Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Shire    SHP   JE00B2QKY057

SHIRE (SHP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - SHIRE PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 11:19am CET

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Shire plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Shire plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

28 DECEMBER 2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

Yes - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of

relevant

security

Purchases/

sales

Total number

of securities

Highest price

per unit paid/received

Lowest price

per unit paid/received

ADR

PURCHASES

227,259

173.9400 USD

172.5100 USD

ADR

SALES

227,734

173.9400 USD

172.5100 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of

relevant

security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per

unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Typee.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

ADR

PUT

PURCHASE

500

115.0000

A

17/01/2020

0.1600 USD

(ii) Exercise

Class of

relevant

security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/

exercised

against

Number of securities

Exercise price

per unit

ADR

CALL

Exercising

1,000

172.5000 USD

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding,

formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal

or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the

disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between

the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

Date of disclosure:

31 DECEMBER 2018

Contact name:

Craig Horsley

Telephone number:

+44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 10:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHIRE
11:54aSHIRE : Form 8.5 - Shire Plc
PU
11:39aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - 2nd Amendment
PU
11:24aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
11:19aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - SHIRE PLC
PU
11:09aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- Shire Plc
PU
11:04aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Shire plc
PU
10:59aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
08:59aSHIRE : Form 8.3 - SHIRE PLC
PU
08:48aTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Deal Makers Came Close to Record Year
DJ
08:16aSHIRE : Rule 2.9 Announcement
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 555 M
EBIT 2018 5 668 M
Net income 2018 2 784 M
Debt 2018 14 636 M
Yield 2018 0,62%
P/E ratio 2018 17,70
P/E ratio 2019 15,44
EV / Sales 2018 4,36x
EV / Sales 2019 4,04x
Capitalization 53 182 M
Chart SHIRE
Duration : Period :
Shire Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 65,4 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Flemming Ornskov Chief Executive Officer
Susan Saltzbart Kilsby Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas J. W. Dittrich Chief Financial Officer & Director
Howard Mayer Chief Medical Officer
Matthew Walker Head-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIRE16.92%52 453
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-8.91%339 833
PFIZER18.61%244 702
NOVARTIS1.99%215 608
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.26%212 058
MERCK AND COMPANY33.94%192 428
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.