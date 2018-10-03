Log in
Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Shire plc

10/03/2018

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Shire plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Joint Financial Adviser to Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

02 October 2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

Yes, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

(GBP)

Lowest price per unit paid/received

(GBP)

Ordinary Shares

Purchases

Sales

609,580

617,854

46.0628

46.0882

45.2500

45.2500

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

Ordinary Shares

Equity Swaps

Long

Short

87

305,143

71

89

151

4,252

28,783

305

145

361

658

349

8,456

158

70

346

106

6,971

4,531

440

532

33,309

1

3,096

106

75

1,249

941

1,309

91

30,376

305,143

619

173

2

326

2,161

314

2,655

3,575

8,200

4,399

12,074

8,109

949

3,457

705

2,812

18,291

241

191

12,588

39

45.2498 GBP

45.2500 GBP

45.8823 GBP

45.8936 GBP

45.9141 GBP

45.9208 GBP

45.9323 GBP

45.9427 GBP

45.9469 GBP

45.9593 GBP

45.9614 GBP

45.9629 GBP

45.9630 GBP

45.9705 GBP

45.9722 GBP

45.9802 GBP

45.9815 GBP

45.9821 GBP

45.9958 GBP

45.9979 GBP

45.9991 GBP

45.9998 GBP

46.0000 GBP

46.0044 GBP

46.0054 GBP

46.0086 GBP

46.0160 GBP

46.0192 GBP

46.0204 GBP

46.0848 GBP

59.5068 USD

45.2500 GBP

45.8076 GBP

45.8383 GBP

45.8630 GBP

45.8715 GBP

45.8940 GBP

45.8966 GBP

45.9088 GBP

45.9121 GBP

45.9307 GBP

45.9309 GBP

45.9331 GBP

45.9708 GBP

45.9771 GBP

45.9808 GBP

45.9906 GBP

46.0000 GBP

46.0021 GBP

46.0071 GBP

59.7937 USD

59.7938 USD

59.7939 USD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

(GBP)

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(GBP)

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(GBP)

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable) (GBP)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

03 October 2018

Contact name:

Alwyn Basch

Telephone number:

020 7742 7407

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 08:57:05 UTC
