Shiseido : Launches New Brand “BAUM”

BAUM focuses on 'the power of trees', gracefully harmonizing with environmental changes and living for hundreds of years. Based on the concept of 'coexistence with nature', valued by Japanese people for centuries, the brand aims to realize a sustainable society that fully embraces the blessings of trees and preserves them for the future.

BAUM teaser site: https://www.baumjapan.com/

(Official website to launch Thursday, May 14, 2020)

[Products to embrace the blessings of trees]

◆ Skincare that draws out sustainable beauty

・ Supports healthy skin regardless of age or gender with a focus on three key characteristics found in trees: 'water storage', 'growth' and 'environmental defense'.

・ More than 90% of forumla is nature origin.*2 Contains no parabens, silicones or synthetic colorants.

・ Blended with mainly tree-derived natural fragrances to soothe, relax and calm, like a forest bath, bringing pure harmony between mind and skin.

*2 All cosmetic products are compliant with ISO16128.and natural origin index is more than 90% (including water)

[Activities to preserve trees for the future]

◆ Use of upcycled wood in product packaging

・ We recycle wood offcuts from the furniture manufacturing process, in collaboration with Karimoku Furniture Inc.*3, a manufacturer of wood furniture in Japan.

・ We restore fine-quality oaks collected in the Tohoku and Hokkaido regions of Japan by making the best use of and giving them a new mission, resulting in unique variations and depths of grain and color.

*3 Karimoku Furniture Inc. https://www.karimoku.com/index.html

◆ Efforts to reduce environmental impact

・ We actively offer refill products.

・ We use bio-based PET*4 for some plastic bottles and recycled glass for glass containers.

・ We sell original reusable bags to customers upon request, instead of providing free shopping bags.

*4 composing plant-derived PET

◆ Participation in forest conservation activities

・ We will mainly plant and grow oaks, used in packaging, in the 'BAUM Forest' in cooperation with Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. *5, a comprehensive housing and wood products corporation in Japan. Seedlings will also be grown in the BAUM stores. The first planting is scheduled in 2021.

*5 Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. http://sfc.jp/english/

