Shiseido : Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for Q3 2019

Shiseido Company, Limited (4911) Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019

November 7, 2019

Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019 [Japanese Standards]

Shiseido Company, Limited
Listings: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section (Code Number: 4911)

1. Performance for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019 (From January 1 to September 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Millions of yen; percentage increase (decrease) figures denote year-on-year change)

Net Profit Net Sales Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
First Nine Months Ended 846,625 [5.1%] 103,324 [1.9%] 100,718 [(1.9)%] 72,458 [13.2%]
September 30, 2019
First Nine Months Ended 805,760 [10.2%] 101,412 [43.5%] 102,663 [45.9%] 64,000 [―%]
September 30, 2018

Note: Comprehensive income
First nine months ended September 30, 2019: ¥65,977 million [1.5%]
First nine months ended September 30, 2018: ¥65,033 million [―%]

Net Profit per Share (Yen) Fully Diluted Net Profit per Share (Yen)
First Nine Months Ended 181.42 181.24
September 30, 2019
First Nine Months Ended 160.23 160.04
September 30, 2018

(2) Consolidated Financial Position (Millions of yen) Total Assets Net Assets Equity Ratio As of September 30, 2019 1,080,301 510,506 45.4% As of December 31, 2018 1,009,618 468,462 44.4% [Reference] Equity: As of September 30, 2019: ¥490,450 million As of December 31, 2018: ¥448,580 million 2. Cash Dividends Cash Dividends per Share (Yen) Q1 Q2 Q3 Year-End Full Year Fiscal Year 2018 ― 20.00 ― 25.00 45.00 Fiscal Year 2019 ― 30.00 ― Fiscal Year 2019 (forecast) 30.00 60.00 Note: Revision to the most recently disclosed dividend forecast: None 3. Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019 (From January 1 to December 31, 2019) (Millions of yen; percentage figures denote year-on-year change) Net Profit Net Net Sales Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Attributable to Profit per Owners of Parent Share (Yen) 1,134,000 [3.6%] 113,000 [4.3%] 109,000 [(0.4%)] 78,500 [27.8%] 196.54 Fiscal Year 2019 to to to to to to to to to 1,139,000 [4.0%] 120,000 [10.8%] 116,000 [5.9%] 83,000 [35.2%] 207.81 Note: Revision to the most recently disclosed performance forecast: Yes

Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries causing a change in the scope of consolidation): None Adoption of special accounting treatment in preparation of consolidated quarterly financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies; changes in accounting estimates; restatements Changes in accounting policies due to amendments of accounting standards: Yes Other changes in accounting policies: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatements: None Group subsidiaries that have adopted IFRS standards have implemented IFRS 16, Leases, from the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. See "2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements (3) Notes Concerning Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)" on page 13 for further details. (4) Shares outstanding (common stock) 1) Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock) As of September 30, 2019: 400,000,000 As of December 31, 2018: 400,000,000 2) Number of treasury stock outstanding As of September 30, 2019: 573,586 As of December 31, 2018: 618,049 Average number of shares over the period

First nine months ended September 30, 2019: 399,404,058

Implementation status of quarterly review procedures
This Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019 is not subject to quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or audit firm.

1. Analysis of Operating Results (1) Consolidated Performance (Millions of yen unless otherwise stated) Net Profit Net Profit per Net Sales Operating Ordinary Attributable to Share Profit Profit Owners of (Yen) Parent First Nine Months of Fiscal 846,625 103,324 100,718 72,458 181.42 Year 2019 First Nine Months of Fiscal 805,760 101,412 102,663 64,000 160.23 Year 2018 Percentage Change Increase 5.1% 1.9% 1.9)% 13.2% 13.2% (Decrease) ሺ Percentage Change Increase 7.2% (Decrease) FX-Neutral Percentage Change Increase 7.7% (Decrease) Like for Like For the first nine months of fiscal year 2019, economic conditions in Japan continued along a path of moderate recovery. This included signs of a positive turnaround in consumer spending underpinned by improvement in employment and income gains. The domestic cosmetics market continued to rebound and remained firm, due in part to last-minute demand ahead of the consumption tax hike in October and an overall trend of growth in inbound demand supported by foreign travelers to Japan. In the overseas cosmetics market, performance was weak in Europe, where demand varied by country, and the negative growth in makeup also continued in the Americas, resulting in weak delivery overall. China and the rest of Asia were affected by the tough market environments in Hong Kong and other factors. However, growth remained firm overall. In 2015, the Shiseido Group (hereafter, "the Group") launched its medium-to-long-term strategy VISION 2020 in a bid to ensure that it remains vital for the next 100 years. We are shifting all of our activities toward a consumer-oriented focus and working to globally enhance our brand value to gain a competitive advantage as a global beauty company with Japanese heritage. Fiscal year 2019 is the second year of the latter three-year period known as the second phase of VISION 2020. We are working to accomplish the new strategy to accelerate growth. To achieve this, we are concentrating marketing investments on prestige brands, a key driver of growth, and made-in-Japan cosmetics and personal care brands, and are promoting greater investments in digital marketing and innovation. In addition, we are working on building supply capability and improving profitability in the Americas and EMEA, both of which are challenges that need to be addressed. In October of this year, the Group announced the acquisition of the Drunk Elephant skincare brand in the "clean" market, which is highly popular with a broad range of consumers, including younger generations known as Millennials and Generation Z (see the press release on October 8, 2019 for further details). Adding this U.S.-based brand with large global demand potential to SHISEIDO, Clé de Peau Beauté, and other Japanese-based brands will further strengthen and expand the core prestige skincare business and reinforce the sales and profit base in the Americas Business. Net sales in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019 increased 7.2% year on year on an FX-neutral basis. When converted into yen, net sales rose 5.1% year on year to ¥846.6 billion. Like-for-like growth was 7.7% excluding such factors as the impact of withdrawal from the amenity goods business. Operating profit rose 1.9% year on year to ¥103.3 billion, due to higher margins accompanying growth in sales and other factors, which compensated for greater investments in marketing, research and development, and human resources. The operating profit margin was 12.2%, maintaining continued double-digit profitability. 2

