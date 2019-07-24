Shiseido : Becomes Title Sponsor of the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

To commemorate the title sponsorship of the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Shiseido established the Shiseido My First Beauty Project to support young Chinese figure skaters in the field of makeup. Specifically, Shiseido will provide support for (1) the China Figure Skating Cross Border Project and (2) the China Figure Skating Level Test in China.



(1) China Figure Skating Cross Border Project

In cooperation with the government-operated China Figure Skating Cross Border Project aimed at nurturing figure skaters, Shiseido will provide SHISEIDO brand makeup products and classes to children who are still new to figure skating. Shiseido will also dispatch makeup artists to competitions in which selected members will participate, and support their excellent performance in various competitions through SHISEIDO beauty.



(2) China Figure Skating Level Test

Shiseido plans to provide makeup and other support to participants in the national figure skating qualification test organized by the CFSA. The test has been held eight times a year in cities across China since 2000, and skaters must pass this test to participate in national and international competitions and to become a professional figure skater.

