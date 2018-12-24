Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Shire plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: J.P. Morgan Securities Plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Shire plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Joint Financial Adviser to Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (d) Date dealing undertaken: 21 December 2018 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' Yes, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received (GBP) Lowest price per unit paid/received (GBP) Ordinary Shares Purchases Sales 10,815,882 10,104,154 48.0000 46.0000 32.0000 42.0000

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit (GBP) Ordinary Shares Equity Swaps Long Short 8,861 17,645 8,800 2,255 12,151 112 8,806 8,760 24,558 8,755 15,164 49,551 18,801 14,000 8,758 3,781 2,834 100,000 12,751 50,000 3,789 10,131 8,685 748 16,287 34,967 445,650 491,889 441,218 25,000 50,000 9,698 17,645 34,277 25,000 1,913 81,086 83 394 9,418 232 18,000 1,248 44.6522 44.8121 44.8801 44.8921 44.8937 44.8950 44.9103 45.0722 45.0827 45.0868 45.1224 45.1278 45.1389 45.1624 45.1649 45.1773 45.1856 45.2312 45.2378 45.2500 45.2550 45.4384 45.4421 45.4562 44.8950 44.8952 44.8955 44.8959 44.8979 44.8984 44.9017 44.9030 44.9040 44.9085 44.9568 44.9914 45.0426 45.0427 45.0606 45.0844 45.0890 45.1044 45.2525

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit (GBP) Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit (GBP)

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit (GBP) Ordinary Shares Call Option Call Option Call Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Exercising Exercised Against Exercised Against Exercising Exercising Exercised Against 12,300 45,000 11,000 100 8,000 2,200 32.00 42.00 44.00 46.00 46.00 48.00

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) (GBP)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 24 December 2018 Contact name: Alwyn Basch Telephone number: 020 7742 7407

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.