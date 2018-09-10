Log in
SHIRE (SHP)
Shire plc Shire Plc : Elections For The Interim Dividend In Respect Of The Six Months To June 30, 2018

09/10/2018 | 08:15am CEST
TIDMSHP 
 
 
 
   Elections for the interim dividend in respect of the six months to June 
30, 2018 
 
   September 10, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the "Company") 
announced on July 31, 2018, an interim dividend of 5.60 US cents per 
Ordinary Share payable on October 19, 2018, to shareholders on the 
register of members at the close of business on September 7, 2018. 
 
   Holders of Ordinary Shares are notified that, in order to receive UK 
sourced dividends via the Company's Income Access Share arrangements 
("IAS Arrangements"), they need to have submitted a valid IAS 
Arrangements election form to the Company's Registrar, Equiniti, by no 
later than 5pm (BST) on September 21, 2018. 
 
   Holders of Ordinary Shares are advised that: 
 
 
   -- any previous elections made using versions of the IAS Arrangements 
      election form in use prior to February 16, 2016, and any elections deemed 
      to have been made prior to April 28, 2016, are no longer valid; and 
 
   -- if they do not elect, or have not elected using the newly formatted IAS 
      Arrangements election forms published on or after February 16, 2016, to 
      receive UK sourced dividends via the Company's IAS Arrangements, their 
      dividends will be Irish sourced and therefore incur Irish dividend 
      withholding tax, subject to applicable exemptions. 
 
   Internet links to the newly formatted IAS Arrangements election forms 
can be found at: 
http://investors.shire.com/shareholder-information/shareholder-forms.aspx 
 
 
   For further information concerning the IAS Arrangements, please contact 
Equiniti (+44 (0) 121 415 7593). If you are in any doubt as to what 
action to take, please consult your tax advisor immediately. 
 
   Sarah Charsley 
 
   Assistant Company Secretary 
 
   For further information please contact: 
 
 
 
 
Investor Relations 
                                                       +41 41 288 41 
Christoph Brackmann   christoph.brackmann@shire.com          29 
Sun Kim               sun.kim@shire.com               +1 617 588 8175 
Scott Burrows         scott.burrows@shire.com         +41 41 288 4195 
 
Media 
Katie Joyce           kjoyce@shire.com                +1 781 482 2779 
 
 
 
   NOTES TO EDITORS 
 
   About Shire 
 
   Shire is the global biotechnology leader serving patients with rare 
diseases and specialized conditions. We seek to push boundaries through 
discovering and delivering new possibilities for patient communities who 
often have few or no other champions. Relentlessly on the edge of what's 
next, we are serial innovators with a diverse pipeline offering fresh 
thinking and new hope. Serving patients and partnering with healthcare 
communities in over 100 countries, we strive to be part of the entire 
patient journey to enable earlier diagnosis, raise standards of care, 
accelerate access to treatment, and support patients. Our diverse 
portfolio of therapeutic areas includes Immunology, Hematology, Genetic 
Diseases, Neuroscience, Internal Medicine, and Ophthalmics. 
 
 
 
   Championing patients is our call to action - it brings the opportunity - 
and responsibility - to change people's lives. 
 
   www.shire.com

