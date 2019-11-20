Shiseido : Finds Regional Differences in Oxidative Stress in Face via Biophoton Measurement

Shiseido Company, Limited ('Shiseido') has succeeded in evaluating on a 'whole face' scale the oxidative stress*1 which accumulates in the skin due to damage such as from UV, by applying biophoton (UPE)*2 measurement technology through an ultra-sensitive cooled CCD (Charge Coupled Device) camera in joint research with Tohoku Institute of Technology. The team then revealed for the first time that there are regional differences in the oxidative stress of the face. Furthermore, the team also found that, by using this technology, the oxidative stress level increases with age and is closely correlated with wrinkle formation.

Based on this finding, Shiseido will further conduct research and development with the aim of utilization in various fields, such as the development of appropriate skincare and sun care products according to the oxidative stress of each skin region, and the recommendation of more effective methods of use.

These research results was presented in the Poster Presentation category at the IFSCC*3 Conference 2019 held in Milan, Italy from September 30 to October 2, 2019.



*1 Oxidative stress deteriorates skin's natural ability to maintain moisture, clearness and resilience etc.

*2 Biophoton (UPE; ultraweak photon emission): An extremely faint light generated from living organisms and invisible to the human eye. Details are described in the section below.

*3 IFSCC (The International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists): An international organization dedicated to the development of highly functional and safe cosmetic technology through the world-wide cooperation of cosmetic societies.

