Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Shires Income plc    SHRS   GB0008052507

SHIRES INCOME PLC (SHRS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/16 07:40:42 am
239.04 GBp   -0.61%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shires Income : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 07:49am EST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 15 January 2019. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Shires Income Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

244.25p

Ordinary

Shires Income Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

247.43p

Ordinary

Shires Income Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

244.13p

Ordinary

Shires Income Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

247.31p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Shires Income plc published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 12:48:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHIRES INCOME PLC
07:49aSHIRES INCOME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/14SHIRES INCOME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/11SHIRES INCOME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/09SHIRES INCOME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/07SHIRES INCOME : Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/07SHIRES INCOME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/03SHIRES INCOME : Quarterly Disclosure
PU
01/03SHIRES INCOME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/03SHIRES INCOME PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018SHIRES INCOME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart SHIRES INCOME PLC
Duration : Period :
Shires Income plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIRES INCOME PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Edwin Talbut Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Stephen Robson Independent Non-Executive Director
Marian Glen Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Archibald Independent Non-Executive Director
Iain Andrew Pyle Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIRES INCOME PLC4.34%92
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS20.40%894
DRAPER ESPRIT9.26%770
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-0.34%375
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%347
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP10.15%164
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.