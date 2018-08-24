Log in
SHIRE (SHP)
Shire plc Shire Announces Fda Approval Of Takhzyro(TM) (lanadelumab-flyo), A First-of-its-Kind Mab Preventive Treatment For Hereditary Angioedema

08/24/2018 | 08:16am CEST
TIDMSHP 
 
 
 
 
   Shire Announces FDA Approval of TAKHZYRO(TM) (lanadelumab-flyo), a 
First-of-its-Kind mAb Preventive Treatment for Hereditary Angioedema 
 
 
 
   -       In the pivotal study, patients taking TAKHZYRO 300 mg every 2 
weeks had an 87% reduction in mean monthly attacks vs. placebo (0.26 vs. 
1.97, n=27 vs. n=41) 
 
   -       All secondary endpoints were met and included reduction in 
moderate or severe attacks and attacks requiring acute treatment 
 
   -       According to an exploratory endpoint, there were patients 
receiving TAKHZYRO 300 mg every 2 weeks who had zero attacks during the 
study 
 
   -       TAKHZYRO is a subcutaneous injection that took the majority of 
patients one minute or less to self-administer 
 
 
 
   Dublin, Ireland -- August 23, 2018 -- Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG), 
the leading global biotechnology company focused on rare diseases, today 
announced that following priority review, the U.S. Food and Drug 
Administration (FDA) has approved TAKHZYRO(TM) (lanadelumab-flyo) 
injection, for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema 
(HAE) in patients 12 years of age and older. HAE is a rare, genetic and 
potentially life-threatening disorder that can result in recurrent 
attacks of edema (swelling) in various parts of the body.(1) (,) (2) (,) 
(3) (,) (4) 
 
 
 
   "HAE attacks are painful, debilitating, and potentially life 
threatening. TAKHZYRO provides the HAE community with a new option for 
the prevention of HAE attacks," said Anthony J. Castaldo, President, 
U.S. Hereditary Angioedema Association. "We are grateful for the time 
and effort put forth by the patients and researchers who participated in 
the clinical trial program that enabled this important addition to the 
HAE treatment landscape." 
 
 
 
   TAKHZYRO is the only monoclonal antibody (mAb) that provides targeted 
inhibition of plasma kallikrein, an enzyme which is chronically 
uncontrolled in people with HAE, to help prevent attacks. The 
recommended starting dose of TAKHZYRO is 300 mg every two weeks. A 
dosing interval of 300 mg every four weeks is also effective and may be 
considered if the patient is well-controlled (e.g., attack free) for 
more than six months. 
 
 
 
   In the Phase III HELP (Hereditary Angioedema Long-term Prophylaxis) 
Study(TM) supporting FDA approval, TAKHZYRO reduced the number of 
monthly HAE attacks an average of 87% (n=27) vs. placebo (n=41) when 
administered at 300 mg every two weeks and 73% (n=29) vs placebo (n=41) 
when administered at 300 mg every four weeks (Adjusted P<0.001).(5) 
 
 
 
   In the 26-week clinical study, which included 125 people with HAE, 
patients taking TAKHZYRO 300 mg every 2 weeks also had 83% fewer 
moderate to severe attacks, and 87% fewer attacks that needed on-demand 
treatment. A pre-specified, exploratory analysis showed that 44% of 
patients (n=27) receiving TAKHZYRO 300 mg every two weeks had zero 
attacks compared to placebo (2%, n=41) for the 26-week treatment period 
from Day 0 to Day 182. Additionally, in a post hoc analysis of the 
16-week period from Day 70 to Day 182, 77% of patients (n=26) treated 
with TAKHZYRO in the same dosage arm of the trial were attack-free 
compared to placebo (3%, n=37). 
 
 
 
   TAKHZYRO has a half-life of approximately two weeks and is administered 
as one subcutaneous self-injection every two weeks at the recommended 
starting dose. In clinical trials, the majority of patients took one 
minute or less to complete the injection.(5) The most commonly observed 
adverse reactions (>=10% and higher than placebo) associated with 
TAKHZYRO were injection site reactions consisting mainly of pain, 
erythema, and bruising at the injection site; upper respiratory 
infection; headache; rash; myalgia; dizziness; and diarrhea. 
 
 
 
   Andreas Busch, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Head of Research and 
Development at Shire said: "With the approval of TAKHZYRO, HAE patients 
have an innovative treatment that works differently than current options 
to help prevent attacks. Based on an exploratory and post hoc analysis, 
after six doses of TAKHZYRO 300 mg every two weeks, 77% or nearly 8 of 
10 patients had zero attacks. This approval reinforces our ongoing 
commitment to developing novel therapies that have a meaningful impact 
on patients. Looking to the future, we continue to work towards our goal 
of a world in which those living with HAE can aim for zero attacks." 
 
 
 
   The FDA approval of TAKHZYRO was based on data from four clinical trials, 
including the HELP Study(TM), the largest prevention study conducted to 
date in HAE. Of the patients who completed the HELP Study(TM) who 
received TAKHZYRO, 97% opted in to an ongoing open-label extension study 
designed to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of TAKHZYRO. 
 
