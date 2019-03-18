Shiseido : Notice of Personnel Transfer

(Translation)Dear Sirs and Madams,March 18, 2019

Shiseido Company, Limited

Masahiko Uotani

President and CEO (Representative Director)

Notice of Personnel Transfer

Shiseido Company, Limited hereby announces that it will implement a personnel transfer as detailed below effective April 16, 2019.

Name New Responsibility Atsunori Takano Vice President, Global ICT Department Department Director, ICT Management Department

* This transfer will serve to separate the duties of Vice President, Global ICT Department and Department Director, ICT Management Department from those of corporate officer Mitsuru Kameyama concurrently serving as the above.

