Shiseido : Notice of Resignation of Candidate of New External Director

December 26, 2018

Dear Sirs and Madams,

Shiseido Company, Limited Masahiko Uotani President and CEO (Representative Director)

(Code No. 4911; The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Harumoto Kitagawa Department Director

Investor Relations Department (Tel: +81 3 3572 5111)

Notice of Resignation of Candidate of New External Director

On November 5th, we had announced that we would present Toshiyuki Shiga to elect as our new External Director at the 119th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held in late March, 2019.

However, we received an offer from Mr. Shiga to resign as an External Director candidate for personal reasons and we decided to accept his offer at the Board of Directors Meeting today.

With this, we hereby again announce our Representative Directors and Directors as follows, subject to approval at the 119th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and following Board of Directors Meeting.

Name Title Masahiko Uotani Representative Director President and CEO Yoichi Shimatani Representative Director Executive Vice President Jun Aoki Director Executive Corporate Officer Yoko Ishikura External Director Shinsaku Iwahara External Director Kanoko Oishi External Director

