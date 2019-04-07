Log in
Shiseido : Philosophy Is Formulated Anew

0
04/07/2019 | 10:13pm EDT

Since the company's founding in 1872, we at Shiseido have strived to serve the interests of consumers and contribute to society through our expertise in beauty and health. The origin of our corporate philosophy dates back to 1921 when Shiseido's Five Principles were formulated. The 'Corporate Philosophy' was formulated in 1989 and reintroduced in 2011 as the Shiseido Group Corporate Philosophy under the banner of 'Our Mission, Values and Way,' repeatedly reviewed to reflect changes in the business environment and of the times.
Companies today are required to deliver social value while achieving economic value, which may be determined by sales and profits. In response, we newly set The Shiseido Philosophy to provide products and services beyond consumers' expectations in efforts to contribute to society through identifying ever-diversifying values and needs of people around the world in relation to beauty.

■ Our Mission
Our Mission is our corporate mission and raison d'être, and that which Shiseido strives to fulfill for all people, society and the environment. Our Mission has been newly defined as 'BEAUTY INNOVATIONS FOR A BETTER WORLD' based on our wish to help people worldwide to keep their minds and bodies healthy and live beautiful and positive lives. Shiseido will continue creating beauty innovations to make a better world.

■ Our DNA
Our DNA has been passed down since 1872, the birthyear of Shiseido. Our Mission is achieved through the following six strands of DNA: PEOPLE FIRST、DIVERSITY、SCIENCE ＆ ART、JAPANESE AESTHETICS、UNCOMPROMISING QUALITY、OMOTENASHI. These are the strengths of Shiseido, a company of Japanese origin.

■ Our Principles
Our Principles are a collective attitude emphasized by eight expressions and valued by all members of Shiseido in their everyday work: THINK BIG、TAKE RISKS、HANDS ON、COLLABORATE、BE OPEN、ACT WITH INTEGRITY、BE ACCOUNTABLE、APPLAUD SUCCESS. They are the foundation for Shiseido to sustainably embody Our Mission.

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 02:12:07 UTC
