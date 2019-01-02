Log in
SHIRE (SHP)
Shire : s) In Company -2-

01/02/2019 | 04:31pm CET
 ISIN code (if possible)                               (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)    (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)                      (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)                        (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) 
----------------------------------------------------  -------------------------------------------  ---------------------------------------------  --------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------- 
                    JE00B2QKY057                                                                                    63'024'438                                                                                                                                 6.86% 
----------------------------------------------------  -------------------------------------------  ---------------------------------------------  --------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- --------------- 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A                                                                                 63'024'438                                                                                                                                                       6.86% 
----------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------- 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) 
 of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                                                                                                                                               Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the 
                                                      Expiration                                                                       Exercise/                                                                     instrument is 
Type of financial instrument                           date(x)                                                             Conversion Period(xi)                                                              exercised/converted.                                 % of voting rights 
----------------------------------------------------  -------------------------------------------  ---------------------------------------------  --------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------- 
Right to recall lent ADRs (US82481R1068)                                                                              Anytime                                                         594'024                                                                  0.06% 
----------------------------------------------------  -------------------------------------------  ---------------------------------------------  --------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- --------------- 
US82481R1068                                                                                                                                                                         18'296'052                                                                1.99% 
----------------------------------------------------  -------------------------------------------  ---------------------------------------------  --------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- --------------- 
Physically settled Long Call Options                  18/01/2019 to 18/04/2019                                                                                                        933'000                                                                  0.10% 
----------------------------------------------------  -------------------------------------------  ---------------------------------------------  --------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- --------------- 
                                                                                                                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1                                                    19'823'076                                                                2.16% 
                                                                                                   ---------------------------------------------  --------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- --------------- 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect 
 according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC 
 (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                     Expiration                                                                        Exercise/                                    Physical or cash 
Type of financial instrument                         date(x)                                                              Conversion Period (xi)                                     settlement(xii)       Number of voting rights                                 % of voting rights 
---------------------------------------------------  --------------------------------------------  ---------------------------------------------  --------------------------------------------------  ----------------------------  ------------------------------------------------- 
Short Put Options                                                     18/01/2019                                                                                                            Physical                       658'800                             0.07% 
---------------------------------------------------  --------------------------------------------  ---------------------------------------------  --------------------------------------------------  ----------------------------  ------------------------------- --------------- 
 
 
                                                                                                                                                                                      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2                       658'800                             0.07% 
                                                                                                                                                  --------------------------------------------------  ----------------------------  ------------------------------- --------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to 
 the notification obligation (please mark the 
 applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not 
 controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
 does not control any other undertaking(s) holding 
 directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
 issuer(xiii) 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which 
 the voting rights and/or the 
 financial instruments are effectively held starting 
 with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
 entity(xiv) (please add additional rows as necessary)                                                                                                  X 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------- 
               % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than    % of voting rights through financial instruments if    Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable 
  Name(xv)                  the notifiable threshold                it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold                            threshold 
------------  ---------------------------------------------------  -----------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------- 
UBS Group AG 
------------  ---------------------------------------------------  -----------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------- 
UBS AG 
------------  ---------------------------------------------------  -----------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------- 
UBS AG 
 London 
 Branch                     6.75%                                                                                                           8.97% 
------------  ------------------   ------------------------------  -----------------------------------------------------  ---------------------- ------------------------------------ 
 
UBS Group AG 
------------  ---------------------------------------------------  -----------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------- 
UBS AG 
------------  ---------------------------------------------------  -----------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------- 
UBS Limited

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

01-02-19 1030ET

