Shire : s) In Company -3-

12/28/2018 | 08:15am CET
------------  ---------------------------------------------------  -----------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
UBS Group AG 
------------  ---------------------------------------------------  -----------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------- 
UBS AG 
------------  ---------------------------------------------------  -----------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------- 
UBS 
 Switzerland 
 AG 
------------  ---------------------------------------------------  -----------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
UBS Group AG 
------------  ---------------------------------------------------  -----------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------- 
UBS AG 
------------  ---------------------------------------------------  -----------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------- 
UBS Americas 
 Holding 
 LLC 
------------  ---------------------------------------------------  -----------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------- 
UBS Americas 
 Inc. 
------------  ---------------------------------------------------  -----------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------- 
UBS 
 Securities 
 LLC 
------------  ---------------------------------------------------  -----------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
----------------------------------------------------- 
Name of the proxy holder 
--------------------------------------------------- 
The number and % of voting rights held 
--------------------------------------------------- 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
--------------------------------------------------- 
 
11. Additional information(xvi) 
----------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Place of completion  Opfikon, Switzerland 
-------------------  -------------------- 
Date of completion   27.12.2018 
-------------------  -------------------- 
 
 
   For further information please contact: 
 
 
 
 
Investor Relations 
Christoph Brackmann   christoph.brackmann@shire.com   +41 41 288 41 29 
Sun Kim               sun.kim@shire.com                +1 617 588 8175 
Scott Burrows         scott.burrows@shire.com          +41 41 288 4195 
 
Media 
Katie Joyce           kjoyce@shire.com                 +1 781 482 2779 
 
 
 
   NOTES TO EDITORS 
 
   About Shire 
 
   Shire is the global biotechnology leader serving patients with rare 
diseases and specialized conditions. We seek to push boundaries through 
discovering and delivering new possibilities for patient communities who 
often have few or no other champions. Relentlessly on the edge of what's 
next, we are serial innovators with a diverse pipeline offering fresh 
thinking and new hope. Serving patients and partnering with healthcare 
communities in over 100 countries, we strive to be part of the entire 
patient journey to enable earlier diagnosis, raise standards of care, 
accelerate access to treatment, and support patients. Our diverse 
portfolio of therapeutic areas includes Immunology, Hematology, Genetic 
Diseases, Neuroscience, Internal Medicine, and Ophthalmics. 
 
 
 
   Championing patients is our call to action - it brings the opportunity - 
and responsibility - to change people's lives. 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=1Z9BSZTavnZkNxPxp61-6r9bPF_N5RmJD_Y8Ta8PIZp57vwusEgs2t3DSQOz27TagP5VPQz6AqFfRl-LA7UZhg== 
www.shire.com

