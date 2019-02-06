Log in
SHIRES INCOME PLC    SHRS   GB0008052507

SHIRES INCOME PLC (SHRS)
02/06 06:10:23 am
256.6 GBp   -1.12%
SHIRES INCOME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/04SHIRES INCOME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/30SHIRES INCOME : Issue of Equity
PU
Shires Income : Net Asset Value(s)

02/06/2019 | 06:30am EST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 5 February 2019. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Shires Income Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

251.97p

Ordinary

Shires Income Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

254.66p

Ordinary

Shires Income Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

251.97p

Ordinary

Shires Income Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

254.66p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Shires Income plc published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 11:29:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Edwin Talbut Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Stephen Robson Independent Non-Executive Director
Marian Glen Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Archibald Independent Non-Executive Director
Iain Andrew Pyle Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIRES INCOME PLC12.58%101
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS22.81%916
DRAPER ESPRIT-1.85%680
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-1.48%375
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION11.03%368
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP16.23%174
