Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/19 04:18:06 pm
4499 GBp   +0.25%
OFFRE

Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Shire plc AMENDMENT

09/19/2018 | 03:43pm CEST

AMENDMENT

INCREASED EQUITY SALES BY 527 TO 240,421

ADDED EQUITY SWAP PURCHASES OF 527

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Shire plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Joint Financial Adviser to Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

12 September 2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

Yes, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

(GBP)

Lowest price per unit paid/received

(GBP)

Ordinary Shares

Purchases

Sales

170,465

240,421

43.9750

43.9450

43.2914

43.3000

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

Ordinary Shares

Equity Swaps

Long

Short

1,801

28,703

169

89

1,080

1,343

335

765

21,487

272

3,269

5,367

153

7,801

2,384

1,448

8,928

795

286

5,435

313

336

191

2,229

3,278

1,250

3,872

3,760

2,610

255

89

113

572

6,815

43.3655 GBP

43.3981 GBP

43.4481 GBP

43.4487 GBP

43.4646 GBP

43.5389 GBP

43.5469 GBP

43.5994 GBP

43.6140 GBP

43.6658 GBP

43.6840 GBP

43.6865 GBP

43.7120 GBP

43.7452 GBP

43.7502 GBP

43.8242 GBP

43.8498 GBP

43.8500 GBP

43.8571 GBP

43.8593 GBP

43.9298 GBP

56.7126 USD

56.7127 USD

43.2002 GBP

43.6918 GBP

43.6931 GBP

43.7040 GBP

43.7261 GBP

43.7654 GBP

43.7695 GBP

43.7763 GBP

43.7913 GBP

43.7977 GBP

43.8520 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

(GBP)

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(GBP)

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(GBP)

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable) (GBP)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

19 September 2018

Contact name:

Alwyn Basch

Telephone number:

020 7742 7407

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 13:42:02 UTC
