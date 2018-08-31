Shire : Shire Completes Sale Of Oncology Franchise

TIDMSHP
Shire Completes Sale of Oncology Franchise
Dublin, Ireland -- August 31, 2018 -- Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)
announces today that it has completed the sale of its Oncology franchise
to Servier S.A.S. for $2.4 billion. The franchise includes the global
rights to ONCASPAR(R) and ex-US and ex-Taiwan rights to ONIVYDE(R), as
well as Oncology pipeline assets. David Lee, who was previously the
head of Shire's Global Genetic Diseases and Oncology franchises, will
continue with Servier as CEO of its new US commercial subsidiary,
Servier Pharmaceuticals.
"The closing of this transaction demonstrates the value embedded in our
portfolio and our continued focus on executing against our strategic
priorities," said Dr. Flemming Ornskov, Shire CEO. "I am confident that
Servier will continue to bring these important therapies to patients
worldwide. I would like to thank David Lee and all those transferring to
Servier for their ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of the
oncology community, and we wish them continued success."
The Oncology sale proceeds are expected to enable Shire to further
reduce its leverage. Shire previously announced a leverage target of Non
GAAP Net Debt to EBITDA of below 2.5x by the end of 2018. Shire will
update its financial guidance, including the impact of the Oncology sale,
as part of the Q3 earnings announcement later this year.
Shire first announced its plans to sell its Oncology franchise to
Servier on April 16, 2018. This transaction constitutes a Class 2
transaction for the purposes of the U.K. Listing Rules and, as such,
Shire shareholder approval was not required. The transaction was
approved by the Board of Directors; the Board initiated the potential
sale of the Oncology franchise in December 2017.
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
+41 41 288 41
Christoph Brackmann christoph.brackmann@shire.com 29
Sun Kim sun.kim@shire.com +1 617 588 8175
Scott Burrows scott.burrows@shire.com +41 41 288 4195
Media
Katie Joyce kjoyce@shire.com +1 781 482 2779
Annabel Cowper annabel.cowper@shire.com +41 79 630 8619
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Shire
Shire is the global biotechnology leader serving patients with rare
diseases and specialized conditions. We seek to push boundaries through
discovering and delivering new possibilities for patient communities who
often have few or no other champions. Relentlessly on the edge of what's
next, we are serial innovators with a diverse pipeline offering fresh
thinking and new hope. Serving patients and partnering with healthcare
communities in over 100 countries, we strive to be part of the entire
patient journey to enable earlier diagnosis, raise standards of care,
accelerate access to treatment, and support patients. Our diverse
portfolio of therapeutic areas includes Immunology, Hematology, Genetic
Diseases, Neuroscience, Internal Medicine, and Ophthalmics.
Championing patients is our call to action - it brings the opportunity -
and responsibility - to change people's lives.
www.shire.com
