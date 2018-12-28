Shire : s) In Company -2

ISIN code (if possible) (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) ---------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- JE00B2QKY057 61'306'023 6.68% ---------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- --------------- SUBTOTAL 8. A 61'306'023 6.68% ---------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------- B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the Expiration Exercise/ instrument is Type of financial instrument date(x) Conversion Period(xi) exercised/converted. % of voting rights ---------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Right to recall lent ADRs (US82481R1068) Anytime 1'775'070 0.19% ---------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- --------------- US82481R1068 17'190'369 1.87% ---------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- --------------- Physically settled Long Call Options 18/01/2019 to 18/04/2019 933'000 0.10% ---------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- --------------- SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 19'898'439 2.17% --------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- --------------- B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Type of financial instrument date(x) Conversion Period (xi) settlement(xii) Number of voting rights % of voting rights --------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Short Put Options 18/01/2019 Physical 658'800 0.07% --------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------- ------------------------------- --------------- SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 658'800 0.07% -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------- ------------------------------- --------------- 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer(xiii) Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(xiv) (please add additional rows as necessary) X ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------- % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than % of voting rights through financial instruments if Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable Name(xv) the notifiable threshold it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold threshold ------------ --------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- UBS Group AG ------------ --------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- UBS AG ------------ --------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- UBS AG London Branch 6.67% 8.91% ------------ ------------------ ------------------------------ ----------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- ------------------------------------ UBS Group AG ------------ --------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- UBS AG ------------ --------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- UBS Limited

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-18 0215ET