Shire plc Shire Announces Fda Approval Of Takhzyro(TM) (lanadelumab-flyo), A First-of-its-Kind Mab Preventive Treatment For Hereditary Angioedema

Shire Announces FDA Approval of TAKHZYRO(TM) (lanadelumab-flyo), a
First-of-its-Kind mAb Preventive Treatment for Hereditary Angioedema
- In the pivotal study, patients taking TAKHZYRO 300 mg every 2
weeks had an 87% reduction in mean monthly attacks vs. placebo (0.26 vs.
1.97, n=27 vs. n=41)
- All secondary endpoints were met and included reduction in
moderate or severe attacks and attacks requiring acute treatment
- According to an exploratory endpoint, there were patients
receiving TAKHZYRO 300 mg every 2 weeks who had zero attacks during the
study
- TAKHZYRO is a subcutaneous injection that took the majority of
patients one minute or less to self-administer
Dublin, Ireland -- August 23, 2018 -- Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG),
the leading global biotechnology company focused on rare diseases, today
announced that following priority review, the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) has approved TAKHZYRO(TM) (lanadelumab-flyo)
injection, for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema
(HAE) in patients 12 years of age and older. HAE is a rare, genetic and
potentially life-threatening disorder that can result in recurrent
attacks of edema (swelling) in various parts of the body.(1) (,) (2) (,)
(3) (,) (4)
"HAE attacks are painful, debilitating, and potentially life
threatening. TAKHZYRO provides the HAE community with a new option for
the prevention of HAE attacks," said Anthony J. Castaldo, President,
U.S. Hereditary Angioedema Association. "We are grateful for the time
and effort put forth by the patients and researchers who participated in
the clinical trial program that enabled this important addition to the
HAE treatment landscape."
TAKHZYRO is the only monoclonal antibody (mAb) that provides targeted
inhibition of plasma kallikrein, an enzyme which is chronically
uncontrolled in people with HAE, to help prevent attacks. The
recommended starting dose of TAKHZYRO is 300 mg every two weeks. A
dosing interval of 300 mg every four weeks is also effective and may be
considered if the patient is well-controlled (e.g., attack free) for
more than six months.
In the Phase III HELP (Hereditary Angioedema Long-term Prophylaxis)
Study(TM) supporting FDA approval, TAKHZYRO reduced the number of
monthly HAE attacks an average of 87% (n=27) vs. placebo (n=41) when
administered at 300 mg every two weeks and 73% (n=29) vs placebo (n=41)
when administered at 300 mg every four weeks (Adjusted P<0.001).(5)
In the 26-week clinical study, which included 125 people with HAE,
patients taking TAKHZYRO 300 mg every 2 weeks also had 83% fewer
moderate to severe attacks, and 87% fewer attacks that needed on-demand
treatment. A pre-specified, exploratory analysis showed that 44% of
patients (n=27) receiving TAKHZYRO 300 mg every two weeks had zero
attacks compared to placebo (2%, n=41) for the 26-week treatment period
from Day 0 to Day 182. Additionally, in a post hoc analysis of the
16-week period from Day 70 to Day 182, 77% of patients (n=26) treated
with TAKHZYRO in the same dosage arm of the trial were attack-free
compared to placebo (3%, n=37).
TAKHZYRO has a half-life of approximately two weeks and is administered
as one subcutaneous self-injection every two weeks at the recommended
starting dose. In clinical trials, the majority of patients took one
minute or less to complete the injection.(5) The most commonly observed
adverse reactions (>=10% and higher than placebo) associated with
TAKHZYRO were injection site reactions consisting mainly of pain,
erythema, and bruising at the injection site; upper respiratory
infection; headache; rash; myalgia; dizziness; and diarrhea.
Andreas Busch, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Head of Research and
Development at Shire said: "With the approval of TAKHZYRO, HAE patients
have an innovative treatment that works differently than current options
to help prevent attacks. Based on an exploratory and post hoc analysis,
after six doses of TAKHZYRO 300 mg every two weeks, 77% or nearly 8 of
10 patients had zero attacks. This approval reinforces our ongoing
commitment to developing novel therapies that have a meaningful impact
on patients. Looking to the future, we continue to work towards our goal
of a world in which those living with HAE can aim for zero attacks."
The FDA approval of TAKHZYRO was based on data from four clinical trials,
including the HELP Study(TM), the largest prevention study conducted to
date in HAE. Of the patients who completed the HELP Study(TM) who
received TAKHZYRO, 97% opted in to an ongoing open-label extension study
designed to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of TAKHZYRO.
