Shire    SHP   JE00B2QKY057

SHIRE (SHP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/17 12:22:16 pm
4448.75 GBp   +0.13%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector news

Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Shire plc

08/17/2018 | 11:36am CEST

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Shire plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Joint Financial Adviser to Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

16 August 2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

Yes, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

(GBP)

Lowest price per unit paid/received

(GBP)

Ordinary Shares

Purchases

Sales

2,183,253

1,987,371

44.6100

44.6150

44.1400

44.1900

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(GBP)

Ordinary Shares

Equity Swaps

Long

Short

219

195

2,255

532

768

518

1,088

1,702

22

296

2,146

1,254

99

21,492

2,754

154

13,003

14,180

517

1,123

249,759

70

1,285

140

12,021

17

15,187

435

1,045

297

874

111

3,852

281

44.2248

44.2267

44.2714

44.2737

44.2776

44.3071

44.3357

44.3525

44.3548

44.3718

44.3746

44.3794

44.3994

44.4024

44.4048

44.4167

44.4631

44.4728

44.5359

44.2216

44.2650

44.2652

44.3685

44.3984

44.4053

44.4300

44.4320

44.4585

44.4596

44.4739

44.4762

44.4888

44.4931

44.5573

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

(GBP)

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(GBP)

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(GBP)

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable) (GBP)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

17 August 2018

Contact name:

Alwyn Basch

Telephone number:

020 7742 7407

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 09:35:03 UTC
Latest news on SHIRE
12:16pSHIRE : Form 8.5 - Shire Plc
PU
12:16pSHIRE : Form 8.3 - - Shire PLC
PU
11:36aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Shire plc
PU
11:36aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- Shire Plc
PU
11:21aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - SHIRE PLC
PU
11:11aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - SHIRE PLC
PU
10:41aSHIRE : Form 8.3 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
PU
10:11aSHIRE : Form 8.3 - Shire plc
PU
08:15aSHIRE PLC SHIRE PLC : Rule 2.9 Announcement
DJ
08:00aSHIRE PLC : Rule 2.9 Announcement
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 493 M
EBIT 2018 5 616 M
Net income 2018 2 814 M
Debt 2018 15 127 M
Yield 2018 0,64%
P/E ratio 2018 17,58
P/E ratio 2019 15,12
EV / Sales 2018 4,29x
EV / Sales 2019 3,93x
Capitalization 51 373 M
Chart SHIRE
Duration : Period :
Shire Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 65,1 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Flemming Ornskov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Susan Saltzbart Kilsby Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas J. W. Dittrich Chief Financial Officer & Director
Howard Mayer Chief Medical Officer
Matthew Walker Head-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIRE13.92%51 482
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.18%347 417
PFIZER14.36%238 136
NOVARTIS-0.83%207 488
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.96%206 696
MERCK AND COMPANY22.36%176 752
