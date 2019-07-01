Shiseido : Launches Full-Scale IoT Skincare Service Brand“Optune”

July 2019

Shiseido Company, Limited

Shiseido Launches Full-Scale IoT*1 Skincare Service Brand "Optune"

Offering Personalized Skincare to Individual Users

Shiseido Company, Limited ("Shiseido") announced the full-scale launch of IoT skincare service brand "Optune" starting from July 1, 2019.

◆Optune is an IoT personalized skincare system that offers 80,000 skincare patterns matched with individual user's daily skin conditions and living environments which change day to day.

◆A dedicated application (hereinafter, the "app") for iPhone*2 uses an original algorithm to analyze skin condition data and environmental data (temperature, humidity, etc.) as well as sleep data to detect biological rhythm disruption. The results of analysis are sent to a dedicated machine which provides optimal skincare fitting one's current conditions.

◆This is Shiseido's first subscription service, with a monthly charge of 10,000 yen (tax excluded). Users can sign up for the service on Shiseido's dedicated website.

*1 An abbreviation for Internet of Things.

*2 Download available only to consumers who purchase Optune. iPhone is a trademark of Apple Inc.

*3 A calculation method that leads to a personalized skincare pattern suitable for the consumer's skin condition in real time.

Background of Development

In recent years, there are more and more women seeking a balance between work and home life, and an increasing number of them cannot spend time on daily skincare.

Meanwhile, skin conditions can vary each day due to external factors such as weather and fine particulates in the air, as well as internal factors including sleep, stress/mood, and menstrual cycle.

Based on the above, leveraging skin data collected for many years and research results of aroma and product usability and combining IoT-based digital technology, Shiseido presents the new skincare brand "Optune".

Optune's test "βversion*4" was released to market from March 2018 to limited numbers of users. The system has been in a process of improvement since then, reflecting users' feedback and numerous verification tests of the machine, app and CRM.

Initially 1,000 patterns of skincare were provided in the βversion; the new Optune provides 80,000 patterns. The variety of solutions the new Optune provides is also reinforced and enabled with new analysis of external factors including pollen and PM2.5. Furthermore, Optune can sense the users' sleep condition and provide a one-week solution*5 to prevent rough skin which may result from biological rhythm disruption.

*4 A term for versions of software, etc. before official release.

*5 Results derived through analysis.