 
 
   Shire added TAKHZYRO to its HAE portfolio with the acquisition of Dyax 
Corp., which was completed in January 2016 in an all cash transaction 
valued at approximately $5.9 billion. Under the terms of the acquisition, 
the non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) received by Dyax 
shareholders will now pay $4.00 in cash per Dyax share as a result of 
the FDA approval of TAKHZYRO (formerly DX-2930). 
 
 
 
   About The HELP Study(TM) 
 
   The HELP Study(TM) was a global, multicenter, randomized, double-blind 
placebo-controlled parallel group trial that evaluated the efficacy and 
safety of subcutaneously administered TAKHZYRO versus placebo over 26 
weeks in 125 patients 12 years of age or older with HAE.(6) 
 
 
 
   The primary endpoint was the number of investigator-confirmed HAE 
attacks over the entire 26-week study duration. TAKHZYRO demonstrated 
that subcutaneous injections every two or four weeks reduced the mean 
monthly number of attacks across all three TAKHZYRO treatment arms 
studied: 300 mg every two weeks, 300 mg every four weeks, and 150 mg of 
TAKHZYRO every four weeks.(6) At 300 mg every two weeks, TAKHZYRO 
reduced the number of mean monthly HAE attacks by 87% vs. placebo 
(Adjusted P<0.001). 
 
 
 
   Secondary endpoints included: 1) number of attacks requiring acute 
treatment and 2) number of attacks assessed as moderate or severe. 
Overall, each TAKHZYRO treatment arm demonstrated statistically 
significant attack rate reductions compared with placebo for all 
secondary efficacy endpoints (Adjusted P<0.001 for all comparisons), 
including: attacks requiring acute treatment (74% to 87%) and moderate 
or severe attacks (70% to 83%). 
 
 
 
   The most frequent adverse events occurring in >=10% of patients taking 
TAKHZYRO were injection site reactions (52%), followed by upper 
respiratory infection (29%), and headache (21%). Hypersensitivity 
reactions have occurred in few patients (1%) and were non-serious. No 
anaphylaxis and no anaphylactoid reactions have been observed. In case 
of a severe hypersensitivity reaction, patients should discontinue 
TAKHZYRO and seek appropriate treatment. 
 
 
 
   The HELP Study(TM) Extension 
 
   The long-term safety and efficacy of TAKHZYRO for prophylaxis to prevent 
HAE attacks continues to be evaluated in an open-label extension study. 
The primary objective of the HELP extension study is to investigate the 
long-term safety of TAKHZYRO. At the time of interim analysis, the 
average length of time subjects have been exposed to TAKHZYRO is 8.2 
months (SD=2.2). Interim safety data is consistent with controlled 
safety data from the HELP study. 
 
 
 
   In the extension study, 212 adolescent and adult patients received at 
least one dose of TAKHZYRO. Of these, 109 patients are rollover 
participants from the HELP Study(TM) and 103 are new or non-rollover 
participants who had a historical baseline attack rate of >1 attack per 
12 weeks and a confirmed diagnosis of HAE. The median age of this study 
population is 43 years with a range of 12 to 76. 
 
 
 
   About TAKHZYRO(TM) (lanadelumab-flyo) injection 
 
   TAKHZYRO is a fully human monoclonal antibody that specifically binds 
and decreases plasma kallikrein and is indicated for prophylaxis to 
prevent HAE attacks in patients 12 years and older. TAKHZYRO is 
formulated for subcutaneous administration and has a half-life of 
approximately two weeks.(7) TAKHZYRO is intended for self-administration 
or administration by a caregiver. The patient or caregiver should be 
trained by a healthcare professional. 
 
 
 
   U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information 
 
   INDICATION 
 
   TAKHZYRO (lanadelumab-flyo) is indicated for prophylaxis to prevent 
attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in patients >=12 years of age. 
 
 
 
   IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION 
 
   Hypersensitivity reactions have been observed. In case of a severe 
hypersensitivity reaction, discontinue TAKHZYRO administration and 
institute appropriate treatment. 
 
 
 
   Adverse Reactions: The most commonly observed adverse reactions (>=10% 
and higher than placebo) associated with TAKHZYRO were injection site 
reactions consisting mainly of pain, erythema, and bruising at the 
injection site; upper respiratory infection; headache; rash; myalgia; 
dizziness; and diarrhea. Less common adverse reactions observed included 
elevated levels of transaminases; one patient discontinued the trial for 
elevated transaminases. 
 
 
 
   Use in Specific Populations: The safety and efficacy of TAKHZYRO in 
pediatric patients <12 years of age have not been established. 
 
 
 
   No data are available on TAKHZYRO in pregnant women. No data are 
available on the presence of lanadelumab in human milk or its effects on 
breastfed infants or milk production. 
 
 
 
   To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Dyax Corp. (a 
wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary of Shire plc) at 1-800-828-2088, or 
FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch. 
 
 
 
   Please see full 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Grt1AjJdeRF8reqLa4ZGPiKhYXKDUrerecy9FFLih31JHzDA-y164kJDyzukNq0h5j_7kxEt9q2CP1RvGZVtjm2lantJwRiUEo-3JKVCHZXcRvbrRbjBoWY-SucBtuJa4e-S82mtdKsNq6XgOaJsjPj7ALa5WvGJnzHb2TPG2RfOoTA3-y1zrZaIpR9KRtZi 
Prescribing Information. 
 
 
 
   Shire's Commitment to Hereditary Angioedema

