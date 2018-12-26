Shiseido : Notice of Resignation of Candidate of New External Director

Log in
12/26/2018 | 10:10am CET

(Translation)

December 26, 2018

Dear Sirs and Madams,

Name of Company: Name of Representative:Shiseido Company, Limited Masahiko Uotani President and CEO (Representative Director)

(Code No. 4911; The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)Contact:

Harumoto Kitagawa Department Director

Investor Relations Department (Tel: +81 3 3572 5111)

Notice of Resignation of Candidate of New External Director

On November 5th, we had announced that we would present Toshiyuki Shiga to elect as our new External Director at the 119th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held in late March, 2019.

However, we received an offer from Mr. Shiga to resign as an External Director candidate for personal reasons and we decided to accept his offer at the Board of Directors Meeting today.

With this, we hereby again announce our Representative Directors and Directors as follows, subject to approval at the 119th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and following Board of Directors Meeting.

Name

Title

Masahiko Uotani

Representative Director President and CEO

Yoichi Shimatani

Representative Director Executive Vice President

Jun Aoki

Director

Executive Corporate Officer

Yoko Ishikura

External Director

Shinsaku Iwahara

External Director

Kanoko Oishi

External Director

-End of News Release-

1

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
