Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - SHIRE PLC

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Shire plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Shire plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 13 SEPTEMBER 2018 (e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer? Yes - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received ADR PURCHASES 2 172.6500 USD 172.6500 USD ADR SALES 2 172.6500 USD 172.6500 USD 5p ordinary PURCHASES 753,066 44.0800 GBP 43.5600 GBP 5p ordinary SALES 555,649 44.1000 GBP 43.5675 GBP 5p ordinary PURCHASES 35,000 57.4265 USD 57.4265 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit ADR CFD LONG 273 172.4800 USD ADR CFD LONG 2 172.4800 USD ADR CFD LONG 274 172.4800 USD ADR CFD LONG 18 172.4800 USD ADR CFD LONG 47 172.4800 USD ADR CFD LONG 17 172.4800 USD ADR CFD LONG 17 172.4800 USD ADR CFD LONG 221 172.4800 USD ADR CFD SHORT 221 172.0300 USD ADR CFD SHORT 17 172.0300 USD ADR CFD SHORT 47 172.0300 USD ADR CFD SHORT 18 172.0300 USD ADR CFD SHORT 141 172.0300 USD ADR CFD SHORT 141 172.0300 USD ADR CFD SHORT 100 172.0400 USD ADR CFD SHORT 500 172.4718 USD ADR CFD SHORT 18 172.4800 USD 5p ordinary CFD LONG 12,903 43.7572 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 1 43.7746 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 43 43.7746 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 1,036 43.7891 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 2,146 43.7891 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 160 43.7942 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 9,891 43.8202 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 579 43.8295 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 5,761 43.8372 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 189 43.8382 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 11,933 43.8577 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 2,191 43.8619 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 2,816 43.8816 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 3,291 43.9000 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 48,622 43.9000 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 3,290 43.9000 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 60 43.9418 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 917 44.0250 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 657 43.7468 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 813 43.7658 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,369 43.7658 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 917 43.7775 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 239 43.7956 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1 43.8000 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 4 43.8000 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 9,668 43.8546 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 31 43.8611 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 51 43.8611 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 13 43.8611 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 62 43.8611 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,839 43.8628 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 27 43.8668 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 5 43.8668 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,816 43.8750 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,351 43.8750 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 4 43.9000 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 10,963 43.9663 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 5,530 43.7675 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 612 57.4265 USD 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 31,465 57.4265 USD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Typee.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product descriptione.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A N/A

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 14 SEPTEMBER 2018 Contact name: Craig Horsley Telephone number: +44(141) 245 7736

