SHISEIDO : Launches the “SHISEIDO BLUE PROJECT－Respect for Oceans”

News Release

Shiseido Company, Limited ('Shiseido'), through its flagship brand SHISEIDO operating in 85 countries and regions around the world, has launched the 'SHISEIDO BLUE PROJECT', which globally conducts beach cleanup activities through sun care to protect the oceans under the theme of 'Respect for Oceans'. In this initiative to protect the oceans, SHISEIDO will partner with the World Surf League (WSL), the global home of surfing; WSL PURE, the WSL's nonprofit arm committed to inspire, educate, and empower ocean protection; and a variety of top professional surfers. World-class Japanese prpfessional surfer Kanoa Igarashi will be SHISEIDO's global ambassador, and will help promote the new SHISEIDO BLUE PROJECT around the world.

SHISEIDO is a prestige brand that represents the Shiseido Group. SHISEIDO provides skincare, makeup, sun care and fragrance products in 85 countries and regions around the world. At the core of this project is SHISEIDO sun care, which commercialized WetForce technology* for the first time in 2015. This world-renowned French sunscreen emulsion was recognized with a prestigious Prix d'Excellence de la Beauté international award from Marie Claire magazine. * After it comes into contact with sweat or water, the layer of sunscreen on the skin becomes more evenly spread to give better UV protection.

■About the WSL

The World Surf League (WSL) is dedicated to celebrating the world's best surfing on the world's best waves through a variety of best-in-class audience platforms. This global sport organization is headquartered in Santa Monica and has regional offices in Australasia, Africa, North America, South America, Hawaii, Japan, and Europe.

The WSL has been championing the world's best surfing since 1976, annually running more than 230 global events across the Men's and Women's Championship Tours, the Big Wave Tour, Red Bull Airborne, Qualifying Series, Junior and Longboard Championships, as well as the WSL Big Wave Awards. The League possesses a deep appreciation for the sport's rich heritage while promoting progression, innovation, and performance at the highest levels, and in doing so crowns the undisputed Men's and Women's World Champions across all tours.

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.



■About WSL PURE

PURE stands for Protecting, Understanding, and Respecting the Environment, and is the nonprofit arm of the WSL. Founded in 2016, WSL PURE is on a mission to inspire, educate, and empower ocean protection, starting with the global surf community. PURE leverages the WSL's incredible platform to shine a light on the people making a difference-environmentalists, athletes, advocacy organizations, communities, individuals-and collaborates with world-class, nonprofit partners.

For more information, please visit WSLPURE.org.



■Kanoa Igarashi Profile

One of the world's top-class professional surfer. He has a great impact on fashion, lifestyle and sending information through SNS. As project ambassador, he will spread information to the world through his own SNS.

Born: Oct 1, 1997

Lives: Huntington, CA

Height: 180 cm

Languages: English, Portuguese, Japanese, Spanish, French

World Ranking: No. 7 (as of September 1st 2019)



2009 NSSA, won 30 times

2010 NSSA US National Champion

2012 USA Championship U-18

2016 WSL Championship Tour, youngest surfer on Tour in 2016

2016 WSL CT Billabong Pipe Masters, 2nd

2017 WSL Vans US Open of Surfing, 1st

2018 WSL Vans US Open of Surfing, 1st

2019 WSL CT Corona Bali Protected, 1st (first Asian ＆ first Japanese to win championship tour)