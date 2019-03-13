Shiseido : Creating a new market through the integration of foundation and medicated skincare

Our survey found that women wear foundation for as many as 3,500 hours every year. However, about 60% of respondents hold a negative impression that foundation is not good for the skin, with some not using it or suspending its use.*3

Shiseido aims to turn this negative impression into a positive one and make those 3,500 hours a richer time for all consumers, including those who wear foundation regularly and those who do not.

To that end, we created 'Medicated Care-Hybrid Foundation.' With the motto of 'improving one's skin complexion with 3,500 hours of foundation time,' we will provide a new option for foundation to consumers and create a new market.

*1 Shiseido Survey: 20,000 female respondents nationwide, aged 15-69; Average time wearing foundation: at least 5 days a week, 8 hours a day.

*2 A quasi-drug foundation with a combination of foundation and medicated skincare.

*3 Shiseido Survey: 4,123 female respondents nationwide, aged 15-69; Internet Survey, July 2018.