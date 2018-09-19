Log in
SHIRES INCOME PLC
09/19 11:22:13 am
250.43 GBp   +0.37%
12:48pSHIRES INCOME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/17SHIRES INCOME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/14SHIRES INCOME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
Shires Income : Net Asset Value(s)

09/19/2018 | 12:48pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 18 September 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Shires Income Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

261.78p

Ordinary

Shires Income Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

268.24p

Ordinary

Shires Income Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

261.72p

Ordinary

Shires Income Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

268.18p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Shires Income plc published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 10:47:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Edwin Talbut Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Stephen Robson Independent Non-Executive Director
Marian Glen Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Archibald Independent Non-Executive Director
Iain Andrew Pyle Senior Investment Manager
