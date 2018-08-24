Log in
Shire : Shire Announces Fda Approval Of -2-

08/24/2018 | 08:16am CEST
   HAE is a rare, genetic disorder estimated to affect about 1 in 10,000 to 
1 in 50,000 people worldwide.(1,2) The condition results in recurring 
attacks of edema (swelling) in various parts of the body, including the 
abdomen, face, feet, genitals, hands, and throat that can be 
debilitating and painful. Laryngeal attacks that obstruct the airways 
are potentially life-threatening due to the risk of asphyxiation.(1,3, 
4) 
 
 
 
   Shire is a dedicated, long-term partner to the HAE community with a 
decade of experience supporting patients. We are committed to serial 
innovation in HAE and our portfolio of products includes a number of 
therapy options to help meet the individual needs of those living with 
the disease. Beyond our focus on developing novel treatments, we provide 
specialized services and support offerings tailored to the HAE 
community. Learn more at shire.com. 
 
 
 
   For further information please contact: 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Investor Relations 
                      mailto:christoph.brackmann@shire.com    +41 41 288 41 
Christoph Brackmann    christoph.brackmann@shire.com                29 
                      ------------------------------------- 
                      mailto:sun.kim@shire.com 
Sun Kim                sun.kim@shire.com                     +1 617 588 8175 
                      ------------------------------------- 
Scott Burrows         scott.burrows@shire.com                +41 41 288 4195 
                      ------------------------------------- 
 
Media 
                      mailto:kjoyce@shire.com 
Katie Joyce            kjoyce@shire.com                      +1 781 482 2779 
                      ------------------------------------- 
                      mailto:emily.bunting@shire.com 
Emily Bunting          emily.bunting@shire.com               +41 79 866 9703 
                      ------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
   For all questions related to Dyax CVR, contact American Stock Transfer & 
Trust Company, LLC: 
 
   Shareholder Services 
 
   +1 800 937 5449 or out of USA + 1 718 921 8300 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Uw3j6y3OCkTIcldDKjBHSELtv4_e_NFZQkMxQx7AMg7vHeMu2tPuRUroEiSSp20dlHxMDkBckd4Qgl4qpS-9Zfk7R9pltYT9FOtoKFUBNoQ= 
help@astfinancial.com 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=AklH3L8Ad7CKkNjSTT_nOTb0ll5-F3ZfcX5-DvHrVt-eFp0evyq-8KnPZ5pvJkMfwZj4DclS0zdw2eX1mf2glQytbaDJTwIAQWpQky3q6oM= 
www.astfinancial.com 
 
 
 
   NOTES TO EDITORS 
 
 
 
   Stephen Williams, Deputy Company Secretary, is responsible for arranging 
the release of this announcement. 
 
 
 
   Inside Information 
 
 
 
   This announcement contains inside information. 
 
 
 
   About Shire 
 
 
 
   Shire is the global biotechnology leader serving patients with rare 
diseases and specialized conditions. We seek to push boundaries through 
discovering and delivering new possibilities for patient communities who 
often have few or no other champions. Relentlessly on the edge of what's 
next, we are serial innovators with a diverse pipeline offering fresh 
thinking and new hope. Serving patients and partnering with healthcare 
communities in over 100 countries, we strive to be part of the entire 
patient journey to enable earlier diagnosis, raise standards of care, 
accelerate access to treatment, and support patients. Our diverse 
portfolio of therapeutic areas includes Immunology, Hematology, Genetic 
Diseases, Neuroscience, Internal Medicine, Ophthalmics, and Oncology. 
 
 
 
   Championing patients is our call to action - it brings the opportunity - 
and responsibility - to change people's lives. 
 
 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=AklH3L8Ad7CKkNjSTT_nOTYFtGUTCRa0ub7l2mAqWB8f4-R5Xh0jnJ_-pLuUmGaEokwznQ_yTt8Tq8g3Ysl-Bg== 
www.shire.com 
 
 
 
   Forward-Looking Statements 
 
 
 
   Statements included herein that are not historical facts, including 
without limitation statements concerning future strategy, plans, 
objectives, expectations and intentions, projected revenues, the 
anticipated timing of clinical trials and approvals for, and the 
commercial potential of, inline or pipeline products, are 
forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a 
number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time. 
In the event such risks or uncertainties materialize, Shire's results 
could be materially adversely affected. The risks and uncertainties 
include, but are not limited to, the following: 
 
