SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED    4911

SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED

(4911)
Shiseido : Notice of Personnel Transfer

03/18/2019 | 12:29am EDT

(Translation)Dear Sirs and Madams,March 18, 2019

Name of Company: Name of Representative:

Shiseido Company, Limited

Masahiko Uotani

President and CEO (Representative Director)

(Code No. 4911; The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)Contact:

Notice of Personnel Transfer

Harumoto Kitagawa

Vice President

Investor Relations Department

(Tel: +81 3 3572 5111)

Shiseido Company, Limited hereby announces that it will implement a personnel transfer as detailed below effective April 16, 2019.

Name

New Responsibility

Atsunori Takano

Vice President, Global ICT Department Department Director, ICT Management Department

* This transfer will serve to separate the duties of Vice President, Global ICT Department and Department Director, ICT Management Department from those of corporate officer Mitsuru Kameyama concurrently serving as the above.

-End of News Release-

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 04:28:07 UTC
