Shiseido : Creating a new market through the integration of foundation and medicated skincare

03/13/2019 | 12:18am EDT

Creating a new market through the integration of foundation and medicated skincare

~Introduction of Shiseido 'Medicated Care-Hybrid Foundation'~

Shiseido Company, Limited ('Shiseido') will promote the new beauty practice of 'skin conditioning for women who wear foundation for 3,500 hours a year*1' through 'Medicated Care-Hybrid Foundation*2' across multiple brands, starting on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Our survey found that women wear foundation for as many as 3,500 hours every year. However, about 60% of respondents hold a negative impression that foundation is not good for the skin, with some not using it or suspending its use.*3
Shiseido aims to turn this negative impression into a positive one and make those 3,500 hours a richer time for all consumers, including those who wear foundation regularly and those who do not.
To that end, we created 'Medicated Care-Hybrid Foundation.' With the motto of 'improving one's skin complexion with 3,500 hours of foundation time,' we will provide a new option for foundation to consumers and create a new market.
*1 Shiseido Survey: 20,000 female respondents nationwide, aged 15-69;　Average time wearing foundation: at least 5 days a week, 8 hours a day.
*2 A quasi-drug foundation with a combination of foundation and medicated skincare.
*3 Shiseido Survey: 4,123 female respondents nationwide, aged 15-69; Internet Survey, July 2018.

※The content of the release is correct as of the time of release, but please note that it may in some cases differ from the latest information.

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 04:17:01 UTC
