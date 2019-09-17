Shiseido : Marks the 30th Anniversary of Joint Research in Dermatology

-Another 6 years of alliance with US Dermatology Laboratory-

Shiseido Company, Limited (“Shiseido”) has agreed on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 to extend for a further six years its research alliance with the dermatological laboratory CBRC (Cutaneous Biology Research Center), established by Harvard Medical School Dermatology Research Labs, and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. This new agreement will be effective July 2021 through June 2027.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917006201/en/

Shiseido’s President and CEO, M. Uotani, Executive Vice President, Y. Shimatani, CBRC Director, Dr. D.E.Fisher and President, MGH Dr. P. Slavin (Photo: Business Wire)

The CBRC was founded in 1989, and is known as a world-class laboratory in the field of dermatology. Shiseido has been collaborating for 30 years with the CBRC as a pioneer of open innovation pursuing unprecedented research collaboration with external organizations both nationally and internationally. Many of the cutting-edge research results are utilized in our product research and development.

Going forward, to achieve our corporate mission, “BEAUTY INNOVATIONS FOR A BETTER WORLD,” Shiseido will continue joint research with the CBRC and create cutting-edge value through research in dermatology including ultraviolet rays and aging, as well as development of innovative cosmetic products. Furthermore, in addition to research and development, we will also provide consumers with information to maintain healthy skin, such as basic knowledge on UV rays and the impact of photoaging, etc. through seminars and symposiums.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the CBRC and new six-year extension of the alliance, three representatives—Shiseido’s President and CEO Masahiko Uotani, Executive Vice President Yoichi Shimatani, and CBRC Director David E. Fisher, MD, PhD—gave comments as follows:

Shiseido’s President and CEO, Masahiko Uotani:

“In our quest to remain vital for the next 100 years and beyond, this year, we at Shiseido created a new corporate mission “BEAUTY INNOVATIONS FOR A BETTER WORLD.” Ongoing efforts to foster innovation is our responsibility and mission to make this world better through the power of beauty. The CBRC is an indispensable and important partner for Shiseido to create unprecedented, first-of-its-kind value and change the lives of people around the world. Let us cling together for the future and challenge for the innovation that surpasses society's expectations.”

Executive Vice President, Yoichi Shimatani:

“It has been 30 years since we began our partnership with the CBRC. We have delivered many outstanding research achievements, more than we had initially imagined, realizing ideal collaboration between laboratories in academia and a company. We will continue to create innovation with the CBRC, a state-of-the-art laboratory that symbolizes our open innovation activities.”

CBRC Director, David E. Fisher:

“The Shiseido-CBRC relationship is a source of immense pride to Dermatology at Mass General Hospital/Harvard Medical School. Close collaboration at the cutting edge of science is the shared mission, and numerous significant discoveries continue to be made through common efforts. We are proud to celebrate 30 years of important discoveries by our scientists working together, and look forward to continued progress in optimizing all aspects of skin health and wellbeing.”

About CBRC

The CBRC is a general research institute for advanced research and development in the field of dermatology established by Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital with support from Shiseido in 1989. We started collaborative research 30 years ago and since then we have achieved many remarkable research results in skin and hair science. Many researchers have also been dispatched from Shiseido, contributing to the cultivation of global research talent.

[Reference]

Major joint research achievements between the CBRC and Shiseido in the past 30 years

The world’s first research achievements in skin and hair science. Year Achievements 1993 "Regulation of Langerhans cell function by nerves containing calcitonin gene-related peptide" Through this discovery, provided a lead to elucidate the phenomenon that skin diseases observed in clinical settings are exacerbated by mental stress. This research paper was published in science journal Nature in 1993, and many related research papers were presented. 2001 "Importance of balance between extracellular matrix synthesis and degradation in basement membrane formation" Clarified the importance of the balance in biosynthesis and degradation of laminin 5 and type VII collagen in basement membrane formation, and the mechanism that promotes the formation. Shiseido won the IFSCC* top award in 2000 for related research. 2003 "Profile of transforming growth factor-beta responses during the murine hair cycle" Discovered the mechanism of two genes TSC-22 and Smad2 involved in epilation. 2005 "Ultraviolet B-induced skin angiogenesis is associated with a switch in the balance of vascular endothelial growth factor and thrombospondin-1 expression" Elucidated that the induction of capillaries beneath the epidermis due to UV irradiation causes wrinkles. 2007 "Dedicated epithelial recipient cells determine pigmentation patterns" Newly found that pigment recipient cells send a signal to pigment cells to determine the pigmentation pattern. This research paper was published in the world-renowned academic journal Cell in 2007. 2009 "Hepatocyte growth factor promotes lymphatic vessel formation and function" "A Novel Mechanism of Cutaneous Photo-Aging Mediated by the Impairment of Lymphatic Function and the Protective Role of a Lymphatic-promoting Compound” Discovered that UV-exposed skin deteriorates the function of lymphatic vessels, leading to the creation of wrinkles. Furthermore, developed the drug that suppresses the phenomenon. 2010 “Reduction of oxidative stress in living body by promoting expression of redox-related factors” Discovered that kaempferol, a kind of polyphenol, and ginkgo biloba, which contains kaempferol, significantly suppress the level of cell damage caused by UV rays. Shiseido and CBRC jointly own the patents (joint applications). 2016 "Ex-vivo demonstration of the disruption of skin homeostasis and the role of extracellular ATP in the reaction" "Ex-vivo analysis of localized response to environmental stress in human skin" Discovered that heparanase, one of the factors that promote basement membrane degradation, increases in the epidermis due to external environmental stress such as dryness.

* IFSCC (The International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists): An international organization dedicated to the development of highly functional and safe cosmetic technology through the world-wide cooperation of cosmetic societies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917006201/en/