Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Shiseido Company, Limited    4911   JP3351600006

SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED

(4911)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shiseido : Notice Regarding Establishment of Joint Venture with YA-MAN LTD.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 02:34am EDT

August 6, 2020

Dear Sirs and Madams,

Name of Company: Shiseido Company, Limited

Name of Representative: Masahiko Uotani

President and CEO

(Representative Director)

(Code No. 4911; The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Harumoto Kitagawa

Vice President

Investor Relations Department

(Tel: +81 3 3572 5111)

Notice Regarding Establishment of Joint Venture with YA-MAN LTD.

Shiseido Company, Limited (hereafter "Shiseido") hereby announces that Shiseido and YA-MAN LTD. (Headquarters: Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan, CEO: Kimiyo Yamazaki) (hereafter "YA-MAN") have signed an agreement to establish a joint venture in the beauty device business.

Note

1. Reason for establishing a joint venture

Shiseido places importance on the creation of open innovation to establish innovative business models by combining the expertise of Shiseido with business partners as one of our key business strategies in striving to be a global winner with our heritage through the medium-to-long-term strategy VISION 2020 (2014-2020).

Shiseido will provide new beauty value through the combination of Shiseido's strengths cultivated in the cosmetics business, such as skincare, with YA-MAN's expertise in the beauty device business, and also leveraging its high recognition among Chinese consumers.

The new company will initially focus on the Chinese market and develop cross-border business targeting Chinese consumers who are interested in anti-aging and beauty devices. Brands and products of Japanese origin with "Made in Japan" proven safety and quality will be created by applying both YA-MAN's highly advanced beauty device technology and Shiseido's cutting-edge skin science technology, and they are planned to be launched in Japan and China in 2021.

1

2. Business details of the joint venture

  1. Business activities of the joint venture

Businesses such as brand creation, product planning, and sales for the purpose of providing new beauty solutions and creating new value that cannot be realized with cosmetics or beauty devices alone.

(2) Overview of the joint venture

1

Name

EFFECTIM Co., Ltd.

2

Address

7-5-5 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

3

Title or name of

Toshinobu Umetsu, Representative Director, CEO

representative

Businesses such as brand creation, product planning, and

4

Business

sales for the purpose of providing new beauty solutions and

creating new value that cannot be realized with cosmetics or

beauty devices alone

5

Capital

490 million yen

6

Date of

October 1, 2020 (planned)

establishment

7

Investment ratio

Shiseido: 65%, YA-MAN: 35%

3. Overview of YA-MAN LTD.

1

Name

YA-MAN LTD.

2

Address

1-4-4 Furuishiba, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan

3

Title and name of

Kimiyo Yamazaki, CEO

representative

R&D, manufacturing, import/export sales of beauty and health

4

Business

device, import sales of cosmetics, sales of household goods,

import sales of advanced electronic equipment (semiconductor

inspection equipment, etc.)

5

Capital

1,813 million yen

6

Date of

May 27, 1978

establishment

Yukiteru Yamazaki 13.0%

Kimiyo Yamazaki 11.3%

Shizuko Yamazaki 10.8%

Major

Mitsuhide Yamazaki 4.5%

Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd.(Trust account)(*1) 3.9%

shareholders and

Victoria Yamazaki 3.8%

7

ownership ratio

Shirubi Yamazaki 3.8%

(As of Apr 30,

Iwao Yamazaki 2.7%

2020)

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.(Trust account) 1.4%

CDSIDAC-MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS SERIES PLC

1.0%

2

Capital relationship

N/A

Relationship

Personnel

N/A

8

between listed

relationship

company and

Trade relationship

N/A

subject company

Applicability to

N/A

related parties

9 Consolidated business performance and consolidated financial position of the subject company over the recent three years

Fiscal term

Year ended

Year ended

Year ended

in April 2020

in April 2019

in April 2018

Consolidated net assets

13,361 million

13,072 million yen

11,877 million yen

yen

Consolidated total

17,292 million

17,959 million yen

16,524 million yen

assets

yen

Consolidated net assets

242.85 yen

233.67 yen

208.27 yen

per share

Consolidated net sales

22,975 million

27,252 million yen

23,030 million yen

yen

Consolidated operating

2,504 million yen

5,705 million yen

5,385 million yen

profit

Consolidated ordinary

2,310 million yen

5,715 million yen

5,345 million yen

profit

Net profit attributable

1,322 million yen

3,539 million yen

3,399 million yen

to owners of parent

Consolidated net

23.66 yen

62.65 yen

59.62 yen

income per share

Dividend per share

3.6 yen

8.1 yen

7.6 yen(*2)

(*1) Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. merged with JTC Holdings, Ltd. and Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. on July 27, 2020 to become Japan Custody Bank, Ltd.

(*2) As of November 1, 2017, there was a stock split at a rate of 10 shares for each common share, so the dividend per share for the fiscal year ended April 31, 2018 takes into account the effect of the split.

4. Schedule

Date of

1

conclusion of

August 6, 2020

agreement

Date of

2

commencement of

October 1, 2020 (planned)

business

5. Future outlook

Shiseido believes that this establishment of joint venture business has only minor effects on its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 2020, but that it will contribute to the business expansion of the Shiseido Group in future.

-End of News Release-

3

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 06:33:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
02:34aSHISEIDO : Notice Regarding Establishment of Joint Venture with YA-MAN LTD.
PU
02:09aSHISEIDO : Notice Regarding Revisions to the Consolidated Forecast, Dividends fo..
PU
02:09aSHISEIDO : Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for the First Half of the Fiscal ..
PU
08/03SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
07/15SHISEIDO : Begins General Sale of Hand Sanitizer (Designated Quasi Drug)
PU
07/13SHISEIDO : to sell hand sanitizers for general consumers from August
AQ
06/29SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/15SHISEIDO : Directly-Operated Store “Beauty Square” Opens Thursday, J..
PU
06/05UPDATE1 : Bomb threat made against ad agency Dentsu's Tokyo headquarters
AQ
05/13XPO LOGISTICS : employee scanning inventory; Logistics Wins Shiseido Contract to..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 962 B 9 118 M 9 118 M
Net income 2020 27 002 M 256 M 256 M
Net Debt 2020 136 B 1 287 M 1 287 M
P/E ratio 2020 90,8x
Yield 2020 0,91%
Capitalization 2 451 B 23 247 M 23 224 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,69x
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shiseido Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 6 783,53 JPY
Last Close Price 6 136,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiko Uotani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Coombs CFO, Head-Finance, Accounting & Investor Relations
Atsunori Takano Chief Information Technology Officer
Yoichi Shimatani Representative Director & Chief Innovation Officer
Norio Tadakawa Director & Chief Supply Network Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-21.15%23 247
L'ORÉAL6.67%185 379
KAO CORPORATION-11.30%36 459
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.23.64%10 969
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-17.50%8 443
KOSÉ CORPORATION-29.19%5 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group