Shiseido : Booklet to Offer Advice on Appearance Changes Due to Cancer Treatment

The 'Beauty Book for Cancer Patients' aims to help cancer patients fulfill their lives as their true selves by supporting them with the power of makeup in dealing with their skin concerns, loss of eyebrows and eyelashes, and hair and hand care problems due to cancer treatment. The side effects of cancer treatment are various-some people feel their skin is more sensitive while others find it difficult to define their eyebrows. There is also the issue that sweat easily gets into the eyes due to loss of eyebrows, and the loss of eyelashes may create a blurry look around the eyes, or cause teary eyes as dust easily enter the eyes. In addition to addressing these concerns, the booklet includes hand and hair care tips that cover dry fingertips and cracks on the nails, etc. so that it can offer beauty information tailored to patients' specific concerns.



The 'Beauty Book for Cancer Patients' will be used not only in medical institutions in and outside Japan but also in companies and patient groups supporting cancer patients in some regions in Asia where Life Quality Makeup is available. Furthermore, for cancer patients and others seeking beauty information to quickly and easily access the Beauty Book, it is also available to read and download from the Shiseido Life Quality Beauty Center website.