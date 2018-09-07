Log in
SHIRES INCOME PLC (SHRS)
Shires Income : Month End Net Asset Value(s)

09/07/2018 | 04:22pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 31 August 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC). In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where materially different, debt is also valued at market value; (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Shires Income

Excluding Income

269.38p

Ordinary

Shires Income - Fair Value

Excluding Income

269.31p

Ordinary

Shires Income

Including Income

274.11p

Ordinary

Shires Income - Fair Value

Including Income

274.04p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Shires Income plc published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 14:21:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Edwin Talbut Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Stephen Robson Independent Non-Executive Director
Marian Glen Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Archibald Independent Non-Executive Director
Iain Andrew Pyle Senior Investment Manager
