Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Shiseido Company, Limited    4911   JP3351600006

SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED

(4911)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SHISEIDO : AND A.S. WATSON GROUP CO-CREATE DERMA SKINCARE RANGE FOR D PROGRAM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 09:33am EDT

(Tokyo/ Hong Kong, 10 April) Global cosmetics company Shiseido Company, Limited and A.S. Watson Group (ASW), the world's largest international health and beauty retailer, jointly announce the co-creation of the exclusive range, Urban Damage Care, under derma skincare brand d program. The range has been successfully launched in Thailand and Taiwan and is planning to expand to other Watsons Asian markets in the near future.

At A.S. Watson, derma skincare category in Asia is experiencing 24% compound sales growth since 2014. As more women are looking for effective derma skincare products, the online search for related topics grew significantly by 117% compared to last year. d program Urban Damage Care is developed with the mission to deliver a skincare solution to protect women with sensitive skin from the harmful environment and pollution.

Masahiko Uotani, Representative Director, President and CEO of Shiseido Company, Limited is excited about the co-creation, 'A.S. Watson is the largest health and beauty retailer in the world that acts with speed, innovation and vision making them the perfect retailer to bring Urban Damage Care to the high street. With A.S. Watson's extensive distribution network and customer insight of the derma cosmetics category and Shiseido's expertise in R＆D and innovation, this has enabled us to co-create a range that supports our core values of putting the customers' needs first while ensuring that it is accessible to customers.'

Malina Ngai, Group Chief Operating Officer of A.S. Watson Group, is delighted with the international collaboration between the two companies, 'The project concept came across during a visit that I made to Shiseido headquarter in Tokyo 18 months ago. We shared and exchanged customer insights about the increasing consumer demand for more sophisticated skin care solutions in Asia. Immediately we decided to work together on this common mission to produce exclusive range for Watsons customers.

'The project then kicked off with customer survey on a selected panel of Watsons members, combined with Shiseido's 70 years of sensitive skin research and product development technology, we collaborated to develop the range that we believe will be best suitable for modern Asian females to improve their skin to defend against urban pollution.'

Made in Japan with global research at the heart, d program offers a range of products including makeup remover, facial cleanser, lotion, emulsion, essence and cream, which are targeted towards a variety of age groups and skin types. All products are dermatologically tested and are designed to relieve irritation from sensitive skin. Customers receive recommendation from specially trained beauty advisors to choose the right products for the desired condition of their skin.

Last year, toxic smog blanketed Bangkok and caused high levels of air pollution which is one of the biggest threats to skin. Therefore, when the range offering the perfect solution to relieve customers from the harmful skin effects launched in Thailand in June 2018, it was sold out immediately. Following the positive feedbacks from the customers, d program will be launched in China on 11 April.

Derma skincare products are formulated to restore skin health, combining dermatology and skincare technology, and most derma skin brands available in Asia come from France and US. Inspired by the trend of increasing number of Japanese brands developing high quality skin care products, A.S. Watson Group identifies the opportunity to serve customers and co-create with leading Japanese beauty expert Shiseido Group to introduce d program Urban Damage Care in Asia markets.

For more details, please see PDF below.

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 13:32:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
09:33aSHISEIDO : And a.s. watson group co-create derma skincare range for d program
PU
03:50aSHISEIDO : Beauty Trend Transition in Heisei Era (1989-2019)
PU
04/07SHISEIDO : Philosophy Is Formulated Anew
PU
04/02SHISEIDO : Global Innovation Center Commences Full-Scale Operation
PU
03/31SHISEIDO : Signs Joint Business Plan with Alibaba Group
PU
03/28SHISEIDO : Notice of Determination of Issue Price (Paid-in Amount) Etc. of Stock..
PU
03/19SHISEIDO : CLE DE PEAU BEAUTE ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ‘THE POWER OF RADIAN..
PU
03/17SHISEIDO : Notice of Personnel Transfer
PU
03/12SHISEIDO : Creating a new market through the integration of foundation and medic..
PU
02/21SHISEIDO : Notice on Introduction of Performance-Linked Stock Compensation as Lo..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 182 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 80 393 M
Finance 2019 74 277 M
Yield 2019 0,74%
P/E ratio 2019 39,26
P/E ratio 2020 32,35
EV / Sales 2019 2,65x
EV / Sales 2020 2,42x
Capitalization 3 200 B
Chart SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shiseido Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8 388  JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiko Uotani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Norio Tadakawa CFO & Head-Corporate Administration
Masaya Hosaka Corporate Officer-Technology & Engineering
Mitsuru Kameyama Global-Information & Communication Technology
Youichi Shimatani Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED21.20%28 774
L'ORÉAL19.28%151 635
KAO CORP8.83%37 739
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%11 695
KOSE CORPORATION24.24%11 143
COTY70.88%8 482
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About