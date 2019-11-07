Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Shiseido Company, Limited    4911   JP3351600006

SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED

(4911)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shiseido : Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for Q3 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 01:52am EST

Shiseido Company, Limited (4911) Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019

The figures for these financial statements are prepared in accordance with the accounting principles based on Japanese law. Accordingly, they do not necessarily match the figures in the Annual Report issued by the Company, which present the same statements in a form that is more familiar to foreign readers through certain reclassifications or the summarization of accounts.

November 7, 2019

Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019

[Japanese Standards]

Shiseido Company, Limited

Listings:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section (Code Number: 4911)

URL:

https://www.shiseidogroup.com/

Representative:

Masahiko Uotani, Representative Director, President and CEO

Contact:

Harumoto Kitagawa, Vice President, Investor Relations Department

Tel. +81-3-3572-5111

Filing date of quarterly securities report: November 11, 2019

Start of cash dividend payments: -

Supplementary quarterly materials prepared: Yes

Quarterly financial results information meeting held: Yes (Conference call for institutional investors, analysts, etc.)

1. Performance for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019 (From January 1 to September 30, 2019)

  • Amounts under one million yen have been rounded down.

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Millions of yen; percentage increase

(decrease) figures denote year-on-year change)

Net Profit

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Attributable to

Owners of Parent

First Nine Months Ended

846,625

[5.1%]

103,324

[1.9%]

100,718

[(1.9)%]

72,458

[13.2%]

September 30, 2019

First Nine Months Ended

805,760

[10.2%]

101,412

[43.5%]

102,663

[45.9%]

64,000

[%]

September 30, 2018

Note: Comprehensive income

First nine months ended September 30, 2019: ¥65,977 million [1.5%]

First nine months ended September 30, 2018: ¥65,033 million [―%]

Net Profit per Share (Yen)

Fully Diluted

Net Profit per Share (Yen)

First Nine Months Ended

181.42

181.24

September 30, 2019

First Nine Months Ended

160.23

160.04

September 30, 2018

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

(Millions of yen)

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

As of September 30, 2019

1,080,301

510,506

45.4%

As of December 31, 2018

1,009,618

468,462

44.4%

[Reference] Equity: As of September 30, 2019:

¥490,450 million

As of December 31, 2018:

¥448,580 million

2. Cash Dividends

Cash Dividends per Share (Yen)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Year-End

Full Year

Fiscal Year 2018

20.00

25.00

45.00

Fiscal Year 2019

30.00

Fiscal Year 2019 (forecast)

30.00

60.00

Note: Revision to the most recently disclosed dividend forecast: None

3. Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019 (From January 1 to December 31, 2019)

(Millions of yen; percentage figures denote year-on-year change)

Net Profit

Net

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Attributable to

Profit per

Owners of Parent

Share (Yen)

1,134,000

[3.6%]

113,000

[4.3%]

109,000

[(0.4%)]

78,500

[27.8%]

196.54

Fiscal Year 2019

to

to

to

to

to

to

to

to

to

1,139,000

[4.0%]

120,000

[10.8%]

116,000

[5.9%]

83,000

[35.2%]

207.81

Note: Revision to the most recently disclosed performance forecast: Yes

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries causing a change in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Adoption of special accounting treatment in preparation of consolidated quarterly financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies; changes in accounting estimates; restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to amendments of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Other changes in accounting policies: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None

Group subsidiaries that have adopted IFRS standards have implemented IFRS 16, Leases, from the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. See "2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements (3) Notes Concerning Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)" on page 13 for further details.

(4) Shares outstanding (common stock)

1) Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock)

As of September 30, 2019:

400,000,000

As of December 31, 2018:

400,000,000

2) Number of treasury stock outstanding

As of September 30, 2019:

573,586

As of December 31, 2018:

618,049

  1. Average number of shares over the period
    First nine months ended September 30, 2019: 399,404,058
    First nine months ended September 30, 2018: 399,427,535

Implementation status of quarterly review procedures

This Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019 is not subject to quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or audit firm.

Appropriate use of business forecasts; other special items

In this report, statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results and achievements to differ from those anticipated in these statements. Please refer to "1. Analysis of Operating Results (2) Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-Looking Information" on page 8 for information on preconditions underlying the above outlook and other related information.

Contents

1. Analysis of Operating Results ..........................................................................................................................

2

(1)

Consolidated Performance ...................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-Looking Information........................................................

8

2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements ..................................................................................................

9

(1)

Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheets ...............................................................................................

9

(2)

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income and Consolidated Quarterly Statements of

Comprehensive Income......................................................................................................................

11

(3)

Notes Concerning Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements ......................................................

13

(Note on Assumptions of a Going Concern)......................................................................................

13

(Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income)................................................................................

13

(Note in the Event of Major Changes in Shareholders' Equity) ........................................................

