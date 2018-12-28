Shire : s) In Company

TIDMSHP
Holding(s) in Company
December 28, 2018 -- Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are attached(ii) Shire Plc
: JE00B2QKY057
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer
(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate
box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)(iii) :
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv)
UBS Investment Bank
Name UBS Group AG
Zürich
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Switzerland
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from
3.)(v)
Name UBS AG London Branch
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(vi)
: 21 December 2018
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 27 December 2018
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification
obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. % of voting rights through financial instruments Total number of voting rights
A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) of issuer(vii)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold
was crossed or reached 6.68% 2.24% 8.92% 917,454,601
Position of previous notification (if
applicable) 3.55% 2.25% 5.80%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on
the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(viii)
A: Voting rights attached to shares
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of voting rights(ix) % of voting rights
Class/type of
shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