Shire added TAKHZYRO to its HAE portfolio with the acquisition of Dyax
Corp., which was completed in January 2016 in an all cash transaction
valued at approximately $5.9 billion. Under the terms of the acquisition,
the non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) received by Dyax
shareholders will now pay $4.00 in cash per Dyax share as a result of
the FDA approval of TAKHZYRO (formerly DX-2930).
About The HELP Study(TM)
The HELP Study(TM) was a global, multicenter, randomized, double-blind
placebo-controlled parallel group trial that evaluated the efficacy and
safety of subcutaneously administered TAKHZYRO versus placebo over 26
weeks in 125 patients 12 years of age or older with HAE.(6)
The primary endpoint was the number of investigator-confirmed HAE
attacks over the entire 26-week study duration. TAKHZYRO demonstrated
that subcutaneous injections every two or four weeks reduced the mean
monthly number of attacks across all three TAKHZYRO treatment arms
studied: 300 mg every two weeks, 300 mg every four weeks, and 150 mg of
TAKHZYRO every four weeks.(6) At 300 mg every two weeks, TAKHZYRO
reduced the number of mean monthly HAE attacks by 87% vs. placebo
(Adjusted P<0.001).
Secondary endpoints included: 1) number of attacks requiring acute
treatment and 2) number of attacks assessed as moderate or severe.
Overall, each TAKHZYRO treatment arm demonstrated statistically
significant attack rate reductions compared with placebo for all
secondary efficacy endpoints (Adjusted P<0.001 for all comparisons),
including: attacks requiring acute treatment (74% to 87%) and moderate
or severe attacks (70% to 83%).
The most frequent adverse events occurring in >=10% of patients taking
TAKHZYRO were injection site reactions (52%), followed by upper
respiratory infection (29%), and headache (21%). Hypersensitivity
reactions have occurred in few patients (1%) and were non-serious. No
anaphylaxis and no anaphylactoid reactions have been observed. In case
of a severe hypersensitivity reaction, patients should discontinue
TAKHZYRO and seek appropriate treatment.
The HELP Study(TM) Extension
The long-term safety and efficacy of TAKHZYRO for prophylaxis to prevent
HAE attacks continues to be evaluated in an open-label extension study.
The primary objective of the HELP extension study is to investigate the
long-term safety of TAKHZYRO. At the time of interim analysis, the
average length of time subjects have been exposed to TAKHZYRO is 8.2
months (SD=2.2). Interim safety data is consistent with controlled
safety data from the HELP study.
In the extension study, 212 adolescent and adult patients received at
least one dose of TAKHZYRO. Of these, 109 patients are rollover
participants from the HELP Study(TM) and 103 are new or non-rollover
participants who had a historical baseline attack rate of >1 attack per
12 weeks and a confirmed diagnosis of HAE. The median age of this study
population is 43 years with a range of 12 to 76.
About TAKHZYRO(TM) (lanadelumab-flyo) injection
TAKHZYRO is a fully human monoclonal antibody that specifically binds
and decreases plasma kallikrein and is indicated for prophylaxis to
prevent HAE attacks in patients 12 years and older. TAKHZYRO is
formulated for subcutaneous administration and has a half-life of
approximately two weeks.(7) TAKHZYRO is intended for self-administration
or administration by a caregiver. The patient or caregiver should be
trained by a healthcare professional.
U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information
INDICATION
TAKHZYRO (lanadelumab-flyo) is indicated for prophylaxis to prevent
attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in patients >=12 years of age.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
Hypersensitivity reactions have been observed. In case of a severe
hypersensitivity reaction, discontinue TAKHZYRO administration and
institute appropriate treatment.
Adverse Reactions: The most commonly observed adverse reactions (>=10%
and higher than placebo) associated with TAKHZYRO were injection site
reactions consisting mainly of pain, erythema, and bruising at the
injection site; upper respiratory infection; headache; rash; myalgia;
dizziness; and diarrhea. Less common adverse reactions observed included
elevated levels of transaminases; one patient discontinued the trial for
elevated transaminases.
Use in Specific Populations: The safety and efficacy of TAKHZYRO in
pediatric patients <12 years of age have not been established.
No data are available on TAKHZYRO in pregnant women. No data are
available on the presence of lanadelumab in human milk or its effects on
breastfed infants or milk production.
To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Dyax Corp. (a
wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary of Shire plc) at 1-800-828-2088, or
FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.
Please see full
Prescribing Information.
Shire's Commitment to Hereditary Angioedema
