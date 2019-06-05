Log in
Shiseido : Notice of Administrative Changes and Transfer of Personnel

06/05/2019
News Release

Release Date： Jun. 5, 2019

Publisher： Shiseido

Personnel

Notice of Administrative Changes and Transfer of Personnel

Shiseido Company, Limited hereby announces that it will implement partial organizational reforms and personnel transfers, effective July 1, 2019.　For details of the news, please refer to PDF below.

※The content of the release is correct as of the time of release, but please note that it may in some cases differ from the latest information.

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 04:12:11 UTC
