Shiseido : Notice of Personnel Transfer

12/21/2018 | 05:10am CET

(Translation)Dear Sirs and Madams,December 21, 2018

Name of Company: Name of Representative:Shiseido Company, Limited

Masahiko Uotani

President and CEO (Representative Director)

(Code No. 4911; The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)Contact:

Department Director Investor Relations Department

(Tel: +81 3 3572 5111)Harumoto Kitagawa

Notice of Personnel Transfer

Shiseido Company, Limited hereby announces that it will implement personnel transfer as details below effective February 1st, 2019.

Name

New Title

Current Title

Shuji Hasegawa

General Manager, Nasu Factory

Vice President, CIC Shanghai

-End of News Release-

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 04:09:02 UTC
