Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Shire    SHP   JE00B2QKY057

SHIRE (SHP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Shire plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 12:20pm CET

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Shire plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Joint Financial Adviser to Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

21 December 2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

Yes, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

(GBP)

Lowest price per unit paid/received

(GBP)

Ordinary Shares

Purchases

Sales

10,815,882

10,104,154

48.0000

46.0000

32.0000

42.0000

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(GBP)

Ordinary Shares

Equity Swaps

Long

Short

8,861

17,645

8,800

2,255

12,151

112

8,806

8,760

24,558

8,755

15,164

49,551

18,801

14,000

8,758

3,781

2,834

100,000

12,751

50,000

3,789

10,131

8,685

748

16,287

34,967

445,650

491,889

441,218

25,000

50,000

9,698

17,645

34,277

25,000

1,913

81,086

83

394

9,418

232

18,000

1,248

44.6522

44.8121

44.8801

44.8921

44.8937

44.8950

44.9103

45.0722

45.0827

45.0868

45.1224

45.1278

45.1389

45.1624

45.1649

45.1773

45.1856

45.2312

45.2378

45.2500

45.2550

45.4384

45.4421

45.4562

44.8950

44.8952

44.8955

44.8959

44.8979

44.8984

44.9017

44.9030

44.9040

44.9085

44.9568

44.9914

45.0426

45.0427

45.0606

45.0844

45.0890

45.1044

45.2525

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

(GBP)

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(GBP)

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(GBP)

Ordinary Shares

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Exercising

Exercised Against

Exercised Against

Exercising

Exercising

Exercised Against

12,300

45,000

11,000

100

8,000

2,200

32.00

42.00

44.00

46.00

46.00

48.00

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable) (GBP)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

24 December 2018

Contact name:

Alwyn Basch

Telephone number:

020 7742 7407

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 11:19:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHIRE
12:20pSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Shire plc
PU
12:20pSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- Shire Plc
PU
11:40aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
11:06aSHIRE : s) In Company -3-
DJ
11:06aSHIRE : s) In Company -2-
DJ
11:06aSHIRE : s) In Company
DJ
10:25aSHIRE : Form 8.5 - Shire plc
PU
08:16aSHIRE : Rule 2.9 Announcement
DJ
08:12aSHIRE : Rule 2.9 Announcement
PU
08:12aSHIRE : Form 8.3 - Shire Plc
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 555 M
EBIT 2018 5 668 M
Net income 2018 2 784 M
Debt 2018 14 636 M
Yield 2018 0,63%
P/E ratio 2018 17,32
P/E ratio 2019 15,11
EV / Sales 2018 4,28x
EV / Sales 2019 3,97x
Capitalization 52 002 M
Chart SHIRE
Duration : Period :
Shire Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 65,4 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Flemming Ornskov Chief Executive Officer
Susan Saltzbart Kilsby Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas J. W. Dittrich Chief Financial Officer & Director
Howard Mayer Chief Medical Officer
Matthew Walker Head-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIRE15.12%52 101
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-8.32%343 535
PFIZER15.76%243 194
NOVARTIS1.34%215 608
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.26%211 711
MERCK AND COMPANY29.55%189 567
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.