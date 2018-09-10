Shire plc Shire Plc : Elections For The Interim Dividend In Respect Of The Six Months To June 30, 2018

TIDMSHP
Elections for the interim dividend in respect of the six months to June
30, 2018
September 10, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the "Company")
announced on July 31, 2018, an interim dividend of 5.60 US cents per
Ordinary Share payable on October 19, 2018, to shareholders on the
register of members at the close of business on September 7, 2018.
Holders of Ordinary Shares are notified that, in order to receive UK
sourced dividends via the Company's Income Access Share arrangements
("IAS Arrangements"), they need to have submitted a valid IAS
Arrangements election form to the Company's Registrar, Equiniti, by no
later than 5pm (BST) on September 21, 2018.
Holders of Ordinary Shares are advised that:
-- any previous elections made using versions of the IAS Arrangements
election form in use prior to February 16, 2016, and any elections deemed
to have been made prior to April 28, 2016, are no longer valid; and
-- if they do not elect, or have not elected using the newly formatted IAS
Arrangements election forms published on or after February 16, 2016, to
receive UK sourced dividends via the Company's IAS Arrangements, their
dividends will be Irish sourced and therefore incur Irish dividend
withholding tax, subject to applicable exemptions.
Internet links to the newly formatted IAS Arrangements election forms
can be found at:
http://investors.shire.com/shareholder-information/shareholder-forms.aspx
For further information concerning the IAS Arrangements, please contact
Equiniti (+44 (0) 121 415 7593). If you are in any doubt as to what
action to take, please consult your tax advisor immediately.
Sarah Charsley
Assistant Company Secretary
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
+41 41 288 41
Christoph Brackmann christoph.brackmann@shire.com 29
Sun Kim sun.kim@shire.com +1 617 588 8175
Scott Burrows scott.burrows@shire.com +41 41 288 4195
Media
Katie Joyce kjoyce@shire.com +1 781 482 2779
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Shire
Shire is the global biotechnology leader serving patients with rare
diseases and specialized conditions. We seek to push boundaries through
discovering and delivering new possibilities for patient communities who
often have few or no other champions. Relentlessly on the edge of what's
next, we are serial innovators with a diverse pipeline offering fresh
thinking and new hope. Serving patients and partnering with healthcare
communities in over 100 countries, we strive to be part of the entire
patient journey to enable earlier diagnosis, raise standards of care,
accelerate access to treatment, and support patients. Our diverse
portfolio of therapeutic areas includes Immunology, Hematology, Genetic
Diseases, Neuroscience, Internal Medicine, and Ophthalmics.
Championing patients is our call to action - it brings the opportunity -
and responsibility - to change people's lives.
www.shire.com