Shiseido : Notice of Payment of Dividends

02/08/2019 | 01:20am EST

(Translation)

February 8, 2019

Dear Sirs and Madams,

Name of Company: Name of Representative:Shiseido Company, Limited

Masahiko Uotani

President and CEO (Representative Director)

(Code No. 4911; The First Section of the Tokyo Stock

Exchange)Contact:

Harumoto Kitagawa

Vice President

Investor Relations Department

(Tel: +81 3 3572 5111)

Notice of Payment of Dividends

Shiseido Company, Limited ("the Company") hereby announces that it has resolved at the Board of Directors Meeting held on February 8, 2019 to pay dividends for the record date of December 31, 2018 as follows:

  • 1. Payment of Dividends

    Results

    Most recent dividend forecast (announced on November 8, 2018)

    Results for the previous period

    ended December 31, 2017

    Record date

    December 31, 2018

    December 31, 2018

    December 31, 2017

    Dividend per share

    25.00 yen

    20.00 yen

    15.00 yen

    Total dividend amount

    9,984 million yen

    -

    5,993 million yen

    Effective date

    March 27, 2019

    -

    March 28, 2018

    Source of dividend

    Retained earnings

    -

    Retained earnings

    The dividend per share for the record date of December 31, 2018 is predicated on the approval of the First Item of Business (Dividends of Retained Earnings) at this ordinary general meeting of shareholders

  • on March 26, 2019.

  • 2. Reasons

    The Company has decided to increase its year-end dividend to 25.00 yen per share, up 5.00 yen from the previous forecast, considering the achievement of its VISION 2020 target of 100 billion yen in operating profit two years ahead of schedule, as well as its sound financial position, among other factors. As a result, the Company plans to pay a full-year dividend of 45.00 yen per share, up 5.00 yen, representing DOE of 4.1% for the year.

(Reference 1) Details of annual dividend results

Record date

Dividend per share (yen)

End of first half

Year-end

Full Year

Results for the current period

20.00

25.00

45.00

Results for the previous period ended December 31, 2017

12.50

15.00

27.50

(Reference 2) Dividends for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019

The Company plans to implement an interim and year-end dividend of 30.00 yen per share for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, for a full-year dividend of 60.00 yen per share.

-End of News Release-

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 06:19:07 UTC
