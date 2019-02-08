Shiseido : Notice of Payment of Dividends

(Translation)

February 8, 2019

Dear Sirs and Madams,

Name of Company: Name of Representative:Shiseido Company, Limited

Masahiko Uotani

President and CEO (Representative Director)

(Code No. 4911; The First Section of the Tokyo Stock

Exchange)Contact:

Harumoto Kitagawa

Vice President

Investor Relations Department

(Tel: +81 3 3572 5111)

Notice of Payment of Dividends

Shiseido Company, Limited ("the Company") hereby announces that it has resolved at the Board of Directors Meeting held on February 8, 2019 to pay dividends for the record date of December 31, 2018 as follows:

1. Payment of Dividends Results Most recent dividend forecast (announced on November 8, 2018) Results for the previous period （ended December 31, 2017） Record date December 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Dividend per share 25.00 yen 20.00 yen 15.00 yen Total dividend amount 9,984 million yen - 5,993 million yen Effective date March 27, 2019 - March 28, 2018 Source of dividend Retained earnings - Retained earnings The dividend per share for the record date of December 31, 2018 is predicated on the approval of the First Item of Business (Dividends of Retained Earnings) at this ordinary general meeting of shareholders

on March 26, 2019.

2. Reasons The Company has decided to increase its year-end dividend to 25.00 yen per share, up 5.00 yen from the previous forecast, considering the achievement of its VISION 2020 target of 100 billion yen in operating profit two years ahead of schedule, as well as its sound financial position, among other factors. As a result, the Company plans to pay a full-year dividend of 45.00 yen per share, up 5.00 yen, representing DOE of 4.1% for the year.

(Reference 1) Details of annual dividend results

Record date Dividend per share (yen) End of first half Year-end Full Year Results for the current period 20.00 25.00 45.00 Results for the previous period （ended December 31, 2017） 12.50 15.00 27.50

(Reference 2) Dividends for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019

The Company plans to implement an interim and year-end dividend of 30.00 yen per share for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, for a full-year dividend of 60.00 yen per share.