 
 
 
   -- Shire's products may not be a commercial success; 
 
   -- increased pricing pressures and limits on patient access as a result of 
      governmental regulations and market developments may affect Shire's 
      future revenues, financial condition and results of operations; 
 
   -- Shire depends on third parties to supply certain inputs and services 
      critical to its operations including certain inputs, services and 
      ingredients critical to its manufacturing processes. Any disruption to 
      the supply chain for any of Shire's products may result in Shire being 
      unable to continue marketing or developing a product or may result in 
      Shire being unable to do so on a commercially viable basis for some 
      period of time; 
 
   -- the manufacture of Shire's products is subject to extensive oversight by 
      various regulatory agencies. Regulatory approvals or interventions 
      associated with changes to manufacturing sites, ingredients or 
      manufacturing processes could lead to, among other things, significant 
      delays, an increase in operating costs, lost product sales, an 
      interruption of research activities or the delay of new product launches; 
 
   -- the nature of producing plasma-based therapies may prevent Shire from 
      timely responding to market forces and effectively managing its 
      production capacity; 
 
   -- Shire has a portfolio of products in various stages of research and 
      development. The successful development of these products is highly 
      uncertain and requires significant expenditures and time, and there is no 
      guarantee that these products will receive regulatory approval; 
 
   -- the actions of certain customers could affect Shire's ability to sell or 
      market products profitably. Fluctuations in buying or distribution 
      patterns by such customers can adversely affect Shire's revenues, 
      financial conditions or results of operations; 
 
   -- failure to comply with laws and regulations governing the sales and 
      marketing of its products could materially impact Shire's revenues and 
      profitability; 
 
   -- Shire's products and product candidates face substantial competition in 
      the product markets in which it operates, including competition from 
      generics; 
 
   -- Shire's patented products are subject to significant competition from 
      generics; 
 
   -- adverse outcomes in legal matters, tax audits and other disputes, 
      including Shire's ability to enforce and defend patents and other 
      intellectual property rights required for its business, could have a 
      material adverse effect on Shire's revenues, financial condition or 
      results of operations; 
 
   -- Shire may fail to obtain, maintain, enforce or defend the intellectual 
      property rights required to conduct its business; 
 
   -- Shire faces intense competition for highly qualified personnel from other 
      companies and organizations; 
 
   -- failure to successfully execute or attain strategic objectives from 
      Shire's acquisitions and growth strategy may adversely affect Shire's 
      financial condition and results of operations; 
 
   -- Shire's growth strategy depends in part upon its ability to expand its 
      product portfolio through external collaborations, which, if unsuccessful, 
      may adversely affect the development and sale of its products; 
 
   -- a slowdown of global economic growth, or economic instability of 
      countries in which Shire does business, could have negative consequences 
      for Shire's business and increase the risk of non-payment by Shire's 
      customers; 
 
   -- changes in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates could have 
      a material adverse effect on Shire's operating results and liquidity; 
 
   -- Shire is subject to evolving and complex tax laws, which may result in 
      additional liabilities that may adversely affect Shire's financial 
      condition or results of operations; 
 
   -- if a marketed product fails to work effectively or causes adverse side 
      effects, this could result in damage to Shire's reputation, the 
      withdrawal of the product and legal action against Shire; 
 
   -- Shire is dependent on information technology and its systems and 
      infrastructure face certain risks, including from service disruptions, 
      the loss of sensitive or confidential information, cyber-attacks and 
      other security breaches or data leakages that could have a material 
      adverse effect on Shire's revenues, financial condition or results of 
      operations; 
 
   -- Shire faces risks relating to the expected exit of the United Kingdom 
      from the European Union; 
 
   -- Shire incurred substantial additional indebtedness to finance the Baxalta 
      acquisition, which has increased its borrowing costs and may decrease its 
      business flexibility; 
 
   -- the potential uncertainty among our employees, customers, suppliers, and 
      other business partners resulting from the announcement by Takeda 
      Pharmaceutical Company Limited on May 8, 2018 of a recommended offer for 
      Shire under the UK Takeover Code; and 
 
 
 
 
   a further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters 
can be found in Shire's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in 
Shire's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, in each case 
including those risks outlined in "ITEM1A: Risk Factors", and in Shire's 
subsequent reports on Form 8-K and other Securities and Exchange 
Commission filings, all of which are available on Shire's website.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-18 0215ET

