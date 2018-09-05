Log in
SHIRE (SHP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/05 11:36:53 am
4422.25 GBp   -1.54%
11:12aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Shire plc
PU
11:07aSHIRE : Form 8.3 - Shire
PU
11:07aSHIRE : Form 8.3 - Shire - Replacement
PU
Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Shire plc

09/05/2018 | 11:12am CEST

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Shire plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Joint Financial Adviser to Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

04 September 2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

Yes, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

(GBP)

Lowest price per unit paid/received

(GBP)

Ordinary Shares

Purchases

Sales

324,380

310,268

45.0750

45.1100

44.4241

44.5813

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

Ordinary Shares

Equity Swaps

Long

Short

3,071

107

110

12,868

1,686

5,255

44,452

435

58

7,222

2,259

5,365

14,856

2,289

195

5,789

2,460

6,628

962

1,852

212

26

30,011

17

569

2,524

3,770

9,477

679

16,062

32,543

65

3,651

3,632

1,862

3,889

3,169

116

20,000

29,246

44.6298 GBP

44.6980 GBP

44.7183 GBP

44.7267 GBP

44.7654 GBP

44.7787 GBP

44.7977 GBP

44.8023 GBP

44.8102 GBP

44.8451 GBP

44.8626 GBP

44.8980 GBP

44.9148 GBP

44.9150 GBP

44.9446 GBP

44.9458 GBP

44.9501 GBP

44.9583 GBP

44.9623 GBP

44.9748 GBP

44.9949 GBP

45.0387 GBP

57.2553 USD

44.6484 GBP

44.8068 GBP

44.8326 GBP

44.8739 GBP

44.8925 GBP

44.9062 GBP

44.9132 GBP

44.9147 GBP

44.9150 GBP

44.9159 GBP

44.9170 GBP

44.9229 GBP

44.9240 GBP

44.9242 GBP

44.9505 GBP

57.2427 USD

57.4328 USD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

(GBP)

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(GBP)

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(GBP)

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable) (GBP)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

05 September 2018

Contact name:

Alwyn Basch

Telephone number:

020 7742 7407

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 09:11:05 UTC
