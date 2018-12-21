Shiseido : Notice of Personnel Transfer

(Translation)Dear Sirs and Madams,December 21, 2018
Name of Company: Name of Representative:Shiseido Company, Limited
Masahiko Uotani
President and CEO (Representative Director)
(Code No. 4911; The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)Contact:
Department Director Investor Relations Department
(Tel: +81 3 3572 5111)Harumoto Kitagawa
Notice of Personnel Transfer
Shiseido Company, Limited hereby announces that it will implement personnel transfer as details below effective February 1st, 2019.
|
Name
|
New Title
|
Current Title
|
Shuji Hasegawa
|
General Manager, Nasu Factory
|
Vice President, CIC Shanghai
-End of News Release-
Disclaimer
