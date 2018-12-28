Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Shire    SHP   JE00B2QKY057

SHIRE (SHP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shire : s) In Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 08:15am CET
TIDMSHP 
 
 
 
   Holding(s) in Company 
 
   December 28, 2018 -- Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) 
 
 
 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer 
 of existing shares to which voting rights are attached(ii)                                                                                       Shire Plc 
 :                                                                                                                                                 JE00B2QKY057 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer 
 (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Non-UK issuer                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        X 
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------ 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate 
 box or boxes with an "X") 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                                                                                                                                                                                                          X 
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------ 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------ 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------ 
Other (please specify)(iii) : 
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------ 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) 
                                                                                                                                                  UBS Investment Bank 
Name                                                                                                                                               UBS Group AG 
                                                                                                                                                  Zürich 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                                                                                              Switzerland 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 
 3.)(v) 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Name                                                                                                                                              UBS AG London Branch 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                                                                                             London, United Kingdom 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(vi) 
 :                                                                                                                                                21 December 2018 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                                                                                                    27 December 2018 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification 
 obligation 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                                          % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.                       % of voting rights through financial instruments                                                    Total number of voting rights 
                                                                                                   A)                                                          (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)                       Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)           of issuer(vii) 
-----------------------------------------------------  -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  --------------------------------------------------  -----------------------------------------------  ------------------------------ 
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold 
 was crossed or reached                                                                      6.68%                                                              2.24%                                                         8.92%                     917,454,601 
-----------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------   --------------------------------------------  ------------------   -----------------------------  ----------------------------   ----------------  ------------  ---------------- 
Position of previous notification (if 
 applicable)                                                                                 3.55%                                                              2.25%                                                         5.80% 
-----------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------   --------------------------------------------  ------------------   -----------------------------  ----------------------------   ----------------  ------------------------------ 
 
 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on 
 the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(viii) 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                      Number of voting rights(ix)                                                                                                                                                                                  % of voting rights 
--------------------------------------------------- 
Class/type of 
 shares                                                                 Direct                                       Indirect                                                          Direct                                                           Indirect

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-18 0215ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHIRE
08:16aSHIRE : Rule 2.9 Announcement
DJ
08:15aSHIRE : s) In Company -3-
DJ
08:15aSHIRE : s) In Company -2-
DJ
08:15aSHIRE : s) In Company
DJ
08:01aSHIRE : Rule 2.9 Announcement
AQ
12/27SHIRE : Form 8.3 - Shire plc
PU
12/27SHIRE : Form 8.3 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
PU
12/27SHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
12/27SHIRE : Rule 2.9 Announcement
DJ
12/26SHIRE : Description Current report filing
PU
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.