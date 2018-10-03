Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Shire plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: J.P. Morgan Securities Plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Shire plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Joint Financial Adviser to Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (d) Date dealing undertaken: 02 October 2018 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' Yes, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received (GBP) Lowest price per unit paid/received (GBP) Ordinary Shares Purchases Sales 609,580 617,854 46.0628 46.0882 45.2500 45.2500

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit Ordinary Shares Equity Swaps Long Short 87 305,143 71 89 151 4,252 28,783 305 145 361 658 349 8,456 158 70 346 106 6,971 4,531 440 532 33,309 1 3,096 106 75 1,249 941 1,309 91 30,376 305,143 619 173 2 326 2,161 314 2,655 3,575 8,200 4,399 12,074 8,109 949 3,457 705 2,812 18,291 241 191 12,588 39 45.2498 GBP 45.2500 GBP 45.8823 GBP 45.8936 GBP 45.9141 GBP 45.9208 GBP 45.9323 GBP 45.9427 GBP 45.9469 GBP 45.9593 GBP 45.9614 GBP 45.9629 GBP 45.9630 GBP 45.9705 GBP 45.9722 GBP 45.9802 GBP 45.9815 GBP 45.9821 GBP 45.9958 GBP 45.9979 GBP 45.9991 GBP 45.9998 GBP 46.0000 GBP 46.0044 GBP 46.0054 GBP 46.0086 GBP 46.0160 GBP 46.0192 GBP 46.0204 GBP 46.0848 GBP 59.5068 USD 45.2500 GBP 45.8076 GBP 45.8383 GBP 45.8630 GBP 45.8715 GBP 45.8940 GBP 45.8966 GBP 45.9088 GBP 45.9121 GBP 45.9307 GBP 45.9309 GBP 45.9331 GBP 45.9708 GBP 45.9771 GBP 45.9808 GBP 45.9906 GBP 46.0000 GBP 46.0021 GBP 46.0071 GBP 59.7937 USD 59.7938 USD 59.7939 USD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit (GBP) Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit (GBP)

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit (GBP)

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) (GBP)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 03 October 2018 Contact name: Alwyn Basch Telephone number: 020 7742 7407

