Shiseido : Becomes Title Sponsor of the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

07/24/2019 | 10:40pm EDT
News Release

Release Date： Jul. 25, 2019

Publisher： Shiseido

Product / BrandCulture / Sports

Shiseido Becomes Title Sponsor of the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

- Held from November 8 to November 10, 2019, in Chongqing, China -

Through the SHISEIDO brand, Shiseido will be the title sponsor of the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating and International Skating Union (hereinafter, 'ISU') which will be held from Friday, November 8 to Sunday, November 10, 2019, in Chongqing, China.

Shiseido developed the new corporate mission 'BEAUTY INNOVATIONS FOR A BETTER WORLD' this year and aims to create a society where Shiseido's products and services allow people to be mentally and physically healthy and beautiful and live with a positive mindset.
Under this corporate mission, Shiseido will contribute to China, a country with a great interest in health and sports promotion, by sponsoring sports events.

On the occasion of this sponsorship, Shiseido also concluded an agreement to provide cosmetic products for the Chinese Figure Skating Association (hereinafter, 'CFSA') 2019-2020 season and promote the Shiseido My First Beauty Project, a figure skater training program jointly organized with the CFSA. By providing cosmetic products and makeup classes, Shiseido will support the beauty of figure skaters and promote their development to vitalize the sport.

About the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

The ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating is a series of figure skating competitions approved by the ISU. It consists of seven competitions: six preliminary competitions in the US, Canada, France, China, Russia and Japan from October to November each year, and the Grand Prix Final in which six skaters with the highest total scores can participate.
The Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating has been held since 2003, and this year marks its 17th competition.

[Competition overview]
Name SHISEIDO Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2019
Location Chongqing Huaxi Culture and Sports Center, Chongqing, China
Date November 8 - November 10, 2019
No. of skaters About 60 skaters expected
Program Men's single, Women's single, Pair, Ice Dance
Organizer International Skating Union, Chinese Figure Skating Association

About the Shiseido My First Beauty Project

To commemorate the title sponsorship of the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Shiseido established the Shiseido My First Beauty Project to support young Chinese figure skaters in the field of makeup. Specifically, Shiseido will provide support for (1) the China Figure Skating Cross Border Project and (2) the China Figure Skating Level Test in China.

(1) China Figure Skating Cross Border Project
In cooperation with the government-operated China Figure Skating Cross Border Project aimed at nurturing figure skaters, Shiseido will provide SHISEIDO brand makeup products and classes to children who are still new to figure skating. Shiseido will also dispatch makeup artists to competitions in which selected members will participate, and support their excellent performance in various competitions through SHISEIDO beauty.

(2) China Figure Skating Level Test
Shiseido plans to provide makeup and other support to participants in the national figure skating qualification test organized by the CFSA. The test has been held eight times a year in cities across China since 2000, and skaters must pass this test to participate in national and international competitions and to become a professional figure skater.

Comment from Alina Zagitova, SHISEIDO Global Ambassador

I am very happy that SHISEIDO will become the title sponsor of the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating. The Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating strongly remains in my memory as the first senior competition that I won. I believe that SHISEIDO's support for the Cup of China as the title sponsor will greatly help the development of figure skating in China.
Let's work together to make figure skating the most beautiful sport in the world!
* SHISEIDO appointed Alina Zagitova as a global ambassador in August 2018.

※The content of the release is correct as of the time of release, but please note that it may in some cases differ from the latest information.

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 02:39:08 UTC
