRE PLC : Rule 2.9 Announcement
DJ
09/13SHIRE : Biotech, pharma is big business Industry Snapshot shows Lexington compan..
AQ
09/13SHIRE : More than one-third of all venture capital money invested in
AQ
09/13SHIRE PLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/13SHIRE : Form 8.3 -Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:10aTakeda gets Shire clearance from China 
09/12Shire's Veyvondi OK'd in Europe for von Willebrand disease 
09/11Merger Arbitrage In One Place (Part 2) 
09/11SANGAMO (PART V) : Assessing The Prospects Of SB-913 
09/10Shire advancing debt purchase offer 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 519 M
EBIT 2018 5 773 M
Net income 2018 2 684 M
Debt 2018 15 198 M
Yield 2018 0,63%
P/E ratio 2018 18,01
P/E ratio 2019 15,39
EV / Sales 2018 4,35x
EV / Sales 2019 4,00x
Capitalization 52 380 M
Chart SHIRE
Duration : Period :
Shire Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 65,0 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Flemming Ornskov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Susan Saltzbart Kilsby Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas J. W. Dittrich Chief Financial Officer & Director
Howard Mayer Chief Medical Officer
Matthew Walker Head-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIRE12.56%52 380
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.26%373 869
PFIZER18.30%248 612
NOVARTIS-0.34%215 544
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.76%213 447
MERCK AND COMPANY25.88%185 794
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.