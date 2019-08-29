Shiseido : Notice on Determination of the Number of Exercisable Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights) Fiscal 2016 Long-Term Incentive-Type Remuneration

(Translation)

August 29, 2019

Shiseido Company, Limited
Masahiko Uotani President and CEO (Representative Director)





Notice on Determination of the Number of Exercisable Stock Options

(Stock Acquisition Rights)

-Fiscal 2016 Long-TermIncentive-Type Remuneration-

Notice is hereby given that Shiseido Company, Limited (the "Company"), pursuant to Article 236, Article 238 and Article 240 of the Companies Act of Japan, has determined today the number of exercisable stock acquisition rights for the stock options that were allotted as long-termincentive-type remuneration to three directors of the Company who held office in fiscal 2016, excluding external directors, 15 corporate officers of the Company not concurrently serving as directors as of fiscal 2016, and 6 corporate officers of Shiseido Japan Co., Ltd., the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, who have entered into a commission contract with Shiseido Japan Co., Ltd. as of fiscal 2016. The details are described below.

1. Finalization of the Number of Exercisable Stock Acquisition Rights

The Company imposes terms and conditions regarding performance on stock compensation-type stock options as long-termincentive-type remuneration on two occasions: when the stock acquisition rights are allotted and when the exercise period of the stock acquisition rights allotted starts. Based on the comparison of the growth rate of the Company's operating profit with that of comparable companies, the number of exercisable stock acquisition rights allotted in March 2017 to each director or corporate officer was determined as follows.