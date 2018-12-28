Shire : s) In Company

TIDMSHP Holding(s) in Company December 28, 2018 -- Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached(ii) Shire Plc : JE00B2QKY057 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-UK issuer X ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------ 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------ An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------ An event changing the breakdown of voting rights ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------ Other (please specify)(iii) : ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------ 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) UBS Investment Bank Name UBS Group AG Zürich City and country of registered office (if applicable) Switzerland 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name UBS AG London Branch ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(vi) : 21 December 2018 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 27 December 2018 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. % of voting rights through financial instruments Total number of voting rights A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) of issuer(vii) ----------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- ------------------------------ Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.68% 2.24% 8.92% 917,454,601 ----------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------ -------------------------------------------- ------------------ ----------------------------- ---------------------------- ---------------- ------------ ---------------- Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.55% 2.25% 5.80% ----------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------ -------------------------------------------- ------------------ ----------------------------- ---------------------------- ---------------- ------------------------------ 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(viii) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A: Voting rights attached to shares ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of voting rights(ix) % of voting rights --------------------------------------------------- Class/type of shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect

