Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Shiseido Company, Limited    4911   JP3351600006

SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED

(4911)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shiseido : CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH UNICEF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 10:26pm EDT
News Release

Release Date： Oct. 11, 2019

Publisher： Shiseido

Product / Brand

CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH UNICEF

Partnership will empower girls around the world to claim their rights,
advance their education, and unlock their boundless potential

Tokyo/New York, 11 October - Clé de Peau Beauté, the luxury skincare and makeup brand of Tokyo-based Shiseido Company Limited, has today, on International Day of the Girl, pledged the world's largest contribution of US$8.7 million to support UNICEF's Gender Equality Program.

Worldwide, 1 in 4 adolescent girls aged 15-19 is not in employment, education or training compared to 1 in 10 boys of the same age. As the first Japanese brand to commit to a multi-year global partnership with UNICEF in girls' empowerment and education, Clé de Peau Beauté will contribute to global efforts to support 6.5 million girls through education, employment and empowerment programs.

Ms. Yukari Suzuki, CBO of Clé de Peau Beauté (L) and Henrietta Fore, Executive Director, UNICEF(R)

'Education is one of the best ladders out of poverty,' said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. 'While there has been significant progress in primary school enrollment for girls, too many of them are denied the opportunity to advance to secondary school. Early marriage, poverty, discrimination and gender bias are some of the barriers that girls have to overcome to pursue their education. We all need to do more to help remove these barriers.'

'When Clé de Peau Beauté first launched the Power of Radiance Award in March 2019, we fully intended it to be the start of a long-term philanthropic commitment to being a driving force for positive change. The addition of UNICEF as a partner complements the brand's efforts to spotlight education and aligns with our corporate vision for social value creation. At Clé de Peau Beauté, we believe that the key to a brighter tomorrow is to unlock the potential of girls. Together, we aim to empower our people in taking a proactive stance with this program to make a tangible, positive difference in the world,' said Ms. Yukari Suzuki, Chief Brand Officer of Clé de Peau Beauté.

The partnership will support UNICEF's work in Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan and Niger, among other countries and regions, to promote education in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) - areas which are traditionally stifled because of stereotypes and gender norms towards girls. Girls will also learn skills such as self-confidence, teamwork, and decision-making as well as have access to mentorships so that they can successfully transition to the workforce.

To further demonstrate the brand's commitment to advocating for women and girls' education, Clé de Peau Beauté will also pledge a percentage of global sales of the bestselling product, The Serum, to support UNICEF's girls' empowerment programs. By empowering every woman to take action and lend her support in this global movement, the brand is playing a proactive role in addressing global social issues such as gender inequality. As part of Clé de Peau Beauté's commitment, the brand will also promote this meaningful cause in its online and social media platforms, as well as through in-store displays.

As a business deeply rooted in beauty, Clé de Peau Beauté has always believed that a woman can transform her beauty, her life and her world by taking action to drive positive change. In support of this partnership, employees will also be empowered to rally their voices together for this profoundly significant commitment through internal employee engagement initiatives to galvanize action.

Education is the key to unlocking opportunity. The power to light up the world is within every individual, and through this united effort, Clé de Peau Beauté and UNICEF are standing with girls globally, as they transform the world for themselves, their families and their communities.

※UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product or service.

※The content of the release is correct as of the time of release, but please note that it may in some cases differ from the latest information.

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 02:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
10:26pSHISEIDO : Clé de peau beauté announces multi-year global partnership with unice..
PU
05:01aSHISEIDO : Q＆A at the Conference Call for Analysts and Institutional Inve..
PU
10/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Airbus, Samsung, Wirecard
10/08SHISEIDO : Notice of Acquisition of Drunk Elephant Holdings, LLC
PU
10/08SHISEIDO : to Acquire DRUNK ELEPHANT™
BU
10/08SHISEIDO : Pechoin Receives 2019 Young Scientist Prize at 25th IFSCC Conference ..
AQ
10/02SHISEIDO : Wins Top Award at IFSCC Conference 2019 in Milan
PU
09/26SHISEIDO : Reappointment of President and CEO
PU
09/24SHISEIDO : global prestige brand SHISEIDO first flagship store to open in Ginza,..
PU
09/18SHISEIDO : and UN Women Co-Host 3rd Gender Equality Awareness Event, Together wi..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 166 B
EBIT 2019 123 B
Net income 2019 83 042 M
Finance 2019 45 874 M
Yield 2019 0,71%
P/E ratio 2019 41,6x
P/E ratio 2020 35,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,91x
EV / Sales2020 2,71x
Capitalization 3 435 B
Technical analysis trends SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8 880,00  JPY
Last Close Price 8 599,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiko Uotani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Masaki Dozono Manager-Finance & Accounting
Michael Coombs CFO, Executive Officer, Head-Finance & IR
Mitsuru Kameyama Chief Information Technology Officer
Youichi Shimatani Representative Director & Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED30.29%32 332
L'ORÉAL23.06%151 867
KAO CORPORATION6.43%36 721
KOSÉ CORPORATION13.79%9 950
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%7 964
COTY INC.53.51%7 595
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group