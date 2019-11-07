Shiseido : Presentation(Script) for Q3 2019

Now I would like to explain our results for the third quarter and the first nine months (January to September) and full- year forecast for 2019.
Key Headlines:
Q3: Resilient performance
despite external challenges
Q3 YTD*1 : Record-high Sales,
Operating profit and Net profit
*1. First nine months
Here are the highlights of the third quarter as well as the first nine months of 2019.
Firstly, overall Shiseido recorded resilient results in the third quarter despite external challenges with increasing uncertainties.
Secondly, we recorded our highest-ever sales, operating profit and net profit in the first nine months of 2019.
2019 Q3 : Executive Summary
Stable performance with continuing strong fundamentals
Let me start by explaining the key points of the executive summary. During the third quarter, our fundamentals stayed strong, and our profit continued to grow steadily. This was our 11th consecutive quarter of sales growth, with operating profit growing by +13.3%, and operating margin at 12.2%, up 1.1 points.
*1. After we changed financial period from end of March to end of December in 2015
*2.
Like-for-Like, excluding the impacts of business withdrawals (the amenity goods business in 2018 and dermatologic agent brands FERZEA and Encron in 2019) in Japan
and a one-off factor related to the implementation of new ERP in Americas 2019
*3.
Mainland China *4. Country/region
Operating profit stood at 34.3 billion yen, growing by +13.3%, and the operating margin reached 12.2%, up 1.1 points versus last year. This is primarily due to increasing sales along with improvements in brand mix and our marketing productivity. Additionally, being conscious of the volatile and uncertain business environment, we have been proactively taking cost control measures, in both A&P and other SG&A.
Net profit attributable to owners of parent was 20.0 billion yen, up +22.5%, mainly due to higher operating profit as well as extraordinary losses on business withdrawal recorded in the third quarter of 2018.
