Shire plc Shire Plc : Rule 2.9 Announcement

TIDMSHP
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN,
INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A
VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.
20 September 2018
Shire plc
("Shire" or the "Company")
Rule 2.9 Announcement
In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers,
the Company confirms that, as at the close of business on 19 September
2018, being the last business day prior to the date of this announcement,
it had 922,009,953 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in issue and admitted
to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Shire holds
7,357,283 ordinary shares in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of
voting rights in Shire is 914,652,670. The International Securities
Identification Number ("ISIN") for Shire's ordinary shares is
JE00B2QKY057.
Shire has an American Depositary Share ("ADS") programme for which
Citibank, N.A. acts as depositary. One ADS represents three ordinary
shares of 5 pence each, with ISIN US82481R1068. The ADSs trade on the
NASDAQ Global Select Market.
Enquiries:
Shire plc
Christoph Brackmann (Investor Relations) +41 41 288 4129
Sun Kim (Investor Relations) +1 617 588 8175
Katie Joyce (Media) +1 781 482 2779