Shire plc Shire Plc : Elections For The Interim Dividend In Respect Of The Six Months To June 30, 2018

TIDMSHP Elections for the interim dividend in respect of the six months to June 30, 2018 September 10, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the "Company") announced on July 31, 2018, an interim dividend of 5.60 US cents per Ordinary Share payable on October 19, 2018, to shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on September 7, 2018. Holders of Ordinary Shares are notified that, in order to receive UK sourced dividends via the Company's Income Access Share arrangements ("IAS Arrangements"), they need to have submitted a valid IAS Arrangements election form to the Company's Registrar, Equiniti, by no later than 5pm (BST) on September 21, 2018. Holders of Ordinary Shares are advised that: -- any previous elections made using versions of the IAS Arrangements election form in use prior to February 16, 2016, and any elections deemed to have been made prior to April 28, 2016, are no longer valid; and -- if they do not elect, or have not elected using the newly formatted IAS Arrangements election forms published on or after February 16, 2016, to receive UK sourced dividends via the Company's IAS Arrangements, their dividends will be Irish sourced and therefore incur Irish dividend withholding tax, subject to applicable exemptions. Internet links to the newly formatted IAS Arrangements election forms can be found at: http://investors.shire.com/shareholder-information/shareholder-forms.aspx For further information concerning the IAS Arrangements, please contact Equiniti (+44 (0) 121 415 7593). If you are in any doubt as to what action to take, please consult your tax advisor immediately.