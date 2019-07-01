Shiseido : Launches Full-Scale IoT*1 Skincare Service Brand “Optune”

1. Sensing -Measures ever-changing skin conditions via dedicated app-



The dedicated 'Optune App' (hereinafter, the 'app') allows users to learn their skin conditions (e.g. amount of moisture, skin texture, oil, pores) just by taking a picture of the skin with a smartphone camera. This skin condition data is stored together with skincare records.

This new version has added the function of sensing biological rhythm disruption. When users set the sleep measurement function provided, the app detects movement during sleep, identifies the disruption of the users' biological rhythm caused by such movement, and reflects results in the skincare solution provided the next day.



2. Analyzing -Analyzes skin conditions and environmental factors and determines skincare-



Besides skin conditions, the app automatically collects data on external environmental factors (e.g. temperature, humidity, pollen, etc.) each day. Together with data input by users (e.g. menstrual cycle, mood, etc.), after analysis, the new Optune's original algorithm determines the skincare required that day and sends the necessary data to the dedicated machine.



3. Personalizing -Provides optimal skincare via dedicated machine-



Five skincare cartridges called an 'Optune Shot' are selected based on skin conditions input by users when they apply for the service, and the cartridges are delivered to the users' home along with the dedicated machine. Simply putting their hand in the dispenser, users can enjoy simple two-step skincare selected from 80,000 patterns that fits to current conditions.

Shiseido focuses uncompromisingly on providing 'ease and comfort of use' as an important part of skincare. The algorithm and Optune Shot have been developed to enable comfortable use for all skincare patterns based on knowledge derived from the research and development of cosmetics products and beauty care.



For more details, please refer to the PDF version.