13

(Changes in Accounting Policies)......................................................................................................

13

(Significant Subsequent Events) ........................................................................................................

14

1

1. Analysis of Operating Results

(1) Consolidated Performance

(Millions of yen unless otherwise stated)

Net Profit

Net Profit per

Net Sales

Operating

Ordinary

Attributable to

Share

Profit

Profit

Owners of

(Yen)

Parent

First Nine Months of Fiscal

846,625

103,324

100,718

72,458

181.42

Year 2019

First Nine Months of Fiscal

805,760

101,412

102,663

64,000

160.23

Year 2018

Percentage Change Increase

5.1%

1.9%

1.9)%

13.2%

13.2%

(Decrease)

Percentage Change Increase

7.2%

(Decrease) FX-Neutral

Percentage Change Increase

7.7%

(Decrease) Like for Like

For the first nine months of fiscal year 2019, economic conditions in Japan continued along a path of moderate recovery. This included signs of a positive turnaround in consumer spending underpinned by improvement in employment and income gains. The domestic cosmetics market continued to rebound and remained firm, due in part to last-minute demand ahead of the consumption tax hike in October and an overall trend of growth in inbound demand supported by foreign travelers to Japan. In the overseas cosmetics market, performance was weak in Europe, where demand varied by country, and the negative growth in makeup also continued in the Americas, resulting in weak delivery overall. China and the rest of Asia were affected by the tough market environments in Hong Kong and other factors. However, growth remained firm overall.

In 2015, the Shiseido Group (hereafter, "the Group") launched its medium-to-long-term strategy VISION 2020 in a bid to ensure that it remains vital for the next 100 years. We are shifting all of our activities toward a consumer-oriented focus and working to globally enhance our brand value to gain a competitive advantage as a global beauty company with Japanese heritage.

Fiscal year 2019 is the second year of the latter three-year period known as the second phase of VISION 2020. We are working to accomplish the new strategy to accelerate growth. To achieve this, we are concentrating marketing investments on prestige brands, a key driver of growth, and made-in-Japan cosmetics and personal care brands, and are promoting greater investments in digital marketing and innovation. In addition, we are working on building supply capability and improving profitability in the Americas and EMEA, both of which are challenges that need to be addressed. In October of this year, the Group announced the acquisition of the Drunk Elephant skincare brand in the "clean" market, which is highly popular with a broad range of consumers, including younger generations known as Millennials and Generation Z (see the press release on October 8, 2019 for further details). Adding this U.S.-based brand with large global demand potential to SHISEIDO, Clé de Peau Beauté, and other Japanese-based brands will further strengthen and expand the core prestige skincare business and reinforce the sales and profit base in the Americas Business.

Net sales in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019 increased 7.2% year on year on an FX-neutral basis. When converted into yen, net sales rose 5.1% year on year to ¥846.6 billion. Like-for-like growth was 7.7% excluding such factors as the impact of withdrawal from the amenity goods business.

Operating profit rose 1.9% year on year to ¥103.3 billion, due to higher margins accompanying growth in sales and other factors, which compensated for greater investments in marketing, research and development, and human resources. The operating profit margin was 12.2%, maintaining continued double-digit profitability.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 06:44:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
01:52aSHISEIDO : Notice of Completion of Acquisition of Drunk Elephant Holdings, LLC
PU
01:52aSHISEIDO : Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for Q3 2019
PU
11/04SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
10/29SHISEIDO : Selected as Finalist for 8th Corporate Value Improvement Award by Tok..
PU
10/18SHISEIDO : Booklet to Offer Advice on Appearance Changes Due to Cancer Treatment
PU
10/16SHISEIDO : Reveals the Relevance of Capillaries in Skin Elasticity
PU
10/10SHISEIDO : Clé de peau beauté announces multi-year global partnership with unice..
PU
10/10SHISEIDO : Q＆A at the Conference Call for Analysts and Institutional Inve..
PU
10/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Airbus, Samsung, Wirecard
10/08SHISEIDO : Notice of Acquisition of Drunk Elephant Holdings, LLC
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 166 B
EBIT 2019 123 B
Net income 2019 82 647 M
Finance 2019 42 540 M
Yield 2019 0,68%
P/E ratio 2019 43,5x
P/E ratio 2020 36,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,03x
EV / Sales2020 2,83x
Capitalization 3 577 B
Technical analysis trends SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8 873,33  JPY
Last Close Price 8 955,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiko Uotani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Masaki Dozono Manager-Finance & Accounting
Michael Coombs CFO, Executive Officer, Head-Finance & IR
Mitsuru Kameyama Chief Information Technology Officer
Youichi Shimatani Representative Director & Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED35.68%32 799
L'ORÉAL30.82%162 757
KAO CORPORATION8.85%37 829
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%11 103
KOSÉ CORPORATION9.30%9 473
COTY INC.74.70%8 644
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group