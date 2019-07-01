Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Shiseido Company, Limited    4911   JP3351600006

SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED

(4911)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shiseido : Launches Full-Scale IoT*1 Skincare Service Brand “Optune”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 01:12am EDT
News Release

Release Date： Jul. 1, 2019

Publisher： ShiseidoShiseido Japan

Product / Brand

Shiseido Launches Full-Scale IoT*1 Skincare Service Brand 'Optune'

Offering Personalized Skincare to Individual Users

Shiseido Company, Limited ('Shiseido') announced the full-scale launch of IoT skincare service brand 'Optune' starting from July 1, 2019.

About Optune

◆Optune is an IoT personalized skincare system that offers 80,000 skincare patterns matched with individual user's daily skin conditions and living environments which change day to day.
◆A dedicated application (hereinafter, the 'app') for iPhone*2 uses an original algorithm to analyze skin condition data and environmental data (temperature, humidity, etc.) as well as sleep data to detect biological rhythm disruption. The results of analysis are sent to a dedicated machine which provides optimal skincare fitting one's current conditions.
◆This is Shiseido's first subscription service, with a monthly charge of 10,000 yen (tax excluded). Users can sign up for the service on Shiseido's dedicated website.

*1 An abbreviation for Internet of Things.
*2 Download available only to consumers who purchase Optune. iPhone is a trademark of Apple Inc.
*3 A calculation method that leads to a personalized skincare pattern suitable for the consumer's skin condition in real time.

Background of Development

In recent years, there are more and more women seeking a balance between work and home life, and an increasing number of them cannot spend time on daily skincare.

Meanwhile, skin conditions can vary each day due to external factors such as weather and fine particulates in the air, as well as internal factors including sleep, stress/mood, and menstrual cycle.
Based on the above, leveraging skin data collected for many years and research results of aroma and product usability and combining IoT-based digital technology, Shiseido presents the new skincare brand 'Optune'.

Optune's test 'βversion*4' was released to market from March 2018 to limited numbers of users. The system has been in a process of improvement since then, reflecting users' feedback and numerous verification tests of the machine, app and CRM.

Initially 1,000 patterns of skincare were provided in the βversion; the new Optune provides 80,000 patterns. The variety of solutions the new Optune provides is also reinforced and enabled with new analysis of external factors including pollen and PM2.5. Furthermore, Optune can sense the users' sleep condition and provide a one-week solution*5 to prevent rough skin which may result from biological rhythm disruption.

*4 A term for versions of software, etc. before official release.
*5 Results derived through analysis.

Optune System

1. Sensing -Measures ever-changing skin conditions via dedicated app-

The dedicated 'Optune App' (hereinafter, the 'app') allows users to learn their skin conditions (e.g. amount of moisture, skin texture, oil, pores) just by taking a picture of the skin with a smartphone camera. This skin condition data is stored together with skincare records.
This new version has added the function of sensing biological rhythm disruption. When users set the sleep measurement function provided, the app detects movement during sleep, identifies the disruption of the users' biological rhythm caused by such movement, and reflects results in the skincare solution provided the next day.

2. Analyzing -Analyzes skin conditions and environmental factors and determines skincare-

Besides skin conditions, the app automatically collects data on external environmental factors (e.g. temperature, humidity, pollen, etc.) each day. Together with data input by users (e.g. menstrual cycle, mood, etc.), after analysis, the new Optune's original algorithm determines the skincare required that day and sends the necessary data to the dedicated machine.

3. Personalizing -Provides optimal skincare via dedicated machine-

Five skincare cartridges called an 'Optune Shot' are selected based on skin conditions input by users when they apply for the service, and the cartridges are delivered to the users' home along with the dedicated machine. Simply putting their hand in the dispenser, users can enjoy simple two-step skincare selected from 80,000 patterns that fits to current conditions.
Shiseido focuses uncompromisingly on providing 'ease and comfort of use' as an important part of skincare. The algorithm and Optune Shot have been developed to enable comfortable use for all skincare patterns based on knowledge derived from the research and development of cosmetics products and beauty care.

For more details, please refer to the PDF version.

※The content of the release is correct as of the time of release, but please note that it may in some cases differ from the latest information.

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 05:12:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
01:12aSHISEIDO : Launches Full-Scale IoT*1 Skincare Service Brand “Optune”
PU
01:12aSHISEIDO : Launches Full-Scale IoT Skincare Service Brand“Optune”
PU
06/26SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/10SHISEIDO : Top Hair and Makeup Artist Hirofumi Kera “Cross-Border” E..
PU
06/05SHISEIDO : Notice of Administrative Changes and Transfer of Personnel
PU
05/29SHISEIDO : Strengthens Strategic Partnership with A.S. Watson Group
PU
05/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, EuropaCorp, Volkswagen, Mercedes
04/25SHISEIDO : Releases Limited Set of “Reiwa” Perfume and Face Powder
PU
04/24SHISEIDO : and KANEKA Launch Joint Development of Biodegradable Cosmetic Contain..
PU
04/11SHISEIDO : Supports Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financi..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 181 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 79 718 M
Finance 2019 45 422 M
Yield 2019 0,75%
P/E ratio 2019 40,35
P/E ratio 2020 33,05
EV / Sales 2019 2,71x
EV / Sales 2020 2,46x
Capitalization 3 248 B
Chart SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shiseido Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8 824  JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiko Uotani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Norio Tadakawa CFO & Head-Corporate Administration
Masaya Hosaka Corporate Officer-Technology & Engineering
Mitsuru Kameyama Global-Information & Communication Technology
Youichi Shimatani Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED23.05%30 109
L'ORÉAL24.50%159 985
KAO CORP4.06%37 189
KOSE CORPORATION9.78%10 149
COTY104.27%10 069
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%9 116
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About