Shiseido : Consolidated Settlement of Accounts

Shiseido Company, Limited (4911)

Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018

The figures for these financial statements are prepared in accordance with the accounting principles based on Japanese law. Accordingly, they do not necessarily match the figures in the Annual Report issued by the Company, which present the same statements in a form that is more familiar to foreign readers through certain reclassifications or summarization of accounts.

February 8, 2019

Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for

the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018

[Japanese Standards]

Shiseido Company, Limited

Listings: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section (Code Number 4911) URL: https://www.shiseidogroup.com/ Representative: Masahiko Uotani, Representative Director, President and CEO Contact: Harumoto Kitagawa, Vice President, Investor Relations Department Tel. +81-3-3572-5111

Annual meeting of shareholders: March 26, 2019 (plan) Filing date of securities report: March 26, 2019 (plan) Start of cash dividend payments: March 27, 2019 (plan) Supplementary materials prepared: Yes

Financial results information meeting held: Yes (For institutional investors, analysts, etc.)

1. Performance for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 (From January 1 to December 31, 2018)

* Amounts under one million yen have been rounded down.

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Millions of yen; percentage increase/(decrease) figures denote year-on-year change)

Net Sales Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Net Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 1,094,825 [8.9%] 108,350 [34.7%] 109,489 [36.3%] 61,403 [169.9%] Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017 1,005,062 [18.2%] 80,437 [118.7%] 80,327 [116.1%] 22,749 [(29.1)%] Note: Comprehensive income

Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2018: Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2017:

¥43,775 million [3.1%] ¥42,456 million [372.9%]

Net Profit per Share (Yen) Fully Diluted Net Profit per Share (Yen) Return on Equity Ordinary Profit/ Total Assets Operating Profit/ Net Sales Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 153.74 153.56 14.1% 11.2% 9.9% Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017 56.95 56.87 5.6% 8.5% 8.0% [Reference] Equity in earnings/(losses) of affiliates: As of December 31, 2018:

As of December 31, 2017:

¥301 million ¥284 million

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

(Millions of yen)

Total Assets Net Assets Equity Ratio Net Assets per Share (Yen) As of December 31, 2018 1,009,618 468,462 44.4% 1,123.19 As of December 31, 2017 949,425 445,872 44.6% 1,059.84 [Reference] Equity:

As of December 31, 2018:

As of December 31, 2017:

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

¥448,580 million ¥423,447 million

(Millions of yen)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities Cash Flows from Investing Activities Cash Flows from Financing Activities Cash and Cash Equivalents at Year-End Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 92,577 (103,112) (29,722) 111,767 Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017 95,392 (1,061) (53,117) 156,834

2.

Cash Dividends

Cash Dividends per Share (Yen) Total Dividends Paid (Full Year) (Millions of Yen) Payout Ratio (Consolidated) Dividends Paid/ Net Assets (Consolidated) 1Q 2Q 3Q Year-End Full Year Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017 - 12.50 - 15.00 27.50 10,986 48.3% 2.7% Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 - 20.00 - 25.00 45.00 17,970 29.3% 4.1% Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019 (Forecast) - 30.00 - 30.00 60.00 31.7%

3. Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019 (From January 1 to December 31, 2019)

(Millions of yen; percentage figures denote year-on-year change)

Net Sales Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Net Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent Net Profit per Share (Yen) Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019 1,172,000 [7.0%] 120,000 [10.8%] 120,000 [9.6%] 75,500 [23.0%] 189.04

Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries causing a change in the scope of consolidation): None

(2) Changes in accounting policies; changes in accounting estimates; restatements 1) Changes in accounting policies due to amendments of accounting standards: Yes 2) Other changes in accounting policies: None 3) Changes in accounting estimates: None 4) Restatements: None Group subsidiaries that have adopted IFRS standards have implemented IFRS 15, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. See "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (5) Notes Concerning Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)" on page 21 for further details.

(3) Shares outstanding (common stock) at term-end 1) Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock)

As of December 31, 2018: 400,000,000

As of December 31, 2017: 400,000,000

2) Number of treasury stocks outstanding As of December 31, 2018: 618,049 As of December 31, 2017: 460,033

3) Average number of shares over the period

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018: 399,409,125

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2017: 399,466,940

[Reference] Summary of Nonconsolidated Results

Performance in the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 (January 1 to December 31, 2018)

(1) Nonconsolidated Operating Results

(Millions of yen; percentage figures denote year-on-year change)

Net Sales Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Net Profit Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 270,789 [22.9%] 19,930 [152.8%] 42,163 [77.3%] 37,613 [-%] Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017 220,407 [8.7%] 7,883 [13.1%] 23,778 [(10.2)%] (55,232) [-%]

Net Profit per Share (Yen) Fully Diluted Net Profit per Share (Yen) Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 94.17 94.06 Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017 (138.26) ―

"Fully Diluted Net Profit per Share" for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 is not presented because of a net loss per share, even though there are dilutive shares.

(2) Nonconsolidated Financial Position

(Millions of yen)

Total Assets Net Assets Equity Ratio (%) Net Assets per Share (Yen) As of December 31, 2018 674,102 352,688 52.2% 880.70 As of December 31, 2017 582,589 334,665 57.3% 835.44 [Reference] Equity at year-end:

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018: Fiscal year ended December 31, 2017:

¥351,736 million ¥333,791 million

This report is not subject to auditing by a certified public accountant or audit firm.

Appropriate use of business forecasts; other special items

In addition to historical facts, the contents of this report contain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results and achievements to differ from those anticipated in these statements. Please refer to "1. Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position (1) Analysis of Consolidated Performance 2) Earnings Forecasts for Next Fiscal Year" on page 9 for information on the assumptions underlying the above earnings forecasts and the use of the earnings forecasts.

Contents

1.Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position .............................................................................. 2

(1) Analysis of Consolidated Performance ................................................................................................... 2

2) Earnings Forecasts for Next Fiscal Year ................................................................................................. 9

(2) Analysis of Financial Position ................................................................................................................ 11

(3) Basic Shareholder Return Policy; Cash Dividends ................................................................................ 11

2. Basic Approach to the Selection of Accounting Standards .................................................................... 12

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes ........................................................................................ 13

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets ................................................................................................................ 13

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ........... 15

(3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets .............................................................................. 17

(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ............................................................................................... 19

(5) Notes Concerning Consolidated Financial Statements ......................................................................... 21

(Note on Assumptions of a Going Concern) 21

(Consolidated Statements of Income) 21

(Changes in Accounting Policies) 21

(Segment Information, etc.) 22

(Per-Share Data) 25

(Important Subsequent Events) 25

1