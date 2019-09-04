Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Shiseido Company, Limited    4911   JP3351600006

SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED

(4911)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SHISEIDO : Launches the “SHISEIDO BLUE PROJECT－Respect for Oceans”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 10:37pm EDT
News Release

Release Date： Sep. 5, 2019

Publisher： Shiseido

Product / BrandCulture / Sports

SHISEIDO Launches the 'SHISEIDO BLUE PROJECT－Respect for Oceans'

Pro surfer Kanoa Igarashi to serve as global ambassador

Shiseido Company, Limited ('Shiseido'), through its flagship brand SHISEIDO operating in 85 countries and regions around the world, has launched the 'SHISEIDO BLUE PROJECT', which globally conducts beach cleanup activities through sun care to protect the oceans under the theme of 'Respect for Oceans'.
In this initiative to protect the oceans, SHISEIDO will partner with the World Surf League (WSL), the global home of surfing; WSL PURE, the WSL's nonprofit arm committed to inspire, educate, and empower ocean protection; and a variety of top professional surfers.
World-class Japanese prpfessional surfer Kanoa Igarashi will be SHISEIDO's global ambassador, and will help promote the new SHISEIDO BLUE PROJECT around the world.

About the 'SHISEIDO BLUE PROJECT-Respect for Oceans'

Through sun care, SHISEIDO will be working in cooperation with:
　1)the World Surf League (WSL), the global home of surfing
　2)WSL PURE, the WSL's nonprofit organization
　3)Kanoa Igarashi, world-class professional surfer and influencer

In 2019, SHISEIDO will sponsor the Quiksilver (Men's championship) and Roxy Pro (Women's championship) France Championship Tours and will also support beach cleaning efforts organized by the WSL after each event.

About SHISEIDO

SHISEIDO is a prestige brand that represents the Shiseido Group. SHISEIDO provides skincare, makeup, sun care and fragrance products in 85 countries and regions around the world.
At the core of this project is SHISEIDO sun care, which commercialized WetForce technology* for the first time in 2015. This world-renowned French sunscreen emulsion was recognized with a prestigious Prix d'Excellence de la Beauté international award from Marie Claire magazine.
* After it comes into contact with sweat or water, the layer of sunscreen on the skin becomes more evenly spread to give better UV protection.

■About the WSL
The World Surf League (WSL) is dedicated to celebrating the world's best surfing on the world's best waves through a variety of best-in-class audience platforms. This global sport organization is headquartered in Santa Monica and has regional offices in Australasia, Africa, North America, South America, Hawaii, Japan, and Europe.
The WSL has been championing the world's best surfing since 1976, annually running more than 230 global events across the Men's and Women's Championship Tours, the Big Wave Tour, Red Bull Airborne, Qualifying Series, Junior and Longboard Championships, as well as the WSL Big Wave Awards. The League possesses a deep appreciation for the sport's rich heritage while promoting progression, innovation, and performance at the highest levels, and in doing so crowns the undisputed Men's and Women's World Champions across all tours.
For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.

■About WSL PURE
PURE stands for Protecting, Understanding, and Respecting the Environment, and is the nonprofit arm of the WSL. Founded in 2016, WSL PURE is on a mission to inspire, educate, and empower ocean protection, starting with the global surf community. PURE leverages the WSL's incredible platform to shine a light on the people making a difference-environmentalists, athletes, advocacy organizations, communities, individuals-and collaborates with world-class, nonprofit partners.
For more information, please visit WSLPURE.org.

■Kanoa Igarashi Profile
One of the world's top-class professional surfer. He has a great impact on fashion, lifestyle and sending information through SNS. As project ambassador, he will spread information to the world through his own SNS.
Born: Oct 1, 1997
Lives: Huntington, CA
Height: 180 cm
Languages: English, Portuguese, Japanese, Spanish, French
World Ranking: No. 7 (as of September 1st 2019)

2009 NSSA, won 30 times
2010 NSSA US National Champion
2012 USA Championship U-18
2016 WSL Championship Tour, youngest surfer on Tour in 2016
2016 WSL CT Billabong Pipe Masters, 2nd
2017 WSL Vans US Open of Surfing, 1st
2018 WSL Vans US Open of Surfing, 1st
2019 WSL CT Corona Bali Protected, 1st (first Asian ＆ first Japanese to win championship tour)

※The content of the release is correct as of the time of release, but please note that it may in some cases differ from the latest information.

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 02:36:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
10:37pSHISEIDO : Launches the “SHISEIDO BLUE PROJECT－Respect for Oceans&r..
PU
09/01SHISEIDO : Notice of Administrative Changes and Transfer of Personnel
PU
08/29SHISEIDO : Notice on Determination of the Number of Exercisable Stock Options (S..
PU
08/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Uber, Broadcom, Carlsberg, Salesforce
08/08SHISEIDO : 2019FY 1H Consolidated Settlement of Accounts(Presentation Material)
PU
08/08SHISEIDO : Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for 1H 2019
PU
07/24SHISEIDO : Becomes Title Sponsor of the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Sk..
PU
07/17SHISEIDO : Becomes Title Sponsor of WTA Finals Shenzhen
PU
07/17SHISEIDO : President and CEO Masahiko Uotani Becomes Chair of “30% Club Ja..
PU
07/12Japan's polarised stock market leaves few options for investors
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 171 B
EBIT 2019 124 B
Net income 2019 80 504 M
Finance 2019 49 980 M
Yield 2019 0,71%
P/E ratio 2019 42,3x
P/E ratio 2020 35,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,87x
EV / Sales2020 2,67x
Capitalization 3 405 B
Chart SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shiseido Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8 834,38  JPY
Last Close Price 8 525,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiko Uotani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Norio Tadakawa CFO & Head-Corporate Administration
Masaya Hosaka Corporate Officer-Technology & Engineering
Mitsuru Kameyama Global-Information & Communication Technology
Youichi Shimatani Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED29.17%32 747
L'ORÉAL25.70%155 527
KAO CORP-2.74%35 042
KOSE CORPORATION6.08%9 624
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%7 474
COTY38.87%6 871
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group