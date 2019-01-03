Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Shires Income plc    SHRS   GB0008052507

SHIRES INCOME PLC (SHRS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/03 12:42:55 pm
235.05 GBp   +0.66%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shires Income : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 01:04pm CET

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 2 January 2019. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Shires Income Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

235.26p

Ordinary

Shires Income Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

241.28p

Ordinary

Shires Income Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

235.14p

Ordinary

Shires Income Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

241.16p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Shires Income plc published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 12:03:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHIRES INCOME PLC
01:04pSHIRES INCOME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/03SHIRES INCOME PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018SHIRES INCOME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
2018SHIRES INCOME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
2018SHIRES INCOME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
2018SHIRES INCOME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
2018SHIRES INCOME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
2018SHIRES INCOME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
2018DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Form 8.3 - Shire Plc
PU
2018DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Form 8.3 - Shire Plc
AQ
More news
Chart SHIRES INCOME PLC
Duration : Period :
Shires Income plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIRES INCOME PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Edwin Talbut Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Stephen Robson Independent Non-Executive Director
Marian Glen Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Archibald Independent Non-Executive Director
Iain Andrew Pyle Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIRES INCOME PLC2.60%89
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS3.13%769
DRAPER ESPRIT2.78%690
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-0.46%366
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%349
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP3.27%154
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.