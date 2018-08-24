Shire : Shire Announces Fda Approval Of -2

HAE is a rare, genetic disorder estimated to affect about 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 50,000 people worldwide.(1,2) The condition results in recurring attacks of edema (swelling) in various parts of the body, including the abdomen, face, feet, genitals, hands, and throat that can be debilitating and painful. Laryngeal attacks that obstruct the airways are potentially life-threatening due to the risk of asphyxiation.(1,3, 4) Shire is a dedicated, long-term partner to the HAE community with a decade of experience supporting patients. We are committed to serial innovation in HAE and our portfolio of products includes a number of therapy options to help meet the individual needs of those living with the disease. Beyond our focus on developing novel treatments, we provide specialized services and support offerings tailored to the HAE community. Learn more at shire.com. 