Shiseido : Notice Regarding Establishment of Joint Venture with YA-MAN LTD.

August 6, 2020

Shiseido Company, Limited

Notice Regarding Establishment of Joint Venture with YA-MAN LTD.

Shiseido Company, Limited (hereafter "Shiseido") hereby announces that Shiseido and YA-MAN LTD. (Headquarters: Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan, CEO: Kimiyo Yamazaki) (hereafter "YA-MAN") have signed an agreement to establish a joint venture in the beauty device business.

1. Reason for establishing a joint venture

Shiseido places importance on the creation of open innovation to establish innovative business models by combining the expertise of Shiseido with business partners as one of our key business strategies in striving to be a global winner with our heritage through the medium-to-long-term strategy VISION 2020 (2014-2020).

Shiseido will provide new beauty value through the combination of Shiseido's strengths cultivated in the cosmetics business, such as skincare, with YA-MAN's expertise in the beauty device business, and also leveraging its high recognition among Chinese consumers.

The new company will initially focus on the Chinese market and develop cross-border business targeting Chinese consumers who are interested in anti-aging and beauty devices. Brands and products of Japanese origin with "Made in Japan" proven safety and quality will be created by applying both YA-MAN's highly advanced beauty device technology and Shiseido's cutting-edge skin science technology, and they are planned to be launched in Japan and China in 2021.

