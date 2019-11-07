Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Shiseido Company, Limited    4911   JP3351600006

SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED

(4911)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shiseido : Presentation(Script) for Q3 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 09:25am EST

2019 January-September Results and

Full-Year Forecast

Michael Coombs

Chief Financial Officer

Shiseido Company, Limited

November 7, 2019

  • Now I would like to explain our results for the third quarter and the first nine months (January to September) and full- year forecast for 2019.

1

In this document, statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect our plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and achievements to differ from those anticipated in these statements.

2

Key Headlines:

Q3: Resilient performance

despite external challenges

Q3 YTD*1 : Record-high Sales,

Operating profit and Net profit

*1. First nine months

3

  • Here are the highlights of the third quarter as well as the first nine months of 2019.
  • Firstly, overall Shiseido recorded resilient results in the third quarter despite external challenges with increasing uncertainties.
  • Secondly, we recorded our highest-ever sales, operating profit and net profit in the first nine months of 2019.

3

2019 Q3 : Executive Summary

Stable performance with continuing strong fundamentals

11th consecutive quarter of sales growth*1

Operating Profit +13.3%, Operating Margin 12.2%, +1.1 pts

Net Profit growth +22.5%

  • Let me start by explaining the key points of the executive summary. During the third quarter, our fundamentals stayed strong, and our profit continued to grow steadily. This was our 11th consecutive quarter of sales growth, with operating profit growing by +13.3%, and operating margin at 12.2%, up 1.1 points.

Net Sales: ¥282.0 Bn YoY change: +3.2% FX-Neutral: +6.6% Like-for-Like*2 : +8.6%

Prestige brands: main driver of global growth with successful launches (+11%*2)

Net sales amounted to 282.0 billion yen, representing an

China: prestige sell-out remains strong (over +40%*3)

+8.6% increase like for like, excluding the impacts of

Travel Retail: fastest-growing segment

business withdrawals in Japan and a one-off factor related to

Japan: steady; EMEA: strong growth

the implementation of a new ERP system in the Americas in

Improved supply

2019.

Impacts from market*4 uncertainties (Hong Kong, S. Korea)

Operating Profit: ¥34.3 Bn YoY change: +13.3%, +¥4.0 Bn; OPM: 12.2%, +1.1 pts

Prestige brands maintained their robust momentum as the

Improving profitability from brand mix, strategic marketing investments

main driver of our global growth, with sales growing by +11%,

and cost control

underpinned by the success of key product launches and

Net Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent:

relaunches.

¥20.0 Bn YoY change: +¥3.7 Bn, +22.5%

*1. After we changed financial period from end of March to end of December in 2015

Despite a high growth rate overall, performance was mixed

and a one-off factor related to the implementation of new ERP in Americas 2019

*2. Like-for-Like, excluding the impacts of business withdrawals (the amenity goods business in 2018 and dermatologic agent brands FERZEA and Encron in 2019) in Japan

*3. Mainland China *4. Country/region

4

across regions. China sustained strong momentum,

particularly in prestige brands where sell-out grew over

+40% on the mainland; Travel Retail was the fastest growing

segment this quarter; and Japan and EMEA saw ongoing

solid performance. Improved supply contributed to overall

growth. On the other hand, we were adversely affected by

conditions in Hong Kong and Korea.

4-1

2019 Q3 : Executive Summary

Stable performance with continuing strong fundamentals

11th consecutive quarter of sales growth*1

Operating Profit +13.3%, Operating Margin 12.2%, +1.1 pts

Net Profit growth +22.5%

Net Sales: ¥282.0 Bn YoY change: +3.2% FX-Neutral: +6.6% Like-for-Like*2 : +8.6%

  • Prestige brands: main driver of global growth with successful launches (+11%*2)
  • China: prestige sell-out remains strong (over +40%*3)

Travel Retail: fastest-growing segment

Japan: steady; EMEA: strong growth Improved supply

Impacts from market*4 uncertainties (Hong Kong, S. Korea)

Operating Profit: ¥34.3 Bn YoY change: +13.3%, +¥4.0 Bn; OPM: 12.2%, +1.1 pts Improving profitability from brand mix, strategic marketing investments

and cost control

Net Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent:

¥20.0 Bn

YoY change: +¥3.7 Bn, +22.5%

*1. After we changed financial period from end of March to end of December in 2015

*2.

Like-for-Like, excluding the impacts of business withdrawals (the amenity goods business in 2018 and dermatologic agent brands FERZEA and Encron in 2019) in Japan

and a one-off factor related to the implementation of new ERP in Americas 2019

*3.

Mainland China *4. Country/region

4

  • Operating profit stood at 34.3 billion yen, growing by +13.3%, and the operating margin reached 12.2%, up 1.1 points versus last year. This is primarily due to increasing sales along with improvements in brand mix and our marketing productivity. Additionally, being conscious of the volatile and uncertain business environment, we have been proactively taking cost control measures, in both A&P and other SG&A.
  • Net profit attributable to owners of parent was 20.0 billion yen, up +22.5%, mainly due to higher operating profit as well as extraordinary losses on business withdrawal recorded in the third quarter of 2018.

4-2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 14:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
09:25aSHISEIDO : Presentation(Script) for Q3 2019
PU
02:45aSHISEIDO : Presentation(Presentation Material) for Q3 2019
PU
01:52aSHISEIDO : Notice of Completion of Acquisition of Drunk Elephant Holdings, LLC
PU
01:52aSHISEIDO : Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for Q3 2019
PU
11/04SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
10/29SHISEIDO : Selected as Finalist for 8th Corporate Value Improvement Award by Tok..
PU
10/18SHISEIDO : Booklet to Offer Advice on Appearance Changes Due to Cancer Treatment
PU
10/16SHISEIDO : Reveals the Relevance of Capillaries in Skin Elasticity
PU
10/10SHISEIDO : Clé de peau beauté announces multi-year global partnership with unice..
PU
10/10SHISEIDO : Q＆A at the Conference Call for Analysts and Institutional Inve..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 166 B
EBIT 2019 123 B
Net income 2019 82 647 M
Finance 2019 42 540 M
Yield 2019 0,68%
P/E ratio 2019 43,5x
P/E ratio 2020 36,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,03x
EV / Sales2020 2,83x
Capitalization 3 577 B
Technical analysis trends SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8 873,33  JPY
Last Close Price 8 955,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiko Uotani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Masaki Dozono Manager-Finance & Accounting
Michael Coombs CFO, Executive Officer, Head-Finance & IR
Mitsuru Kameyama Chief Information Technology Officer
Youichi Shimatani Representative Director & Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED35.68%32 799
L'ORÉAL31.71%163 739
KAO CORPORATION8.85%37 873
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%11 363
COTY INC.98.48%9 820
KOSÉ CORPORATION9.30%9 410
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group