Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Shiseido Company, Limited    4911   JP3351600006

SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED (4911)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Shiseido : Notice of Revision of the Consolidated Financial Result Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2018, Dividend of Surplus (Interim) and Year-End Dividend Forecast (Dividend Increase)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 09:37am CEST

(Translation)

August 8, 2018

Dear Sirs and Madams,

Name of Company: Shiseido Company, LimitedName of Representative:

Masahiko Uotani

President and CEO (Representative Director)

(Code No. 4911; The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)Contact:

Harumoto Kitagawa

Department Director Investor Relations Department

(Tel: +81 3 3572 5111)

Notice of Revision of the Consolidated Financial Result Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2018, Dividend of Surplus (Interim) and Year-End Dividend

Forecast (Dividend Increase)

Shiseido Company, Limited ("the Company") hereby announces that it has revised the consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018 previously announced on March 5, 2018 in light of the Company's latest financial results.

Furthermore, the Company has resolved at the Board of Directors Meeting held today to distribute dividends of surplus (interim) with the record date of June 30, 2018 and to revise the year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. Details are presented as follows.

1. Revised Forecast for Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2018 (from January 1 to December 31, 2018)

(Millions of yen unless otherwise stated)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to owners of parent

Net earnings per share (yen)

Previous forecast (A)

1,033,000

90,000

90,000

54,000

135.15

Revised forecast (B)

1,090,000

110,000

110,000

67,000

167.72

Change (B-A)

57,000

20,000

20,000

13,000

Percentage change

5.5

22.2

22.2

24.1

(Reference) Results for the previous period

(ended December 31, 2017)

1,005,062

80,437

80,327

22,749

56.95

2. Reasons for the Revision of Consolidated Financial Result Forecast

Fiscal year ending December 31, 2018 is the first year of the Company's new three-year plan, which is Phase 2 of VISION 2020, its medium-to-long-term strategy. The Company is

working to accomplish the new strategy to accelerate growth. To speed up sales growth, it is accelerating digitalization, developing new businesses, and generating new value through innovation as it continues substantial marketing investment with a focus on prestige brands. Moreover, the Company believes that people are the source of all value creation and is actively investing in them.

In the first half of the current fiscal year, net sales benefitted from the selection and concentration of businesses and brands and increased investment in key brands. When converted into Japanese yen, consolidated net sales reached 532.6 billion yen, 12.8% higher than the previous year.

As marketing investment was proactively increased, strong sales of the highly profitable prestige brands and other products in the Japan, China, Travel Retail and other businesses contributed substantially to profit growth. Operating income rose to 71.1 billion yen, an increase of 105.1% year on year, and net income attributable to owners of parent reached 47.7 billion yen, an increase of 153.5% year on year.

In light of these favorable results, the Company has decided to revise its consolidated financial result forecast as outlined above.

The Company is also resolved to tackle product supply issues resulting from strong demand for products made in Japan. It will take efforts to increase production and supply capacity in order to further expand sales with a focus on prestige brands, improve COGs, and boost the effectiveness of marketing investment. Through these efforts, the Company will aim at an operating income of 10 to 15 billion yen higher than the revised forecast.

  • 3. Interim Dividends for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2018

    Resolution

    Most recent dividend forecast (announced on March 5, 2018)

    Results for the previous period (ended December 31, 2017)

    Record date

    June 30, 2018

    June 30, 2018

    June 30, 2017

    Dividend per share

    20 yen

    15 yen

    12.50 yen

    Total dividend amount

    7,986 million yen

    -

    4,993 million yen

    Effective date

    September 4, 2018

    -

    September 5, 2017

    Source of dividend

    Retained earnings

    -

    Retained earnings

  • 4. Revised Year-End Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2018

    Annual dividends per share (yen)

    End of first half

    Year-end

    Full year

    Previous forecast

    (announced on March 5, 2018)

    15

    15

    30

    Revised forecast

    20

    40

    Results for the current period

    20

    Results for the previous period (ended December 31, 2017)

    12.50

    15

    27.50

  • 5. Reasons for the Revision of Interim Dividends and Year-end Dividend Forecast

The Company's shareholder return policy targets total returns, comprising direct returns to shareholders through dividends and medium-to-long-term share price gains. Based on this

approach, its basic policy is to focus on strategic investment for sustainable growth, thus aiming for maximization of corporate value, and at the same time to enhance capital efficiency exceeding capital costs, with a view to increasing dividends and share price over the medium-to-long term.

Upon determining dividends, the Company aims to achieve long-term, stable and continuous enhancement of returns with emphasis given to consolidated business results and free cash flow, and sets the minimum level of Dividend on Equity (DOE) of 2.5% as an indicator that reflects its capital policy.

Based on the Company's results for the first half announced today and the upward revision of the consolidated forecast for the full fiscal year, the Company now expects to achieve the initial goals set in VISION 2020-, of 100 billion yen in operating income and an operating margin of 10%, two years ahead of schedule. After taking this into account, the Company has decided to increase its interim dividend by 5 yen per share, from the previous forecast of 15 yen to 20 yen per share. It has also resolved to increase its year-end dividend forecast by 5 yen, to 20 yen per share. As a result, the Company plans to pay a full-year dividend of 40 yen per share, an increase of 12.50 yen from the previous fiscal year and double the initial goal when work on VISION 2020 first began.

Note: The above forecasts are based on information currently available to the Company. Due to various factors, actual results may differ from such forecasts.

- End of News Release -

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 07:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
09:37aSHISEIDO : Notice of Revision of the Consolidated Financial Result Forecast for ..
PU
08/01SHISEIDO : New SHISEIDO Makeup Collection, Featuring Skincare-like Light Texture..
PU
07/17SHISEIDO : Wins First Prize and Two Second Prizes for Excellent Research Papers ..
PU
07/12SHISEIDO CONTINUOUSLY SELECTED FOR I : “FTSE4Good Index Series,” &ld..
PU
07/04SHISEIDO : 2018 Trends for Cute ＆ Cool Yukata Hairstyling and Makeup
PU
07/03SHISEIDO : Netizens slam firm for inviting ex-drug user Taiwan celeb
AQ
07/02Cosmetics brand draws ire of web users
AQ
07/02Cosmetics brand draws ire of web users
AQ
06/27SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/18SHISEIDO : Poster “Makeup Tools” Wins Gold at New York ADC Awards
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/14Shiseido Company, Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/11Shiseido Company reports Q1 results 
02/09Shiseido Company, Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/07SHISEIDO : A Brand That Shouldn't Be Known Only By Beauty Aficionados 
2017Shiseido Company, Ltd. ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 1 085 B
EBIT 2018 109 B
Net income 2018 73 112 M
Finance 2018 103 B
Yield 2018 0,47%
P/E ratio 2018 42,77
P/E ratio 2019 34,54
EV / Sales 2018 2,81x
EV / Sales 2019 2,57x
Capitalization 3 158 B
Chart SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shiseido Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 9 322  JPY
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiko Uotani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Norio Tadakawa CFO & Head-Corporate Administration
Masaya Hosaka Corporate Officer-Technology & Engineering
Mitsuru Kameyama Global-Information & Communication Technology
Youichi Shimatani Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED43.93%28 375
L'ORÉAL15.49%137 477
KAO CORP5.90%36 614
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%15 509
KOSE CORPORATION17.54%11 699
COTY-32.33%10 177
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.