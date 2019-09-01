Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Shiseido Company, Limited    4911   JP3351600006

SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED

(4911)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shiseido : Notice of Administrative Changes and Transfer of Personnel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 10:07pm EDT
News Release

Release Date： Sep. 2, 2019

Publisher： Shiseido

Management / Financial ResultPersonnel

Notice of Administrative Changes and Transfer of Personnel

Shiseido Company, Limited hereby announces that it will implement partial organizational reforms and a personnel transfer, effective September 16, 2019.　For details, please refer to PDF.

※The content of the release is correct as of the time of release, but please note that it may in some cases differ from the latest information.

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 02:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
10:07pSHISEIDO : Notice of Administrative Changes and Transfer of Personnel
PU
08/29SHISEIDO : Notice on Determination of the Number of Exercisable Stock Options (S..
PU
08/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Uber, Broadcom, Carlsberg, Salesforce
08/08SHISEIDO : 2019FY 1H Consolidated Settlement of Accounts(Presentation Material)
PU
08/08SHISEIDO : Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for 1H 2019
PU
07/24SHISEIDO : Becomes Title Sponsor of the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Sk..
PU
07/17SHISEIDO : Becomes Title Sponsor of WTA Finals Shenzhen
PU
07/17SHISEIDO : President and CEO Masahiko Uotani Becomes Chair of “30% Club Ja..
PU
07/12Japan's polarised stock market leaves few options for investors
RE
07/01SHISEIDO : Launches Full-Scale IoT*1 Skincare Service Brand “Optune”
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 171 B
EBIT 2019 124 B
Net income 2019 80 504 M
Finance 2019 49 980 M
Yield 2019 0,70%
P/E ratio 2019 43,1x
P/E ratio 2020 35,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,92x
EV / Sales2020 2,72x
Capitalization 3 471 B
Chart SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shiseido Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8 834,38  JPY
Last Close Price 8 690,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiko Uotani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Norio Tadakawa CFO & Head-Corporate Administration
Masaya Hosaka Corporate Officer-Technology & Engineering
Mitsuru Kameyama Global-Information & Communication Technology
Youichi Shimatani Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED31.67%32 678
L'ORÉAL23.56%153 352
KAO CORP-2.74%34 784
KOSE CORPORATION10.87%9 801
COTY45.58%7 203
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%6 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group