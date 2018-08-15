Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Shire    SHP   JE00B2QKY057

SHIRE (SHP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/14 05:35:10 pm
4426 GBp   -0.43%
08:16aSHIRE : Rule 2.9 Announcement
DJ
08:11aSHIRE : Form 8.3 - Shire Plc
PU
08:00aSHIRE : Rule 2.9 Announcement
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Shire : Rule 2.9 Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 08:16am CEST
TIDMSHP 
 
 
   NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, 
INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A 
VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. 
 
   15 August 2018 
 
   Shire plc 
 
   ("Shire" or the "Company") 
 
   Rule 2.9 Announcement 
 
   In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, 
the Company confirms that, as at the close of business on 14 August 
2018, being the last business day prior to the date of this announcement, 
it had 921,794,421 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in issue and admitted 
to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.  Shire holds 
7,357,283 ordinary shares in treasury.  Accordingly, the total number of 
voting rights in Shire is 914,437,138.  The International Securities 
Identification Number ("ISIN") for Shire's ordinary shares is 
JE00B2QKY057. 
 
   Shire has an American Depositary Share ("ADS") programme for which 
Citibank, N.A. acts as depositary.  One ADS represents three ordinary 
shares of 5 pence each, with ISIN US82481R1068.  The ADSs trade on the 
NASDAQ Global Select Market. 
 
   Enquiries: 
 
   Shire plc 
 
   Christoph Brackmann (Investor Relations)          +41 41 288 4129 
 
   Sun Kim (Investor Relations)                             +1 617 588 8175 
 
   Katie Joyce (Media)                                          +1 781 482 2779

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHIRE
08:16aSHIRE : Rule 2.9 Announcement
DJ
08:11aSHIRE : Form 8.3 - Shire Plc
PU
08:00aSHIRE : Rule 2.9 Announcement
AQ
08/14SHIRE : Form 8.3 -Shire PLC
PU
08/14SHIRE : Replacement Form 8.3 - Shire plc
PU
08/14SHIRE : Form 8.3 -
PU
08/14SHIRE PLC SHIRE PLC : Rule 2.9 Announcement
DJ
08/13SHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Shire plc
PU
08/13SHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of SHIRE PLC
PU
08/13SHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - SHIRE PLC
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Redhill Receives NoA, Regeneron Gets CRL, Stemline NDA.. 
08/14Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q2 2018 Update 
08/13Shire submits NDA in Japan for INTUNIV in adults with ADHD 
08/09U.S. Moats Ahead Despite IT Underweight 
08/06Attention With KP-415 Is Better Than The Market's Attention On KemPharm 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.