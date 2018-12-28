Shire : s) In Company -3

------------ --------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------
UBS Group AG
------------ --------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------
UBS AG
------------ --------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------
UBS
Switzerland
AG
------------ --------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------
UBS Group AG
------------ --------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------
UBS AG
------------ --------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------
UBS Americas
Holding
LLC
------------ --------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------
UBS Americas
Inc.
------------ --------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------
UBS
Securities
LLC
------------ --------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
-----------------------------------------------------
Name of the proxy holder
---------------------------------------------------
The number and % of voting rights held
---------------------------------------------------
The date until which the voting rights will be held
---------------------------------------------------
11. Additional information(xvi)
-----------------------------------------------------
Place of completion Opfikon, Switzerland
------------------- --------------------
Date of completion 27.12.2018
------------------- --------------------
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Shire
Shire is the global biotechnology leader serving patients with rare
diseases and specialized conditions. We seek to push boundaries through
discovering and delivering new possibilities for patient communities who
often have few or no other champions. Relentlessly on the edge of what's
next, we are serial innovators with a diverse pipeline offering fresh
thinking and new hope. Serving patients and partnering with healthcare
communities in over 100 countries, we strive to be part of the entire
patient journey to enable earlier diagnosis, raise standards of care,
accelerate access to treatment, and support patients. Our diverse
portfolio of therapeutic areas includes Immunology, Hematology, Genetic
Diseases, Neuroscience, Internal Medicine, and Ophthalmics.
Championing patients is our call to action - it brings the opportunity -
and responsibility - to change people's lives.
www.shire.com